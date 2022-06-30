Systematic Abuses at EU External Border Greek Police Coerce Refugees to Commit Illegal Pushbacks

The actions consistently proceeded in the same manner: Under the cover of darkness, he says the Greek police would take him to the river, where he would have to inflate a rubber dinghy. Under the watchful eye of Greek officials, he says he first had to bring rope to the Turkish side and attach it to a tree so that he could later use it to pull himself across. Then he and three other migrants who had likewise been coerced into participation would ferry the refugees back across the Evros River against their will, 20 per trip, sometimes as many as 150 people a night.

Bassel M. claims that he witnessed refugees drowning in the Evros River. He also describes how he once beat Afghans with a paddle after they attacked him. He says he was ashamed afterward and didn't speak to anyone for hours.

By his account, the authorities didn't pay Bassel M. for his work. He says he was only given food at irregular intervals and that he wasn't allowed to leave the police station on his own. Bassel M. claims he was beaten if he didn't carry out orders quickly enough. "They turned me into a slave," he says. Others forced to serve as proxies for the Greeks provided DER SPIEGEL and its partners with similar accounts of their experiences.