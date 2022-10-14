Left Behind

It is precisely those kinds of statements that Frank-Christian Hansel can’t stand. Hansel has essentially been an AfD member from the very beginning and has held a seat in the Berlin city-state parliament since 2016. He is among the comparatively moderate members of the party and wants the German political landscape to include "a future-oriented party to the right of the CDU," as he puts it. In pursuit of this goal, Hansel has butted heads with many within the AfD – and he has lost over and over again.

In late September, he is sitting in Café Einstein on Berlin’s signature Unter den Linden boulevard and trying to explain why he is still a member of the AfD despite the party, in the opinion of his camp, having gone down the wrong path. Why has he stayed when so many others have left? How can he continue to hold a political office for a party that is so clearly influenced by Höcke – a man who, thanks to people like Hansel, doesn’t look quite as radical? His response: hope. In our one-hour discussion, the word comes up a lot.

Indeed, his entire camp clings to hope: They are hopeful that the broad center of the party, which is not directly linked with the extremist wing or other wings of the party, will rebel against the power of Höcke and his ilk – even though they have long since come to accept it. They are hopeful that the Höcke show will slowly fade in popularity – even though there have been no indications of that happening in recent years. They are hopeful that in two years, a leader more moderate than Höcke will be elected. How though?

And who? The small power vacuum left behind by Meuthen was not filled by anyone from his camp, which is shrinking anyway. In Hansel’s camp, there is nobody with a real nose for power and only one of them even sought election in Riesa – and received just 36 percent support. Also, the right wing is simply better organized and thinks more strategically. Thus, it has been dominant for quite some time.

Most recently, the hopes of Hansel and his like-minded allies were dashed when Hans-Georg Maassen, the former head of Germany’s domestic intelligence agency, failed in his bid to be elected to the Bundestag, Germany’s federal parliament. Maassen campaigned as a member of the CDU, but in recent years, he has demonstrated clear sympathy for conspiracy theories and anti-democratic tendencies. Hansel and his allies had been hoping to create a new parliamentary group with him and other, like-minded CDU lawmakers – to the right of the CDU, but not extremist. None of those involved, however, are interested in discussing just how far along this idea was.

An additional problem: During the pandemic, some functionaries and members of the AfD "slid even deeper into conspiratorial ideologies," says Hansel. Their view of the world became even more radical and they grew even closer to the radical wing, or at least to its ideas. Yet the AfD is "a party of strong individuals," as Hansel puts it – troublemakers, basically. After all, he says, identifying with the AfD is a sure way to lose friends, "and those who take that step want their voices to be heard and their positions to be acted on."

From where, then, does Hansel derive his hope? Why hasn’t he left the party? "I believe in the essence of the AfD and am pained by its current manifestation," he says. "It was difficult to establish a party to the right of the CDU, that isn’t something that is easy to repeat," he says, sounding more like a tactician than a true believer. "There is no alternative to the Alternative."

So Hansel has stayed, and spends most of his time speaking to people who want to leave the AfD because it has grown too extreme for them. He says that on occasion, he is even successful. And, he adds, "there has been a recent influx of reasonable people. Really." It sounds a lot like he is trying to convince himself.

When asked whether the AfD is a right-wing extremist party, 68 percent of Germans say yes, only 24 percent say no and 8 percent are undecided. That is the result of a representative survey of 5,002 people carried out on DER SPIEGEL’s behalf by Civey. Respondents in eastern Germany, where – with the exception of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania – the most radical state party leaders are to be found, are significantly less likely to view the AfD as an extremist party than respondents in western Germany.

Furthermore, 57 percent are opposed to the idea of established parties like the CDU or the FDP working together with the AfD – neither in a coalition nor for the purpose of pushing through specific projects. An additional 7 percent are undecided.

But Höcke isn’t interested in such people. He is only able to reach those who are already on the far right of the political spectrum – or at least those who naively ignore the right-wing extremism and are pulled in by group dynamics.

Which is why events like the one in Gera, with other right-wing extremist groups, are important to him. When the crowd starts moving, he walks right at the front, his office manager filming all the while. The group has grown to around 10,000 people, all parading behind Höcke through the city. They are drumming, chanting and whistling.

When they happen across a small counterprotest made up of young, leftist activists and students, the insults begin flying. A few individuals approach the young counter-demonstrators. When they walk past a photographer wearing an FFP-2 mask, one throws a lit cigarette at him and another follows with a beer bottle. When they see someone who looks as though he could be an immigrant, they start chanting: "Deport him! Deport him!”

The "peaceful demonstration" quickly becomes decidedly uncomfortable for those who don’t belong to the group. And that is likely just what Höcke had been hoping for.