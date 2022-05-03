Students who have fled from Ukraine could be sitting in lecture halls at German university campuses as soon as the summer semester.

Kyiv and Kharkiv, both cities in Ukraine that are well-known for their universities, have been hit hard by the Russian invasion - as have other metropolises in the country that are home to institutions of higher learning. The German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) and the German Rectors’ Conference (HRK), recently estimated that as many as 100,000 Ukrainians may come to Germany to continue their studies or pursue their academic work here. The DAAD further estimates that between 1,000 and 3,000 students from countries in Africa and elsewhere who began their studies in Ukraine may now be seeking to complete their degrees elsewhere.

However, students seeking to continue their studies here find themselves facing a number of questions. What documents do I need when applying to a German university? Do I have to start my degree all over again? How good do my German skills need to be? And how expensive is studying in Germany?

Below are answers to some of the most important questions. What residence status do I need to study in Germany? With the residence permit for temporary protection under Section 24 of the Residence Act (AufenthG), you are permitted to study at a German university. Currently, this permit can be obtained by all Ukrainian citizens whose official place of residence prior to Feb. 24, 2022, was in Ukraine. Students from third countries who had residence status in Ukraine and cannot safely and permanently return to their country of origin are also entitled to that residence permit.

Will my Ukrainian degrees be recognized? Websites such as Anabin (in German) or the DAAD admissions database (in English) can be used to check whether you are eligible to apply to a German university on the basis of your school-leaving qualification or on the basis of the work you have already completed at a university in Ukraine. The final decision on admission is made by the university. The initial point of contact on most campuses in Germany is the International Office, sometimes called the Akademische Auslandsamt. According to a recent decision by German state governments, pupils who were unable to complete secondary school in Ukraine in 2022 because of the war can still apply to study at a university in Germany. The same holds true of students in their first year of university studies.

If, as a result of having to flee the war in Ukraine, you don’t have all the documents required for admission, it is still worth getting in touch with the university you would like to apply to. In principal, you still have the possibility to begin or continue your studies – by way of an exam, for example, or by evaluating previous coursework. Can I continue with my study program I have already begun – or must I begin again? Ukraine, like Germany, is part of the Bologna Process, meaning most students attending universities are primarily seeking Bachelor’s or Master’s degrees and receive ECTS credit points for completed courses. Most course work that has been completed in Ukraine should be recognized in Germany. Final decisions are made by the German university.

Can I already begin or continue my studies in Germany in the summer semester? Application deadlines for the summer semester have already passed. However, some universities, such as Bergische Universität Wuppertal , are still offering refugees from Ukraine the opportunity to apply at short notice. For consideration, an application for admission, which can be found on the university’s website, must be filed along with proof of a residence permit under Section 24 of the Residence Act (AufenthG) and copies of the necessary certificates. At many universities, such as the Berlin School of Economics and Law , it is also possible to start a guest auditor study program. This means that although you cannot graduate from the institution, you can take exams that result in study credits. These ECTS credits can then be credited to a future degree program. Guest auditor study is generally limited to one or two semesters.