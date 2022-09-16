In the eight years that he has been mayor of Béziers, population 80,000, the leftist opposition in the city has shrunk to just 6 percent, while the conventional conservatives have disappeared into insignificance. Many right-wing politicians stumble once they end up with political power, and their support quickly evaporates. Ménard, though, hit his stride once he entered office. He is in City Hall with his Labrador every morning by 7:30 a.m. and his first staff meeting takes place at 8 a.m. Such early hours are far from the norm in southern France, but Ménard has never shied away from grand gestures.

As the secretary-general of Reporters Without Borders, he once traveled around the world trying to secure the release of imprisoned journalists. Ahead of the 2008 Olympic Games in China, he climbed up Notre Dame cathedral to fly a flag that depicted the Olympic rings as handcuffs. Why, though, did the erstwhile leftist begin drifting to the right in 2010? Those who know him say that his second wife has a lot to do with it. An independent, she has been a member of French parliament for many years and allies with the right.

It could, though, simply be a function of Ménard’s fondness for taking contrarian positions to the political mainstream – in part because it gives him a stage. At some point, he complained that Le Pen’s party, which used to be called Front National, wasn’t sufficiently represented in the French political system, and ahead of presidential elections in April, he called on voters to back Marine Le Pen, even though he has declined for several years to join her party, saying he wants to remain independent.

Béziers is the kind of place where the Rassemblement National tends to do well. Located on the Mediterranean coast, it is considered one of the country’s poorest cities, with a higher-than-average share of retirees and 23 percent unemployment. The jobless rate is even higher among the younger demographic. Some 34 percent of the city’s inhabitants live below the official poverty line, compared to a nationwide average of 14.6 percent. And Béziers is home to a large number of people with foreign roots. Second- and third-generation immigrants from the Maghreb call the city home, as do Sinti and Roma.

Le Pen received 54 percent of the Béziers vote in the April presidential elections. The division of France that has so often been discussed since the election doesn’t just split the country between the north and the south, it also runs between urban and rural areas. And there are also fine cracks running along the Mediterranean coast, though the winners and the losers in the region tend to live quite close to each other. In Montpellier, the splendid university city of 300,000 located just 60 kilometers from Béziers, some 72 percent of voters opted for Emmanuel Macron.

Béziers, though, wasn’t always poor. Indeed, in the 19th century, it became exceedingly wealthy thanks to the wine trade. That industry, though, ultimately collapsed. Ménard’s predecessor in City Hall focused on promoting the construction of industrial zones and shopping centers on the outskirts of the city – and the middle classes likewise relocated to the periphery. The historic city center decayed. When Ménard took over, he established a two-year deadline for renovating building facades in the old town, promising penalties for those who lagged.

"I’m an authoritarian mayor," he says in the café, a claim largely confirmed by a look at his first term in office. Among other decrees, he issued a ban on spitting on the street in public. He also forbade hanging out laundry to dry on city center balconies and the installation of satellite dishes on historical buildings. He also established a temporary curfew between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. for children under the age of 13.