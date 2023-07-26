The Americans long thought they would be able to meet the Ukrainians' needs with their existing stocks. But they have now supplied over 2 million shells, and the demand is growing, turning the war into an arms race. Which side will manage to crank up production quickly enough that they can wear down the enemy with barrages of fire? The Russians had far more shells in storage than the West, with estimates putting that figure as high as 17 million.

However, Vladimir Putin's army also needs more shells because its doctrine relies on artillery, and the old Soviet howitzers are less accurate than, for example, the American M777. But what use is that U.S.-made weapon to gunner Molfar if his gun barrel is soon empty? If things go well, by the end of the year, the U.S. will be producing 24,000 shells a month – not even enough to cover one-fifth of current demand.

The shortage of munitions is the symptom of a deeper problem. Many had hoped that Ukraine's counteroffensive could mark a decisive turning point in the war. In Kyiv and the capital cities of the West, people dreamed that Ukraine could advance to the Sea of Azov, thus cutting off the Russians' land route to Crimea. If Ukraine had the potential of recapturing the illegally annexed Black Sea peninsula, the thinking went, that could create the conditions for viable peace negotiations.

Despair in the White House

But now the Ukrainians find themselves trapped in the horror of trench warfare. "We're all frustrated with how slow things are going," German federal government sources say. Jake Sullivan, U.S. President Joe Biden's national security adviser, even warned two weeks ago that the Russians could retaliate if the Ukrainians aren't supplied with new munitions quickly. The civilian population, in particular, will suffer "if Russian troops and tanks roll over Ukrainian positions," Sullivan said.

The dramatic statement had been intended as an explanation for Biden's decision to supply Kyiv with controversial cluster munitions. But it also revealed the White House's despair over the Ukrainian army's precarious situation. There is still a chance the Ukrainians could make substantial territorial gains, says Mark Cancian, a former U.S. Marine colonel who now conducts research at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington, D.C. But he says it would be impossible for them to advance to the Sea of Azov in this offensive.

When the offensive began in early June, the Ukrainians drove their modern Western equipment over mines that Russia has been laying for months. And they came under fire from helicopters and fighter jets, against which they could hardly defend themselves because of a lack of modern air defenses. Western advisers had recommended that the Ukrainians advance quickly and on a massive scale, using the array of weapons systems available to them: infantry, tanks and artillery.

But that resulted in high human and material losses, leading the Ukrainian army to take an operational break and subsequently pursue a different tactic. It is now firing large quantities of shells and advancing on foot in small infantry groups. The losses are no longer as massive as they were at the beginning, but there aren't any major territorial gains, either. This is a source of frustration not only for the White House, but also many military experts.

Austrian analyst Franz-Stefan Gady of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) in London recently visited the frontline areas. He describes, critically, how the Ukrainians would deploy the various weapons systems not simultaneously, but sequentially. With that approach, he says, the Ukrainians will not succeed in "pulling apart" the Russian defense system. The Ukrainians, on the other hand, seem to be hoping that through the massive deployment of artillery, they can shoot a gap in the Russian defenses that they can then push through.