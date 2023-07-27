Dangerous Liaisons The True Proximity of Germany's AfD To Neo-Nazis

The head of the right-wing extremist Free Saxons also gave a lecture, an action he has defended. When contacted for comment, he said it was about "exchanging interesting positions in front of a competent audience." Another attendee was the editor in chief of the magazine Zuerst (First), which, among other things, treats the Waffen-SS as icons. Nevertheless, top AfD officials such as parliamentary group leader Alice Weidel and current federal executive committee chairman Maximilian Krah gave interviews to the magazine.

Outwardly striving to distance itself from such groups, but secretly maintaining contacts to the scene, how does the party reconcile that? When asked for comment, Erik Lehnert, who works for the AfD in Brandenburg and holds lectures on behalf of Metapol, said, "I lecture to any audience if they are interested in the plight and necessity of the state." He left unanswered the question of whether this was a problem for the AfD parliamentary group.

Metapol, the think tank with affiliations to the NPD, and the AfD-linked Institute for State Policy have apparently spent many years working together. A post on Metapol's blog describes how its representatives attended a 2017 IfS summer academy in Schnellroda. The post notes that "many familiar faces" met up there, where they "established even further contacts." In addition, they had "planned one or the other project" on site and "enjoyed themselves in convivial company, as they had in so many evenings in Schnellroda before."

Within the AfD, many actors have long been convinced that "the periphery" needs to be strengthened. They donate to right-wing extremist projects, in part from their expense allowances that they receive as members of parliament. They also call on supporters to buy books from the Schnellroda-based IfS and have far-right media displayed at their party conventions.

Martial Arts Training

At the JA, some go even further: Last year, anti-fascist activists published several photos on the internet showing members of JA and AfD practicing martial arts in Berlin with supporters of the Identitarian Movement and activists from the NPD/Die Heimat and the JN. Among them was Mario Müller, who now works for an AfD member of parliament.

The issue ended up landing on the desk of the Berlin AfD's state executive committee. DER SPIEGEL viewed the relevant email correspondence. A JA member was asked to explain himself by the party leadership, but he didn't show that much understanding. The JA member wrote that he had been to a "municipal sports club." "Did I find out beforehand who was training there in detail? No. Is that something I should have done? No." And: "This club is no more accountable to you than it is to me." He confidently adds that an expulsion from the AfD "would stand no chance in either the party or proper courts."

The tone obviously displeased the party's managing director in the city-state. "I don't want to comment any further at this point on the way you expressed yourself in your first email." Because the case is being discussed in the media and in political circles, he writes, there are still questions to be answered.

But in the end, as so often, nothing happened. When asked for comment, the AfD responded: "There was no reason for further action. Our research showed that it was a normal sports club."