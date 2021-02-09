The Competition
Our children are the future of our country. And they need strong families to help them grow up and give them what they need to get started in life. But not all families are able to do this on their own. This year, the Social Design Award is about projects, initiatives or ideas that help to support families. The award, which is being organized by DER SPIEGEL and SPIEGEL Wissen in partnership with the home improvement retailer BAUHAUS for the eighth year, honors the best ideas that help families cope with everyday life, enrich it or impart education and skills. "For strong families” is the motto of this year’s competition. The deadline for entries is August 31, 2021.
A jury of experts will then select a shortlist of the best submissions, which will be published on SPIEGEL.de at the end of September. Readers will be available to vote for their favorite on the list. The jury of experts will also select a winning project. We will announce the winners on Nov. 2 in SPIEGEL Wissen magazine issue 2/2021 and on SPIEGEL.de.
The jury prize and the audience prize for the Social Design Award are each endowed with 2,500 euros.