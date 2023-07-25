A Giant Cesspool Can the Baltic Sea Still Be Saved?

There are difficulties not only on the environmental front, but also on the political one. All official HELCOM meetings are currently suspended until further notice, and relations with Russia, one of the nine member countries, are on hold because of the Ukraine war. Still, Strempel doesn't want to let that shake his optimism. "Russia is still a member of HELCOM," he assures, with a hint of defiance. He also adds: "We're able to do our work."

HELCOM was founded in 1974. At the time, the Baltic Sea had the reputation of being the world's dirtiest sea. The emergency was felt to be so pressing that seven countries along the Baltic decided to embark on a unique experiment.

At the time, people were becoming increasingly aware of water pollution and began cleaning up rivers and lakes. But a whole sea? Nothing like that had happened before. And yet, in the midst of the Cold War, seven mutually hostile countries – three communist and four Western capitalist – set out to jointly forge a rescue plan for the Baltic Sea.

That was almost 50 years ago. Much research was done during this period under the auspices of HELCOM, many papers were written, and numerous measures were initiated and monitored. The record, however, is mixed at best. There are good things to report: Seal populations, for example, have recovered. Grey seals, Germany's largest free-living predators, weighing up to 300 kilograms and measuring 2.50 meters in length, are once again lolling about on the sandbanks in Wismar Bay. Many seabirds, such as guillemots, are also doing better.

Nevertheless, it turns out that cleaning up a sea is more costly than a river or a lake. The inland Baltic Sea holds 30,000 times more water than the Müritz, Germany's second largest lake after Lake Constance. To fill it, a river like the Oder would need about a thousand years. Managing such a water body ecologically is a gigantic task. Even more so if it also requires international agreement.

The most important goal on the way to a healthy Baltic Sea is the control of nutrient inputs. If large amounts of nitrogen and phosphorus continue to flow into the inland sea through more than 200 rivers, large algae blooms will grow, which in turn will lead to the expansion of the dead zone on the ocean floor. Over the decades, a massive cesspool has accumulated there.

HELCOM Executive Secretary Strempel is proud to have stemmed the influx of nutrients. From peaks of up to 1 million tons of nitrogen and 70,000 tons of phosphorus, inputs have declined to the current level of about 600,000 tons of nitrogen and 25,000 tons of phosphorus per year. But that's not enough to reverse the trend. The anoxic dead zone continues to grow. Conditions in the Baltic Sea are still a long way from pre-industrial levels, when inputs were less than half of those today.

The cleanup is complicated by the fact that any pollutants that enter the inland sea remain there for many years. On average, it takes 30 years for them to be washed across the Kattegat into the North Sea. Phosphorus poses a particular problem: Large amounts of the element have been embedded in sediment during decades of uncritical over-fertilization. Phosphorus clean-up is thus proving to be a Sisyphean task: As soon as the concentration in the seawater drops somewhat, the contaminated material dissolves, causing phosphorus levels to rise again. It will take decades to erase the sins of the past.