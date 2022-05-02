The prime minister chose a historic occasion to express his mistrust of his Western allies as the war in Ukraine rages on. Neither the United States, nor the European Union are "thinking with a Hungarian head and feel with a Hungarian heart," Viktor Orbán said. Russia, he said, looks at its interests, and Ukraine does the same. Hungary must also do so – because his country, Orbán said, "has nothing to win" in this war. As if that is what it were about.

In his speech given on March 15, the anniversary of the 1848 Hungarian Revolution, which was quelled with Russian support, Orbán effectively gave Russian President Vladimir Putin a gift. Hungary, whose security and economic well-being is guaranteed by NATO and the EU, pursues only its own interests, even if neighboring Ukraine is brutally invaded. "God above us all," were Orbán’s closing words. "Hungary above all else!"

Courted and Appeased With those words, Orbán alienated himself from the last allies he has left in Europe. Germany and the EU, meanwhile, are facing the wreckage of their policies toward Hungary. They largely stood by idly as Orbán established an autocracy in the middle of Europe. At the European level, the European People’s Party, which included Orbán’s Fidesz party alongside Germany’s conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and it’s Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), hesitated to kick his party out of the bloc in the European Parliament for years. The Hungarian leader then withdraw his party on his own last March. The CSU, in particular, has courted the self-styled illiberal democrat from Budapest, while longtime Chancellor Angela Merkel tried to contain Orbán through appeasement.

Then German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Orbán in August 2019 Foto: Attila KISBENEDEK/ AFP

It has all proven to be a spectacular failure. There is now a war in Ukraine, the EU is facing an energy crisis – and it is at the same time heading into a showdown with an unpredictable autocrat within its own ranks. Last week, the European Commission activated its new funding withdrawal mechanism for the first time. In a 43-page letter obtained by DER SPIEGEL, the EU executive accuses Hungary of "systematic irregularities," particularly in public procurement. It states that Hungary is steadily deteriorating in the fight against corruption. The abuses have continued for many years, despite constant reminders, the Commission stated, and it no longer had any other choice but to trigger the budget mechanism to prevent further abuse.

"To get rid of the Orbán system, Orbán would have to eliminate himself." a Hungarian journalist

Hungary is thus threatened with the loss of billions of euros from Brussels, subsidies that are among the most important means Orbán has for greasing his system. Just how much money Hungary stands to lose is still an open question, because the withdrawal of funds must be based on the damage caused to the EU budget. But according to one Commission official, systematic violations could have particularly severe consequences, and that is precisely what the Commission is accusing Hungary of. According to the Commission, the dialogue between Brussels and Budapest will be concluded by the beginning of 2023 at the latest, and possibly as early as this autumn. Then the Commission, under President Ursula von der Leyen, is likely to recommend the matter to the European Council, the body representing the leaders of the member states, which would then rule on the cuts to be made in payments to Hungary.

Unlike the Polish government, for example, against which the EU has also implemented rule-of-law proceedings, Orbán cannot summarily settle the dispute with Brussels through judiciary reform or a few legislative changes. Corruption and nepotism is widespread in Hungary. Administrations down to the smallest villages, the courts, the universities, the theaters, the hospitals and many companies are staffed with supporters of President Orbán. "To get rid of the Orbán system, Orbán would have to eliminate himself," says one of the few independent journalists in Budapest. "The Child Has Finally Fallen into the Well" But that’s unlikely to happen. Orbán was re-elected by a large margin at the beginning of April, and his Fidesz party has a two-thirds majority in parliament, putting it in a position to make constitutional amendments.

"The child has finally fallen into the well," says Moritz Körner, a member of the European Parliament with the business friendly Free Democratic Party (FDP). Now, Orbán will further consolidate his power. "It will be almost impossible to oust him democratically." But at the EU level, Orbán is growing a bit lonelier. In the Czech Republic, populist Andrej Babiš has been voted out of office. Orbán’s close confident and friend, Janez Janša of Slovenia, has also been voted out. Bulgaria’s corrupt leader Boyko Borisov and the no less corrupt ruling party in Romania have also been stripped of their power.

Bild vergrößern Viségrad Group leaders Mateusz Morawiecki (Poland), Eduard Heger (Slovakia), Viktor Orbán (Hungary) und Andrej Babiš (Czech Republic) in November 2021 Foto: Vivien Cher Benko / AP

In Poland, the nationalist-conservative PiS party is still in power. But Orbán has alienated what had until recently been his closest ally with his pro-Russia Ukraine policy. "If someone today doesn’t notice the crimes in Ukraine, doesn’t call them what they are, then they are making a gigantic mistake," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in early April. A recent meeting of the Visegrád Group, which includes Slovakia, along with Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary, collapsed because of Budapest’s tepid stance on the Ukraine invasion. "The Visegrád alliance is effectively broken," says Michael Roth of the center-left Social Democrats, who chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee in the German parliament. He says that Poles, in particular, will not "forgive Orbán for his handling of Ukraine." Orbán’s closeness to Vladimir Putin is causing growing suspicion in the EU. In late March, reports emerged that Russian hackers had infiltrated Hungary's entire Foreign Ministry - along with accusations that Orbán’s people had known about it for a long time, had chosen to do little about it and had kept it from their allies. That has sparked concern within NATO. Sources at NATO headquarters in Brussels say they believe the reports about the Russian hack are authentic. There are reports from other capitals that intelligence services are increasingly skeptical about cooperating with Hungary out of fear that sensitive information could flow directly to Moscow through Budapest. Money for Refugees Who Left Hungary Long Ago For Orbán, the affair is coming at an inopportune time, because it fits in with his Putin-friendly image. Thus far, he has supported the EU’s five sanctions packages against Russia, but no other EU country has opposed a boycott on Russian oil and gas supplies as fiercely as Hungary, and to this day, Orbán continues to forbid the delivery of weapons to Ukraine through Hungarian territory. Orbán’s handling of refugees from Ukraine is also unlikely to mollify his former friends. In March, he demanded more money in a letter to Commission President von der Leyen because Hungary had taken in more than 450,000 refugees. A little later, in a radio interview, Orbán spoke of 500,000 refugees. He claimed that in relation to its population, Hungary bore "the greatest burden," even greater than Poland.

Bild vergrößern A showdown with Orbán: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen Foto: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / POOL / EPA