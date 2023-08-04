Western intelligence agencies suspect it could be a Russian spy who is acting as Sergiyenko's handler. This is also supported by telephone records from a Russian database showing the contact apparently communicates on a mobile phone that he uses almost exclusively for conversations with Sergiyenko. The phone is likely registered to an in-between, a common cover-up tactic used by Russian intelligence services.

It's striking that Sergiyenko often sends information about pro-Kremlin members of parliament with the AfD. Money is also addressed in the communications. According to the documents, the AfD wanted to hire a renowned law firm that charges 450 euros an hour for its lawsuit against the German arms deliveries. All in all, one stated, there would likely be 25,000 euros per month in legal fees, plus another 10,000 euros. Members of the Bundestag prepared the legal action. Sergiyenko is described in the documents as a "trustee." He appears to be a kind of middleman between Moscow and the AfD.

The data also could cast new light on an incident that took place at the German border. When Sergiyenko returned from a trip to Russia in April, customs officials inspected him and discovered 9,000 euros in cash. In June, Sergiyenko was reported to have been stopped at the border again on his return journey, and he is once again said to have had 9,000 euros in his baggage. With that amount, he was only just below the limit of 10,000 euros at which point a person is required to register the cash they are carrying with the authorities.

Was the money earmarked for a Russian influence operation in Germany? Was the project described in the documents actually the lawsuit the AfD presented at a press conference in July?