Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić Playing With Fire in Belgrade

School classes regularly tour the exhibits at the center – but only those classes full of Bosniak children, not those of young Serbs. Even the only history teacher at the school next door admits to never having visited the memorial center.

A Storm on the Horizon

The teacher says he strictly adheres to the government’s curriculum. In the schoolbooks for Muslim children, there are photos of death and expulsion starting on page 184. But in the version for Serbian children, who are taught separately, there are no such images. The text is different too – and there is no mention of who is to blame for the genocide.

With an agreement on close cooperation in the future between Serbia and the Bosnian entity Republika Srpska on education and cultural policy, Vučić planted yet another bomb in 2020. It remains unclear whether and when RS President Milorad Dodik might go through with his plan of dismantling Bosnia and Herzegovina – which he mocks as a geopolitical experiment – by splitting off the Serbian entity. At stake is the 1995 Dayton Agreement, which brought an end to the fighting that had cost the lives of 100,000 people.

Vučić speaks of a "large and serious crisis" in Serbia’s neighboring country but makes no indication as to how he intends to help resolve it. During a meeting in Belgrade on July 20, in which the patriarch joined him and Dodik, questions of "national importance for the Serbian people" were allegedly discussed.

It sounds a lot like a storm might be brewing on the horizon. And once again, the country’s senior-most cleric is involved. "The attempts by the Orthodox Church in countries such as Serbia, Montenegro, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, especially in its entity Republika Srpska, to promote Russia as a protector of traditional family values and fortify relations between state and church" is concerning, reads a European Parliament resolution from 2022.

Someone like Mijajlo Backović can only chuckle at such concerns. On this evening, the priest is dining with friends at a restaurant – fittingly called "Divino" (Godly) – on the Adriatic coast in Montenegro. Backović is discussing what he believes to be the mindset of the 600,000 citizens of Montenegro, a NATO member state.

"I don’t want to be part of a 'Serbian World’ in accordance with the tastes of Mr. Vučić in Belgrade," Backović says. "Because we Montenegrins are freedom-loving, we don’t kiss chains." But, the priest continues, it is undeniable "that Montenegro at its roots is an ethnically Serbian state."

In the last census conducted in Montenegro, 32 percent in the country declared their identity as Serbian. That number is expected to rise in the approaching population tally – and media outlets under Serbian control are doing their part to secure such a result. Belgrade’s calculation is clear: The greater the number of statistically proven Serbs in Montenegro, the more justifiable is the Serbian desire to protect them and have a say in their future. It is exactly the same strategic approach that Putin deployed when it came to Russian citizens in Georgia, the Donbas and on the Crimean Peninsula.