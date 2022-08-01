Radykhovska, a bundle of energy, wears her heart on her sleeve. The words just bubble out of her. That helps her on the job, too. The 27-year-old is part of the team of a Ukrainian psychologist whose services as a counselor are currently in high demand due to his reality TV shows and courses. During the day, she lends an ear to Ukrainian callers who are distressed not only by the events of the war, but also by everyday problems. They ask things like: "What should I do if my child is struggling in online school?" Or: "How do I save my relationship?"

She is able to continue working on her laptop from Germany, in an apartment in Stuttgart's Killesberg district, where she shares a room with her roommate from Kyiv. They've hung the blue-yellow flag of their homeland as a curtain. There is barely any privacy.

Radykhovska says she longs for Kyiv, that she misses the conversations with her close friends the most. Life in the Ukrainian capital is almost as it used to be: The movie theaters are open again, there are concerts everywhere and restaurants have reopened their doors. "At first, I wanted to get into a language course quickly and stay here in Stuttgart for at least a year," she says. She adds that she registered, submitted all the documents and then waited.

One of the first words Radykhovska learned in German was "Fiktionsbescheinigung," or temporary residence permit. She can pronounce it perfectly. The document opens doors: It provides Ukrainian refugees with access to Germany's statutory health care system, to language and integration services and to employment placement through local labor offices. Radykhovska says her friend could work in a hotel immediately, noting that she had previously been employed at a reception desk in Kyiv, "but nothing is possible without" the residence permit.

Nothing happened for weeks. She says her emails to the immigration authority in Stuttgart went unanswered. The office is chronically understaffed, with one-third of its 151 positions unfilled.

Radykhovska had hoped to finally be able to move into her own room. Two women in one room for a long time with no privacy had become too exhausting. She then took the initiative and applied for housing offers. She says she wrote close to 50 emails but only received three replies.

Radykhovska knew that apartment hunting was difficult even for Germans, but with a foreign name, the situation was almost hopeless. When she eventually did receive an offer, Radykhovska says she then sent it on to the social welfare office, which is supposed to pick up the rent costs. She's entitled to that. But she says she waited in vain for an answer, and by then the room was gone.