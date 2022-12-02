"I miss Dad most of all, maybe because I saw him dead. I remember how he laughed and how I hugged him. He was very warm and soft. Later, when I found him, he was so cold.

What were Dad, Mom and my sisters thinking at the moment of the explosion? Did they have time to realize that this was the end for them? Did they feel fear? I imagine what it would have been like to be with them. Then I get scared."

Mariupol has been fully under Russian control since May 20. There's still no water in many places, and residents collect it from puddles using buckets. Dead bodies aren't recovered by search teams, but by volunteers who receive food in return. Some young men have recently been forced to do military service and fight against Ukraine, their own country.

Kolya knows this – he follows every report from the city. On the only table in his room, there is a laptop that is almost always showing the news. He manages not to let the reports get to him too badly. People who have experienced trauma often compartmentalize what they have experienced afterward, and perhaps this explains Kolya's composure. There are two Kolyas: The one who lies awake at night thinking about death. And the one who tries to look ahead so that he doesn't break.

Kolya is now attending six-hours a day of language school. He bought himself a guitar, and the seller even gave him a discount when he heard that Kolya was Ukrainian. He spends his free time doing homework and dealing with the bureaucracy of his new country. And with Vika, his girlfriend, who against all the rules of probability is with him again.

He calls her just before he leaves Mariupol. He tells her that he's alive and that he loves her – then the connection breaks off. The next time they talk by phone, Kolya has already reached Western Europe.

Vika's family is living in Crimea at this time, but they don't want to stay there. On the phone, Kolya asks her to come to him. Vika agrees. At the end of May they fall into each other's arms at the train station, and there's a video of that moment.

Vika now lives with her mother in a hotel rented for refugees from Ukraine. It's located just a few streets away from Kolya's accommodation. They are attending the same language school and spend time together every day.

They formed a band together with other refugee kids, with the local youth center providing instruments. When Kolya is on stage there, he smiles between songs. He teases Vika, who only recently started playing drums, when she can't keep up. In the evenings, they sometimes ride bikes that people had thrown away to McDonald's and eat fries.

Kolya says he owes it to Vika that he's still alive. He says that when he feels her gaze, it grounds him again, brings him back to the present. Then he's able to focus on today and push yesterday away.

Kolya has two wishes for the future. One goes like this: He wants to become an interpreter and rent an apartment, move in with Vika and marry her. He wants to do his family proud, even if they weren't able to live long enough to see it.

The second wish is about Mariupol. Someday, Kolya would like to walk along the sea there again. He wants to show his children where he lived and where their grandparents died. He wants to see his hometown in peace and in Ukrainian hands.