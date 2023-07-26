Stalled on the Front Lack of Western Weapons Slows Progress in Ukraine Counteroffensive
It’s loud along the front in Zaporizhzhia. The hiss of rockets cuts through the humid summer air, with a mortar shell detonating every few seconds, accompanied by the sinister roar of artillery. "Molfar" joined this cacophony of destruction again in the night. Molfar, or wizard, is the call sign people have given the 27-year-old gunner, who helped build hardware stores before the war and now operates an American M777 howitzer together with five comrades.
The weapon system is hidden among ash and oak trees. The 155-millimeter caliber barrel of the gun is pointed south over wheat fields. Somewhere behind them, the Russian troops have dug in. Molfar rubs the sleep from his eyes and puts coffee on a small fire he has started with the chemicals from a propellant charge. "We worked until dawn," he murmurs apologetically.
Gunner Molfar: "We worked until dawn."Foto: Julia Kochetova / DER SPIEGEL
If he gets orders to fire the gun, Molfar has to immediately get out of the dugout, day or night. When it comes to firing on Russian tanks or infantry, seconds can determine success. Molfar's unit received an American howitzer early on, he says. At the beginning of the war, he explains, they helped defend the capital city of Kyiv with an old Soviet 152-millimeter gun. But given that they sometimes fired as many as 100 shells a day, they soon ran out.
Trench Warfare
The shortage of Soviet ammunition served as the catalyst for the United States' decision to supply more than 150 modern howitzer guns. Molfar is full of praise for the M777. He says it is comparatively light, easy to operate and shoots accurately. But a problem the Ukrainian troops faced at the beginning of the war is now returning: They're running out of shells.
The problem isn't really relevant yet for Molfar because his location is at a crucial point on the front in southern Ukraine, where ample ammunition is always provided. But the young gunner has noticed that NATO-standard 155-millimeter-caliber shells are now coming from many different countries: the U.S., South Korea, Turkey, Germany and Poland. Recently, he says, they have even been given Norwegian ones manufactured in the 1960s. "It's as if NATO is having to scrape together its aging supplies," he says.
An M777 positioned in the Zaporizhzhia region: Cluster weapons make life a bit safer for soldiers fighting here.Foto: Julia Kochetova / DER SPIEGEL
A crew operating an M777 (155 millimeter) artillery system during the counteroffensive campaign in the Zaporizhzhia regionFoto: Julia Kochetova / DER SPIEGEL
In the south and east of Ukraine, a drama is unfolding of a dimension not seen in decades. The Russian troops dug in and secured their positions with mines, barbed wire and tank traps, making it nearly impossible for the Ukrainians to advance without heavy losses. They have to fire artillery at the enemy to inflict any significant damage at all.
It's the kind of scenario that was typical in World War I, when millions of soldiers fought in bloody trench warfare and the sheer mass of projectiles fired at the enemy was meant to destroy it. The Ukrainians consume 4,000 to 8,000 of the 155-millimeter caliber shells each day, depending on the estimate – far more shells than what the U.S. and its allies can produce.
In recent years, there has been much philosophizing among defense experts about the "New Wars," in which unmanned drones and computer viruses were to be the decisive factor in determining victory or defeat. More than anything else, though, Ukraine's fate hinges on a weapon that could hardly be any simpler: a regular steel artillery shell filled with explosives that releases deadly fragments when detonated. Supplies, however, are faltering because the West failed to ramp up production in time. As recently as last year, the U.S. was producing 14,000 155-millimeter shells a month, as many as Ukraine consumes in two to four days. The Western world wasn't prepared for a replay of the kind of trench warfare seen in World War I.
An employee of Rheinmetall AG in Germany works on the production of 155-millimeter artillery shells.Foto: Hannibal Hanschke / EPA
The Americans long thought they would be able to meet the Ukrainians' needs with their existing stocks. But they have now supplied over 2 million shells, and the demand is growing, turning the war into an arms race. Which side will manage to crank up production quickly enough that they can wear down the enemy with barrages of fire? The Russians had far more shells in storage than the West, with estimates putting that figure as high as 17 million.
However, Vladimir Putin's army also needs more shells because its doctrine relies on artillery, and the old Soviet howitzers are less accurate than, for example, the American M777. But what use is that U.S.-made weapon to gunner Molfar if his gun barrel is soon empty? If things go well, by the end of the year, the U.S. will be producing 24,000 shells a month – not even enough to cover one-fifth of current demand.
The shortage of munitions is the symptom of a deeper problem. Many had hoped that Ukraine's counteroffensive could mark a decisive turning point in the war. In Kyiv and the capital cities of the West, people dreamed that Ukraine could advance to the Sea of Azov, thus cutting off the Russians' land route to Crimea. If Ukraine had the potential of recapturing the illegally annexed Black Sea peninsula, the thinking went, that could create the conditions for viable peace negotiations.
Despair in the White House
But now the Ukrainians find themselves trapped in the horror of trench warfare. "We're all frustrated with how slow things are going," German federal government sources say. Jake Sullivan, U.S. President Joe Biden's national security adviser, even warned two weeks ago that the Russians could retaliate if the Ukrainians aren't supplied with new munitions quickly. The civilian population, in particular, will suffer "if Russian troops and tanks roll over Ukrainian positions," Sullivan said.
The dramatic statement had been intended as an explanation for Biden's decision to supply Kyiv with controversial cluster munitions. But it also revealed the White House's despair over the Ukrainian army's precarious situation. There is still a chance the Ukrainians could make substantial territorial gains, says Mark Cancian, a former U.S. Marine colonel who now conducts research at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington, D.C. But he says it would be impossible for them to advance to the Sea of Azov in this offensive.
When the offensive began in early June, the Ukrainians drove their modern Western equipment over mines that Russia has been laying for months. And they came under fire from helicopters and fighter jets, against which they could hardly defend themselves because of a lack of modern air defenses. Western advisers had recommended that the Ukrainians advance quickly and on a massive scale, using the array of weapons systems available to them: infantry, tanks and artillery.
But that resulted in high human and material losses, leading the Ukrainian army to take an operational break and subsequently pursue a different tactic. It is now firing large quantities of shells and advancing on foot in small infantry groups. The losses are no longer as massive as they were at the beginning, but there aren't any major territorial gains, either. This is a source of frustration not only for the White House, but also many military experts.
Austrian analyst Franz-Stefan Gady of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) in London recently visited the frontline areas. He describes, critically, how the Ukrainians would deploy the various weapons systems not simultaneously, but sequentially. With that approach, he says, the Ukrainians will not succeed in "pulling apart" the Russian defense system. The Ukrainians, on the other hand, seem to be hoping that through the massive deployment of artillery, they can shoot a gap in the Russian defenses that they can then push through.
A Russian cluster shell in the Zaporizhzhia regionFoto: Julia Kochetova / DER SPIEGEL
But that would require large quantities of munitions that are likely to run out soon. Stockpiles in depots in the West are depleting – with those in Germany having almost disappeared already. Recently, the German Finance Ministry wrote in a classified memo to the federal parliament that the armed forces, the Bundeswehr, only have around 20,000 155-millimeter shells left.
The shortage is the result of political failure. In contrast to the U.S., the German stocks were limited even before the war in Ukraine. In Germany, there are primarily two companies that produce shells: Rheinmetall in Düsseldorf and Diehl in Nuremberg. The German government has framework agreements in place with both companies for the supply of munitions, but it has seldom activated them in recent years.
Even after Putin's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, production didn't get off the ground. A meeting did take place with the heads of Diehl and Rheinmetall at the Defense Ministry in Berlin, but then-Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht didn't make any clear announcement about the number of shells to be produced, leaving all the details to the sluggish ministerial bureaucracy.
In the meantime, there is at least one ray of hope for Ukraine. In July, the German parliament approved several multibillion euro contracts for artillery and tank ammunition to supply both the German and Ukrainian armed forces. The first packages of 20,000 projectiles are planned for this and next year. Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger already concedes that this is far too little. He believes the "Ukrainians need about a million."
Papperger's problem is, among other things, the emptied raw materials market. The Ukrainians also require a special cotton that is added to the propellent that fires the shell out of the gun barrel. That cotton is currently difficult to source. Papperger is hoping to sign a new contract with a supplier in Australia. But nothing is ready to be announced yet.
As long as the West can't deliver, the Ukrainians will have to use their ammunitions sparingly – or they will have to resort to cluster munitions, of which the U.S. has hundreds of thousands of the shells in its depots. In recent days, Ukrainian troops have begun firing cluster bombs supplied by Washington. National Security Adviser Sullivan has described them as a "bridge" until production of conventional rounds can be ramped up. Militarily, the use of cluster munitions makes sense: The M864 grenades open in mid-air to release 72 small "bomblets," or smaller bombs that explode over an area the size of several soccer fields.
The advantages are obvious: Soldiers in an incomparably larger area are within range as well as vehicles and artillery positions. The Americans' use of cluster munitions goes back to the Vietnam War. They calculated it statistically at that time – 13.6 standard grenades were needed to kill an enemy compared to only 1.7 cluster grenades.
The Ukrainians were clearly delighted about the delivery of the new ammunition, despite the fact that these weapons are banned in many countries because unexploded "bomblets" can still maim civilians years later. The U.S., Russia and also Ukraine never signed the Convention on Cluster Munitions. Molfar, the howitzer operator, says he doesn't understand the debate over such ethical principles in war. It seems strange to him given that the Russians have been using cluster bombs since the beginning of the war.
He argues that it should be left up to the Ukrainians to decide which weapons they use to defend their country. Cluster munitions make things a little bit safer for him since they allow him to bomb a much larger area with the shells. And that, in turn, allows him to use his howitzer less, reducing his chances of becoming a target. "Ultimately, we're less often in mortal danger," he says.
Will Ukraine Slowly Bleed Dry?
Most experts agree that the use of cluster munitions will not significantly change the situation on the front lines for the time being. They unfortunately aren't miracle weapons, U.S. Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said at the beginning of July in Washington, D.C. In addition to artillery ammunition, the Ukrainians lack effective air defense and longer-range missiles.
And in the American media, anonymous U.S. government sources could be heard complaining that the Ukrainians are still partly following old and rigid military tactics from Soviet times. "Cluster grenades provide the Ukrainians with time to continue their offensive," military expert Michael Kofman believes. "But they are unlikely to affect its outcome" in the war.
Officials in Washington and European capitals will likely be facing some difficult decisions soon. U.S. President Biden is still giving assurances that he will provide support for Ukraine as long as it is needed. But how long will that promise hold up if it means funding a years-long battle of attrition? If the war claims thousands of lives each month without any noticeable shift in the front lines? If day, after day, all is quiet on the eastern front.
Sources in the German government say that the idea of any peace talks with Putin are currently a fantasy, if only because the Kremlin leader isn't even willing to budge on extending an arrangement for the export of Ukrainian grain. On the other hand, they say it is also becoming increasingly clear that the Ukrainians are being provided with support in a struggle in which the country could slowly be bled dry. "It's unacceptable, but that's how it is," sources in Berlin say.
Putin has no scruples, even Molfar knows that. There's a very loud bang as he pours the coffee. The soldiers, who had barely flinched until then tuck their heads to take cover. Then a long thunder follows. Boom, boom, boom, boom. "That," Molfar says, "is what cluster munitions sound like."