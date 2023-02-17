An energetic, sincere woman, Lena speaks decent English, mixing in a bit of German now and then, but when questions go beyond her daily life, she turns to a translation app on her mobile phone to help out. "We want to be good," it says on the screen after she finishes a long sentence in Ukrainian. It can’t be correct, so she tries again. "We want to be useful for Germany and for ourselves." She says she wants to learn the language, earn money and pay taxes. She wants to be part of society and to give back as soon as she is able.

Maxim, her son, has also set his sights on staying in Germany. He is currently doing an internship at a car repair shop in Berlin, thinking he might want to become an automobile mechatronic. Or maybe an IT expert, or sound engineer. He’s not really sure yet. He got his internship through a man named Christoph Böhmer, who Maxim met through a few happy coincidences. Böhmer paid for 18-year-old Maxim to take a course at a private language school and also arranged for him to take swimming lessons with other Ukrainian refugees. "A lot of strong, proud young men are coming who don’t want to admit that they are unable to swim," says Böhmer.

That is the manner in which he helps out: pragmatic, demanding and direct. Böhmer, 56, was the CEO of a company with several thousand employees until not long ago and now co-directs an investment fund. On the side, he and his partner run what is essentially a private refugee aid operation, with a particular focus on young men who are on their own. He and his partner sometimes even take refugees into their home, with three men from Afghanistan currently living with them. Their own children – together they have six in their patchwork family – have all already moved out. Over the years, Böhmer has become the official guardian to 15 underage refugees and the foster parent to three. He has been able to find work for over 100 young refugees.

The experience of Lena’s family demonstrates the importance of the many volunteer helpers in Germany when it comes to helping refugees find success. State and local governments are unable to do it on their own.

Lena and her children speak with her husband every day, discussing normal daily things like the weather, shopping and news from the war. Sometimes, they are even able to laugh, despite everything. Lena says that she is "extremely happy that my compatriots haven’t lost their sense of humor." Recently, when a Russian rocket struck the power grid, she read a commentary from Kyiv via Telegram. "If there is no light and no heating, there’s nothing left for us to do than produce new young Ukrainians."