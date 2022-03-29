Targeting the Weakest A Visit to the Children's Hospital of Zaporizhzhia

The horrors of Russia's war in Ukraine are on full display in the children's hospital of Zaporizhzhia. Doctors there spend their days removing shrapnel from the bodies of young war victims as they prepare for a future that could be even bloodier.

und Emin Oezmen (Photos) in Zaporizhzhia By Alexander Sarovic