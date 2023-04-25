Waiting in the Wings Drone Maker Bayraktar Seen as Possible Erdoğan Successor

In Libya, Bayraktar TB2 drones helped the official government in Tripoli stamp down an uprising by warlord Khalifa Haftar. In Nagorno-Karabakh, they played a decisive role in Azerbaijan's victory over Armenia, after which autocrat Ilham Aliyev celebrated by presenting footage of drone strikes on video screens in the capital city of Baku. The Ukrainians mainly deployed them in the first months of the war, before Russian air defenses adapted their strategy. The fact that the drones are supplied primarily to countries that are close to the Erdoğan government is conspicuous.

Baykar is the flagship of Turkey's defense industry, which has grown tenfold since Erdoğan came to power in 2003. "We are no longer beggars," Erdoğan said during a speech to Turkish military recruits. "Everybody wants them from us," he has said of the drones. During the election campaign, he has been showcasing defense products, including a warship from which drones are to be launched in the future. But experts warn that the largely uncontrolled proliferation of drones like the Bayraktar TB2 are making conflicts unpredictable.

There are also reports of civilians being struck in attacks. Ismail Shamdin had built a new life in Qamishli, in northeastern Syria, after he and his family escaped the Islamic State terrorist militia. As his sister Huriya relates over the phone, Shamdin - who has a daughter and a four-month-old twins - was able to find employment as a car mechanic in the city. He was in the workshop last summer when he was struck by a Turkish drone, Huriya says, killing him instantly. His sister believes the actual target had been an officer in the Kurdish forces in Syria who had brought his car in for repairs.

Comparisons with Elon Musk

Turkey has been waging war against the PKK and its Syrian offshoot, the YPG, for years, and increasingly, it is TB2 drones that are deployed for this purpose. According to the Kurdish autonomous administration in Syria, several dozen civilians have died in Turkish drone attacks in the past year alone. United States Senator Bob Menendez of the Democratic Party has called the Turkish drone sales "dangerous, destabilizing and a threat to peace and human rights."

In an interview in his Istanbul office, Selçuk Bayraktar rejects any criticism of the drone program. He argues that drones are more accurate than other weapons, and because the attacks are filmed, he insists that there is greater accountability.

Bayraktar likes to present himself as a tech nerd, a tinkerer who cares more about computer code than politics. In fact, though, he has been carefully shaping his image since his marriage to Sümeyye Erdoğan in 2016. He regularly posts Islamic blessings on Instagram and Twitter, where he has around two and a half million followers on each platform. He also provides backing to education initiatives. When he appears in public, he often dons a red flight jacket.

And whereas President Erdoğan is pursuing shuttle diplomacy between Kyiv and Moscow in the Ukraine war, Bayraktar has clearly sided with Ukraine. "We have a moral obligation to help Ukraine," he says. He then quotes Benjamin Franklin: "People willing to trade their freedom for temporary security deserve neither and will lose both." But he refrains from commenting directly on political current affairs.

When asked about his political ambitions, Bayraktar says only that his main responsibility at the moment is for Baykar. He must have followed very closely how his brother-in-law Berat Albayrak crashed and burned during his short stint in the government.

Bayraktar brings a lot to the table that could help ensure success in Turkish politics. For example, his father Özdemir was a confidant of former Islamist Prime Minister Necmettin Erbakan, and the prototype of the Bayraktar TB2 drone was dedicated to Erbakan. Through his marriage to Sümeyye, Bayraktar also has access to Turkish circles of power. And he has a successful career in the private sector he can point to. Some in Turkey are already comparing him to entrepreneur Elon Musk.

Erdoğan is busy securing his re-election at the moment. But Bayraktar is young enough to wait in the wings until it is his turn.