The Trials of Rzeszów A Polish Town Learns to Live with War on Its Doorstep

The 45-year-old is not a member of a political party and was only elected mayor one year ago. He has spent his entire career in municipal politics and has a good reputation even among the opposition for always being open to discussion and for pragmatism.

Recently, Fijołek visited the German city of Bielefeld, one of Rzeszów’s sister cities. The subject of his talks with the "German friends" was the refugee issue. "You in Germany have far more experience – the guest workers , the refugees from Yugoslavia and then 2015. You know how to handle such things. For us Poles, it is the first time." During his stay in Bielefeld, he learned: "We have to educate the children and provide work for their parents." Rzeszów has been experiencing an economic boom for the last several years and enjoys full employment. Indeed, there is a shortage of workers, but still, it’s not quite so easy to find work for the Ukrainians.

Rzeszów is the heart of Aviation Valley, a term that is meant to recall Silicon Valley in California, a place many tech companies call home. Just that here in southeastern Poland, airplane parts are produced. Even back in the 1930s, the small city was a hub of technology. Later, the communists built airplanes here, and the University of Technology is still specialized in propulsion and aerodynamics.

Bzeszów is a perfect example of successful post-communist development: Western investors found extremely well-educated specialists with reasonable salary expectations. Pratt & Whitney builds engines here, while Lockheed Martin produces parts for its Blackhawk helicopters in the region. The German company MTU Aero Engines also has a factory in the region. "These companies are looking for specialists, of course," says Fijołek. He is now planning on at least eliminating the language barrier for the Ukrainian newcomers by investing in language courses for them.

Every day in his city, Fijołek sees the struggles of the Ukrainian refugees, but he has also seen how much his own compatriots have learned. More than 4 million Ukrainians have crossed the border into Poland since the beginning of the war, and around 2 million of them are currently in the country. "We now know that we can help, and that our own society won’t rupture," he says.

"A More Open Country"

For many in the country, it would seem to be a more recent realization. Just last fall, the entire country was in an uproar over a few thousand refugees that Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko sent to the country’s border . A significant portion of Europe looked on with a mixture of shock and condescension at the way Poland treated those who showed up at the border fence. Fijołek shakes his head. "Poland wants to be a freer, more open country in the future," he says, sounding almost as if he is channeling former German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s famous "we-can-do-this" pledge from 2015.

Back in City Hall, he pours himself another glass of the grapefruit soda as his assistant drags the EU flag from his office into the plenary hall. Today is a special day: Rzeszów is to become formal partners with the half-destroyed northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv. The assistant says that many in the city are concerned that Rzeszów itself could become a target and that a Russian missile might hit the airport.