Forty Marders for Kyiv Germany Moves Forward with Tank Deliveries to Ukraine

Equipment for a Ukrainian Battalion

The Chancellery and the White House did not provide details on the size of the delivery. According to reporting from DER SPIEGEL, Germany intends to supply up to 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles to equip a Ukrainian battalion. A Patriot air defense system is also to be delivered.

The chancellor is thus moving away from his previous course of restraint on the tank issue. Previously, Scholz had rejected Kyiv's requests for battle tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, arguing that no other Western country was supplying them. "Germany will not go it alone" had been Scholz’s mantra. The chancellor was driven by concerns about an escalation of the war, and about the possibility of a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia. In an interview with DER SPIEGEL last April, Scholz suggested that tank deliveries from Germany could result in a broadening of the war. "There cannot be a nuclear war," Scholz said at the time.