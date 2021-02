A Price Too High Russian Pipeline Is Germany's Greatest Foreign Policy Embarrassment

A DER SPIEGEL Editorial by Mathieu von Rohr

Berlin is insisting on the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Russia and Germany. By doing so, the country is isolating itself in Europe and alienating the United States. The political costs will be too great if the project is completed. It should now be scrapped.