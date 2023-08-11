Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić Playing With Fire in Belgrade
He's a big statesman, there’s no doubt about that. Serbia’s president stands over two meters (six-and-a-half feet) tall. It’s just that in conversation, Aleksandar Vučić tries to sound quite a bit smaller than he actually is.
Whether over a poolside breakfast at the president’s residence, flying in a helicopter over southern Serbia or in the presidential palace, Vučić consistently chooses his words to sound as though he humbly accepts that hardly anyone is particularly grateful for his services to country and region. The president sees himself as a guarantor of peace in the western Balkans.
The article you are reading originally appeared in German in issue 32/2023 (August 5th, 2023) of DER SPIEGEL.
Those who understand a bit of Serbian and are able to read between the lines, however, those who follow the bluster on pro-regime private broadcasters: They might arrive at a rather different conclusion. Namely, that Vučić has all the characteristics of an instigator.
For months, tens of thousands of people have been demonstrating in Belgrade and other cities against the autocratic president and against the heated atmosphere in the country, exacerbated by the Serbian media.
The background: Early May saw two mass shootings in the country on two successive days, resulting in a total of 18 deaths.
The pair of bloodbaths directed significant public outrage toward the president – a man who human rights activist Sonja Biserko says has destroyed the state institutions of Serbia, an European Union accession candidate, during his tenure, in addition to "suppressing social dialogue, rendering parliament meaningless" and discrediting critics.
Spiraling Out of Control
The president’s foreign policy strategy is nothing short of a balancing act. Even as he emphasizes the importance of Serbia’s relations with Brussels and Washington, he cultivates ties to both Moscow and Beijing. Belgrade continues to refrain from participation in the sanctions that the West has levied against Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine – while harassment of Russian opposition activists who have fled to Serbia is on the rise.
All the while, the situation in the region appears to be spiraling out of control. In Kosovo, dozens of NATO soldiers participating in the KFOR peacekeeping mission in Kosovo were injured in late May in clashes with members of the Serbian minority loyal to Vučić. In Bosnia, a referendum is looming later this year to determine whether the Serbian-minority region of Republika Srpska (RS) will secede. And in the NATO member state of Montenegro, Serbia-leaning forces appear poised to take over control of the government.
A mural of the Bosnian-Serb war criminal Ratko Mladić in northern KosovoFoto: Bojan Slavkovic / DER SPIEGEL
The United States, in particular, has been tightening the thumbscrews in response. Early last week, four high-ranking RS politicians were slapped with sanctions, including the Serbian representative in the Bosnian presidency. Those penalties came on the heels of similar sanctions that have been imposed on Aleksandar Vulin, the head of Serbian intelligence.
According to a July statement from the U.S. Treasury Department, which levied the sanctions, Vulin is involved in "transnational organized crime (and) illegal narcotics operations." Furthermore, he has supported "Russia's malign activities that degrade the security and stability of the Western Balkans."
Vulin is considered to be a mouthpiece for President Vučić and a supporter of the "Serbian World" concept. "The only chance for stability in the Balkans is if all Serbians live together in a single nation," Vulin believes. "All conflicts in the Balkans begin with discrimination against the Serbs." Vulin says what the president himself cannot be quite as open about: that the Serbian regime is working toward the closest relations possible among all Serbs, both inside and outside of the country’s borders. The Kremlin version of the "Serbian World" is called "Russian World," and it has served as Vladimir Putin’s justification for the invasion of both Georgia and Ukraine.
Is Moscow using Vučić as a tool to spread instability beyond Ukraine and into the heart of Europe? Surveys seem to hint that such a strategy could bear fruit. Despite the fact that Belgrade’s EU accession negotiations have been ongoing for almost a decade, more than half of Serbian citizens say they would vote against joining the EU in a referendum. Moreover, 45 percent of respondents to the June survey, conducted by Demostat, say that Putin is the best world leader – with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a (distant) second place.
Vučić sees himself as an advocate for all Serbs, including those who live in Kosovo, Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina. The powerful Serbian Orthodox church plays a central role in his arithmetic, given the strength of the bonds with which it ties together the 15 million Orthodox Serbs around the world.
A Mosaic from Gazprom
As a consequence, Vučić embraces the self-same clerics that shunned despot Slobodan Milošević, himself an adherent of a Greater Serbia ideology, in the 1990s. Even back in the Milošević regime, Vučić was in government, serving as information minister and bossing around the media.
Those interested in learning more about the ambitions of the president and a significant segment of the Serbian elite would be well-advised to head for the heart of Belgrade, where the gigantic Saint Sava Church is located. Dedicated to the country’s patron saint and in planning since 1926, the gold-trimmed house of worship is now almost finished. An earlier completion was prevented first by the fascists and then by the communists.
Russian President Vladimir Putin in Belgrade's Saint Sava Church in 2019Foto: Maxim Shipenkov / AP / picture alliance
The mosaic work inside the dome was financed by the Russian company Gazprom, and Serbia’s president was an eager onlooker in 2019 when Putin showed up to insert three tiles into the mosaic image of Christ the Redeemer – fittingly rendered in red, white and blue, the colors of both the Russian and Serbian flags.
The church plays an important role in the ideas of the Vučić regime. Back in May, at the apex of the massive protests stemming from the two mass shootings, the patriarch joined the president for lunch before then singing his praises. Those who, like Vučić, "do everything for the good of Serbia" have his full support, Porfirije said. It was a blessing from on high for a leader who had run into some stiff headwinds.
And whenever Vučić comes under domestic pressure, he seems to respond by unleashing his violence-prone supporters in the Serb-majority region of northern Kosovo. The province, once under Belgrade’s control, declared independence in 2008. Serbia, Russia and China – along with five European Union member states led by Spain – still haven’t recognized the country.
Kosovo is the Gordian knot in the European tapestry and Vučić’s trump card in the struggle for supremacy in the Balkans. Legions of diplomats from Brussels and Washington have failed to resolve the deadlock, and Vučić isn’t eager to relinquish his bargaining chip if the offer isn’t right.
"For our church, Kosovo is just as important as the Vatican is for the Catholics," says His Holiness Porfirije as a black-cloaked nun kisses his hand in the cloister of the Gračanica Monastery. The patriarch is the spiritual leader of all Orthodox Serbs around the world. As a rule, he doesn’t answer questions, preferring to sermonize instead.
Patriarch Porfirije in GračanicaFoto: Bojan Slavkovic / DER SPIEGEL
But on this particular day, the patriarch deigns to take part in a discussion. It is the religious holiday of Vidovdan, Saint Vitus Day, observed to mark the fateful Serbian loss to the troops of Sultan Murad in 1389 on Kosovo Polje. And services have just come to an end in the monastery in Gračanica, a Serbian enclave on the territory of Kosovo.
Invited guests are seated at the long table in the refectory, all senior dignitaries of the Orthodox Church, to enjoy mushroom soup, trout, baked beans and wine from the Dečani Monastery. Of course, he sees Kosovo and Metohija, the region full of old Serbian monastic estates, as "our home," says the patriarch. It is here, he says, where the "origin and roots" of the Serbian Orthodox country are to be found. But, he continues: "Today, on Saint Vitus Day, Kurban Bayram is also celebrated" – the Muslim sacrificial holiday that is a major date on the Kosovo Albanian calendar. "Each side needs the other," says Porfirije, "to be complete."
It's an almost unreal scene: Safely ensconced behind the 14th century monastery walls on a Serbian island surrounded by Albanian villages, the patriarch is guarded by police and KFOR troops. And he evokes the friendship between Serbia and Kosovo that Vučić regularly jeopardizes from Belgrade – whether by sending Serbian troops to the border with Kosovo or by insulting his ethnic Albanian negotiating partner, Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti, as "terrorist scum."
The Serbian Victim Narrative
"Capitulation isn’t an option," reads the T-shirt that Danilo Vučić, the president’s son, is wearing on this given morning. The 25-year-old has also traveled to Kosovo to listen to the patriarch’s sermon at Gračanica. On the return trip to Serbia, though, the Kosovo police pull him out of his car and demand that he remove his provocative shirt. Videos of the incident make the rounds and Danilo’s powerful father in Belgrade later speaks of "child abuse."
It is a rather banal episode, but it is illustrative of just how assiduously Vučić senior continues to serve the Serbian victim narrative. The president never tires of grumbling about the evil powers that are allegedly lined up in opposition to the Serbian people. In doing so, Vučić accurately targets the core of Serbia’s national psyche: the feeling of always having been on the right side of history, yet invariably being punished for it.
The Bosnian capital of Sarajevo during the Serbian siege in 1992Foto: GEORGES GOBET / AFP
The 1389 battle on Kosovo Polje as the Christian vanguard fighting against the Ottoman invaders? Lost. The resistance against the Nazis during World War II? Paid for in Tito’s Yugoslavia with the fate of being put on par with the numerically inferior Croats and Slovenians. The wars during the breakup of Yugoslavia in the 1990s and the Kosovo conflict? Concluded with NATO bombs falling on Belgrade and Niš.
After his party supporters assaulted KFOR troops several weeks ago, sending many of them to the hospital, Vučić claimed that Serbians in Kosovo are currently facing the "worst torture and persecution" they have seen in 15 years. The EU envoy responsible for the Balkans was sitting right next to him when he made the claim, but far from contradicting the Serbian president, he praised him for their "open and honest discussion."
It is such so-called stabilocrats like Vučić that Western diplomats – despite the moral compunctions they may have – have been relying on for decades in the hopes of avoiding a repeat of the bloody fighting that accompanied Yugoslavia’s dissolution. Indeed, through Serbia’s association agreement with the EU, Vučić’s Serbian Progressive Party has even ben welcomed into the fold of the conservative European People’s Party group.
Denying Srebrenica
The same Vučić who has publicly defended convicted war criminal Ratko Mladić in the past. Who long sought to play down the genocide of the Bosnian Muslims. And who, as a member of parliament in 1995, threatened that "for every Serb killed, we will kill 100 Muslims."
Has he had a change of heart since then? In 2015, as Serbian prime minister, Vučić did make a personal visit to the vast burial ground on the outskirts of Srebrenica. Almost 7,000 Muslims are buried there, having been slaughtered by Serbian soldiers and militia members. During the visit, Serbia’s head of government had to flee furious members of the victims’ families, despite police protection. "It was a rather unfriendly reception," says Vučić’s cousin Miloš drily. "But Aleksandar wasn’t afraid. Even as a child, he had but a single goal: victory."
In his guesthouse on the outskirts of Srebrenica, Miloš Vučić offers bunkbeds for those seeking lodgings for the night – the only such facility currently available in the seemingly empty town, which now has an ethnic Serbian mayor.
"With Vučić's approval, denying the genocide has now become institutionalized," says Hasan Hasanović. "The Greater Serbia ideology is alive and well, just that its name has been changed and is now called 'Serbian World.'" Hasanović survived the massacre as a young man and now works in the memorial center. Those who deny the genocide, he says, refute "that the Serbian state along with its institutions was behind the mass murder."
Serbian children on Saint Vitus DayFoto: Bojan Slavkovic / DER SPIEGEL
School classes regularly tour the exhibits at the center – but only those classes full of Bosniak children, not those of young Serbs. Even the only history teacher at the school next door admits to never having visited the memorial center.
A Storm on the Horizon
The teacher says he strictly adheres to the government’s curriculum. In the schoolbooks for Muslim children, there are photos of death and expulsion starting on page 184. But in the version for Serbian children, who are taught separately, there are no such images. The text is different too – and there is no mention of who is to blame for the genocide.
With an agreement on close cooperation in the future between Serbia and the Bosnian entity Republika Srpska on education and cultural policy, Vučić planted yet another bomb in 2020. It remains unclear whether and when RS President Milorad Dodik might go through with his plan of dismantling Bosnia and Herzegovina – which he mocks as a geopolitical experiment – by splitting off the Serbian entity. At stake is the 1995 Dayton Agreement, which brought an end to the fighting that had cost the lives of 100,000 people.
Vučić speaks of a "large and serious crisis" in Serbia’s neighboring country but makes no indication as to how he intends to help resolve it. During a meeting in Belgrade on July 20, in which the patriarch joined him and Dodik, questions of "national importance for the Serbian people" were allegedly discussed.
It sounds a lot like a storm might be brewing on the horizon. And once again, the country’s senior-most cleric is involved. "The attempts by the Orthodox Church in countries such as Serbia, Montenegro, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, especially in its entity Republika Srpska, to promote Russia as a protector of traditional family values and fortify relations between state and church" is concerning, reads a European Parliament resolution from 2022.
Someone like Mijajlo Backović can only chuckle at such concerns. On this evening, the priest is dining with friends at a restaurant – fittingly called "Divino" (Godly) – on the Adriatic coast in Montenegro. Backović is discussing what he believes to be the mindset of the 600,000 citizens of Montenegro, a NATO member state.
"I don’t want to be part of a 'Serbian World’ in accordance with the tastes of Mr. Vučić in Belgrade," Backović says. "Because we Montenegrins are freedom-loving, we don’t kiss chains." But, the priest continues, it is undeniable "that Montenegro at its roots is an ethnically Serbian state."
In the last census conducted in Montenegro, 32 percent in the country declared their identity as Serbian. That number is expected to rise in the approaching population tally – and media outlets under Serbian control are doing their part to secure such a result. Belgrade’s calculation is clear: The greater the number of statistically proven Serbs in Montenegro, the more justifiable is the Serbian desire to protect them and have a say in their future. It is exactly the same strategic approach that Putin deployed when it came to Russian citizens in Georgia, the Donbas and on the Crimean Peninsula.
During his first visit to Belgrade in July, Montenegro’s new president, Jakov Milatović, who is thought to have pro-Serbian proclivities, raised a glass with Vučić. The two attested mutual friendship, seemingly bringing to an end the extended diplomatic ice age between the two countries. It was an era during which Milatović’s predecessor – the long-time ruler Milo Djukanović, who was voted out in March – kept Belgrade and arm’s length, instead courting the U.S. and NATO and thus securing for himself a free hand to pursue his underworld dealings. In the geopolitical calculus in the Balkans, the West chose to overlook Djukanović’s rule-of-law shortcomings due to his recognition of Kosovo's independence and his commitment to NATO.
Now, though, top political offices in Montenegro are being staffed by pro-Serbian functionaries with close ties to the church – giving Vučić and pro-Kremlin agitators additional levers for applying pressure on NATO territory.
The "Montenegrin Rambo"
In his inimitable way, Donald Trump sketched out the possible result back in 2018 when he was still president. "Montenegro is a tiny country with very strong people," he said. "They’re very aggressive people. They may get aggressive, and congratulations, you’re in World War III."
The priest Backović – a veteran of the 63rd Parachute Brigade in the Kosovo war and known as the "Montenegrin Rambo" – fits perfectly into this menacing scenario. He was present for the founding of the pro-Russian group known as the "Balkan Cossacks," he has ties with the pro-Kremlin Night Wolves Motorcycle Club and regularly visits Russia. He even offered the Russian president a piece of property on the Adriatic – just in case Putin might have to leave Moscow for a time.
Backović plays down the risk that the church could be used as a Serbian-Russian tool to destabilize Montenegro. Indeed, he claims that he has nothing to do with politics and is only interested in his faith: "My party is more than 2,000 years old, and our platform is the Bible."
Still, many Montenegrins continue to adhere to the old maxim: "Pray to God and stay loyal to Russia." Or to Serbia. That, at least, seems to be what Vučić is hoping. He has ensured that Serbian passports are available in Montenegro, paved the way for Serbian universities to lure Montenegrin academics and secured privileged treatment for Greater Serbia propagandists: When one of them recently fell gravely ill, Vučić had him flown out of Montenegro for treatment in Serbia.
Television moderator Jelena ObućinaFoto: Sanja Knezevic / DER SPIEGEL
"Vučić’s brand of ethnic chauvinism and demagogy echoes that of his ally Putin," the New York Times Magazine wrote recently in an article about the president’s ties to organized crime under the headline "The President, the Soccer Hooligans and an Underworld 'House of Horrors.'" The article stated that the Serbian president and the expansion of illiberal democracy represent a grave threat to European security. Much about Vučić’s governing style, the story noted, is reminiscent of the period just before the outbreak of the catastrophic Yugoslavian wars three decades ago.
Serbia’s president will fail if he doesn’t at least solve the Kosovo question as quickly as possible, Jelena Obućina, the star of the evening news for Nova S, a station critical of the government, said in November. The next day, she began receiving death threats. One viewer wrote that she should be "impaled and burned."
The author of the threat was found and hauled into court, where he was seated right next to her, his potential victim, says Obućina. He still hasn’t been convicted, she says. "There is one thing he wanted her to know: She shouldn't believe, he insisted, that President Vučić had incited him to issue the death threat."