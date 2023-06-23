The Sinking of a Refugee Ship Serious Accusations Leveled at the Greek Coast Guard

At the camp, Yousef spoke with men who know his relatives. They were apparently standing together during the crossing. But after the ship sank, they say they didn’t see his relatives again. Fadi Yousef pulls a handkerchief out of a small shoulder bag. He has nothing else with him.

On the fishing boat, about 30 meters long, the brother had initially been given a spot in the cold storage room, and was only allowed on deck in exchange for more money. Many of the boat’s passengers had not been wearing life jackets. The smugglers had apparently prohibited passengers from wearing them to save space - and to sell them once people were on board. Passengers also allegedly had to pay extra for food and water.

Four survivors described to DER SPIEGEL how the situation came to a head after only a few days. They say the ship had run out of food and that some had started drinking seawater out of desperation. At some point, only a handful of dates were left. "We were all like zombies fighting over food," Azad Sayed, Shirwan’s younger brother, says.

Survivors say that freighters later came to their aid. They say sailors from merchant ships provided them with water and also food.

The Growing Disaster

According to accounts from survivors, the engine failed several times during the five-day journey. The Greek coast guard noted in a public update dating June 14 that an activist had already alerted the agency about the endangered vessel on the morning of June 13. The EU border agency Frontex also sighted the ship and informed the Greek authorities.

At 3:35 p.m., a helicopter located the fishing vessel carrying the migrants. The coast guard said it then called on surrounding vessels to change course and check the ship’s condition.

GPS data shows that on the evening of June 13, two freight ships stopped at the presumed position of the fishing vessel, but that they continued their journey after a few hours. Another oil tanker passed the fishing vessel in close proximity without stopping. DER SPIEGEL contacted the shipping companies and asked whether the ships provided assistance to the fishing vessel. Only one shipping company responded, writing of water and food deliveries. But the company didn’t want to be directly quoted. The Greek coast guard also confirmed these deliveries in its report.