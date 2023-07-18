AfD member Oehme, who had a seat in the Bundestag from 2017 to 2021, hired Sergiyenko as a staff member in his constituency office in Limbach-Oberfrohna in the eastern state of Saxony, at the time "in a marginal job," according to his own account.

In February 2021, Oehme and Sergiyenko also founded the purportedly non-profit Institute for Social Research in Chemnitz together with the rector of a right-wing nationalist university in Moscow. According to the documents founding the organization, the three contributed 8,400 euros each, with half of that provided in cash. What, exactly, the institute does is unclear. It doesn't even have a website. According to Oehme, it is going to be shut down in the coming weeks.

The ominous institute isn't the only tie between Oehme and Sergiyenko. According to the homepage, the pro-Russian author also acts as "director of international relations" at the AfD politician's insurance company, which is based at the same address in Chemnitz.

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Oehme and other AfD politicians ultimately founded the "Association for the Defense Against Discrimination and the Exclusion of Russian Germans and Russian-Speaking Fellow Citizens in Germany" (Vadar), which Sergiyenko is also involved with. Among the board members is AfD member of the Bundestag Eugen Schmidt, for whom Sergiyenko now works in parliament. Schmidt said he is working in a "120-euro job" as a "translator and in media relations" for his office, "reflecting the limited nature of his duties."

Fake News About Russian Atrocities

Schmidt, an ethnic German late repatriate to Germany from Kazakhstan, serves as the "Commissioner for Russian Germans" in the AfD's parliamentary group. He has repeatedly emerged as an apologist for Putin's regime. In interviews with media loyal to the Kremlin and the Russian Defense Ministry's television channel, he has claimed that Germany is no longer a democracy, that there was neither the rule of law nor freedom of expression in this country.

Vadar, an association led by Schmidt and Oehme, among others, complains on its Telegram channels about purportedly widespread "Russophobia" in Germany. For the association, that apparently includes the German authorities' action against the display of the Russian "Z" symbol, which Putin fans use to glorify the invasion of Ukraine. The AfD-affiliated outfit also spreads fake news online about Russia's atrocities. For example, Vadar has claimed that the Bucha massacre, with more than 400 dead, was "staged by the Ukrainian regime to discredit the Russian army." The association also provided a lawyer to an influential German pro-Putin influencer, a woman who is now under investigation for advocating the war of aggression.

In June, a delegation with Vadar made a pilgrimage to Moscow and met with Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova, a former major-general in the police. Vadar proudly announced that Moskalkova had promised to support the organization "in the fight against Russophobia and discrimination." AfD member Oehme and Sergiyenko reportedly traveled to the meeting, but neither commented on the matter when asked.

Today, Sergiyenko wants nothing to do with the government of the country in which he grew up – and the state doesn't want anything to do with him either. A few months ago, Ukraine placed the pro-Russian writer on its sanctions list.