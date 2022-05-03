Academic FAQ for Ukrainian Refugees What You Need To Know To Study at a German University
Kyiv and Kharkiv, both cities in Ukraine that are well-known for their universities, have been hit hard by the Russian invasion - as have other metropolises in the country that are home to institutions of higher learning. The German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) and the German Rectors’ Conference (HRK), recently estimated that as many as 100,000 Ukrainians may come to Germany to continue their studies or pursue their academic work here. The DAAD further estimates that between 1,000 and 3,000 students from countries in Africa and elsewhere who began their studies in Ukraine may now be seeking to complete their degrees elsewhere.
However, students seeking to continue their studies here find themselves facing a number of questions. What documents do I need when applying to a German university? Do I have to start my degree all over again? How good do my German skills need to be? And how expensive is studying in Germany?
Below are answers to some of the most important questions.
What residence status do I need to study in Germany?
With the residence permit for temporary protection under Section 24 of the Residence Act (AufenthG), you are permitted to study at a German university. Currently, this permit can be obtained by all Ukrainian citizens whose official place of residence prior to Feb. 24, 2022, was in Ukraine. Students from third countries who had residence status in Ukraine and cannot safely and permanently return to their country of origin are also entitled to that residence permit.
Will my Ukrainian degrees be recognized?
Websites such as Anabin (in German) or the DAAD admissions database (in English) can be used to check whether you are eligible to apply to a German university on the basis of your school-leaving qualification or on the basis of the work you have already completed at a university in Ukraine. The final decision on admission is made by the university. The initial point of contact on most campuses in Germany is the International Office, sometimes called the Akademische Auslandsamt.
According to a recent decision by German state governments, pupils who were unable to complete secondary school in Ukraine in 2022 because of the war can still apply to study at a university in Germany. The same holds true of students in their first year of university studies.
If, as a result of having to flee the war in Ukraine, you don’t have all the documents required for admission, it is still worth getting in touch with the university you would like to apply to. In principal, you still have the possibility to begin or continue your studies – by way of an exam, for example, or by evaluating previous coursework.
Can I continue with my study program I have already begun – or must I begin again?
Ukraine, like Germany, is part of the Bologna Process, meaning most students attending universities are primarily seeking Bachelor’s or Master’s degrees and receive ECTS credit points for completed courses. Most course work that has been completed in Ukraine should be recognized in Germany. Final decisions are made by the German university.
Can I already begin or continue my studies in Germany in the summer semester?
Application deadlines for the summer semester have already passed. However, some universities, such as Bergische Universität Wuppertal , are still offering refugees from Ukraine the opportunity to apply at short notice. For consideration, an application for admission, which can be found on the university’s website, must be filed along with proof of a residence permit under Section 24 of the Residence Act (AufenthG) and copies of the necessary certificates.
At many universities, such as the Berlin School of Economics and Law , it is also possible to start a guest auditor study program. This means that although you cannot graduate from the institution, you can take exams that result in study credits. These ECTS credits can then be credited to a future degree program. Guest auditor study is generally limited to one or two semesters.
How good does my German need to be for admission to a university?
The majority of courses at German universities are held in German. For this reason, proof of language proficiency is usually a prerequisite for admission to a degree program.
Recognized certificates include the Test of German as a Foreign Language (TestDaF, information can be found here in Ukrainian or English ) or the German Language Examination for University Admission for Foreign Applicants (DSH, information in English). They test the level of your reading and comprehension and your ability to speak the language. For some degree programs, a level corresponding to B2, as defined in the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR ), is required. Others require a C1 level. Generally, cultural studies and humanities majors require more advanced language skills than the natural sciences.
If you would like to test your German in advance, one place you can do so is on the website of the Goethe Institute . Many universities, including TU Dresden and the Augsburg University of Applied Sciences , are currently offering German-language preparation courses specifically for students from Ukraine.
Where is it possible for me to study in English?
DAAD maintains an up-to-date list of international study programs in Germany. There is a greater selection of English-language Master’s Degree programs than there are for Bachelor’s Degrees.
How much money do I need to study in Germany?
With the exception of Baden-Württemberg and Saxony, international students in Germany do not generally have to pay tuition at state universities. Only a semester fee is charged. However, tuition fees for Ukrainian students have now also been suspended in Baden-Württemberg. The semester fee ranges from 100 to 400 euros, depending on the university, and often also includes a ticket for public transportation.
Rents are often high, especially in major cities such as Munich, Berlin or Hamburg, but also in smaller university towns. The website of the German National Association for Student Affairs (DSW) lists initiatives (in German) of various student unions that can provide help in finding accommodations – with inexpensive dorm rooms, for example.
What possibilities are there for funding my studies?
Anyone with a residence permit in accordance with Section 24 of the Residence Act is subject to the Asylum-Seekers’ Benefits Act during their first 18 months in Germany. Singles receive 344 euros a month. You are also eligible to receive this money if you are studying. An application for Bafög, the state financial aid for students in Germany, is, unfortunately, currently not possible or only in exceptional cases.
However, there are some scholarship programs available to Ukrainian students who are refugees, many of which run directly through the universities. Websites for specific universities are usually the best place to start. Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg, for example, lists its support options here. The DAAD website also provides an overview of offers of assistance available at various German universities.
Am I allowed to work while I am studying?
Yes! With a residence permit in accordance with Section 24 of the Residence Act, you are also permitted to work. For this purpose, the immigration authorities are supposed to issue a probationary certificate (your residence permit) with specific language stating: "gainful employment permitted" (In German: Erwerbstätigkeit erlaubt).