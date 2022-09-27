An expert on underwater robots also referred to the extremely high safety standards and the robust construction of the pipelines. From his point of view, deliberate manipulation is the only plausible explanation. The expert says the authorities will now take a closer look using diving robots.

The Gas Supply Is Safe, But the Ecosystem Is Not

The Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten is reporting that Danish F-16 fighter jets discovered the leak from Nord Stream 2 on Monday. According to the report, they were dispatched from Bornholm to photograph the area. They discovered that bubbles were rising from the water at a point southeast of the island.

According to the Danish Energy Agency, ships risk losing propulsion if they enter the area. There is also a risk they could ignite the gas. Outside the zone, however, the agency said there is no danger, not even for the inhabitants of Bornholm and the small neighboring island Christiansø.

German and Danish authorities pointed out that the incidents had no effect on gas supplies, as the pipelines had not been used for gas imports recently.

Gas had still been flowing to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline until a few weeks ago, although at reduced volume. But approval for imports through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline were put on hold shortly after the Russian attack on Ukraine. Since then, use of the pipeline has been prohibited in response to the war.

The German environmental organization BUND estimates that the potential short-term environmental impact of the leaks from the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines will be limited to the immediate area. "However, there is a danger of suffocation for animals in the area," said Nadja Ziebarth, head of BUND's marine conservation office. "This applies especially to those animals that can't flee quickly."

Together with the organization Environmental Action Germany, BUND also sees a climate hazard from the leaking methane, which is 25 times more harmful than CO2. Pure methane that dissolves in the ocean is said to be non-toxic. However, the composition of the gas in the Nord Stream pipes is not known.

On Europe's gas exchanges, prices rose noticeably again on Tuesday after weeks of downward movement. At around 2 p.m., the price of a megawatt hour of natural gas for delivery in October hit 192.50 euros on the Dutch reference market TTF, around 10 percent higher than the day before.