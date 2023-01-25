The entrepreneur belongs to the first generation that grew up with the internet and he spends a lot of his time online. Golf’s startup, Remote Norge, helps Norwegian companies manage employees who work remotely – which is one significant reason that Golf is interested in digital trends and in cryptocurrencies. He has invested in Bitcoin privately and leads a crypto club at a school.

The questions fired at him by the police in Oslo quickly grew technical in nature. What does Golf know about this and that digital currency? How do they work? Golf readily answered their questions, even though he didn’t know why they were so interested. "The only thing they would tell me was that it was a matter of life and death," Golf recalls. "But they didn’t tell me what I had to do with it."

Ultimately, Golf spent six or seven hours answering questions at the police station before he was allowed to go. They booked him a hotel room and a new onward flight to Mandal in southern Norway, where Golf lives. Later, they confiscated his hard drive and laptop. But then, says Golf, he didn’t hear anything more from the investigators for several weeks.

In early January 2019, the Norwegian police went public with the kidnapping, with the case landing on front pages around the country and in special televised reports. Like most people in Norway, Golf was fascinated by the crime. "I read everything I could about it," he says today, four years later, during a meeting in his office in Mandal. And at some point, he stumbled across his own name in an article about the case: Ole Henrik Golf.

In preparing the crime, accounts were set up in crypto indexes – platforms where digital currencies are traded. The perpetrator or perpetrators would later use the accounts to communicate with Tom Hagen. To set up such an account, an email address is necessary – and the presumed murderers of Anne-Elisabeth Hagen used the email address ohgolf@mail.com. The name they entered: "Ole Henrik Golf."

The email address didn’t exist before it was used to open a crypto index account; somebody created it specifically for that purpose. But the police are certain it wasn’t Golf who did so. Somebody else was using his identity.