Hackers, Spies and Contract Killers How Putin's Agents Are Infiltrating Germany

A Luxury Life in Moscow?

Lieutenant Colonel Thorsten S. of Germany's armed forces, who held a leading position at the club at the time, recalls one puzzling incident. When the club was on the verge of closure due to financial woes, Adela paid everyone's annual fees out of her own pocket. "That was pretty weird," says S.

Adela's longtime friend Marcelle d'Argy Smith, the former editor-in-chief of the British edition of Cosmopolitan, recalls that "she is very smart and attractive. No woman would let her husband near her." D'Argy Smith says Adele asked her repeatedly to introduce her to influential people in politics and society.

But then, in summer 2018, Adela K. suddenly disappeared from Naples, apparently reemerging as Olga K. in Moscow. Had life as an agent become too dangerous for her?

In 2020, a French lieutenant colonel was arrested at the NATO base in Naples as a suspected Russian spy. It is unclear whether Adela K. had been in contact with him, nor is it known what information she may have passed on to her handlers in Russia.

K. led a quite luxurious lifestyle in Moscow. According to a leak from the service provider Yandex, she ordered meals from two high-end Moscow restaurants, sushi several times and also Indian food. DER SPIEGEL and its partners compared photos of Olga K. and Adela K. using different facial recognition software and found that it is highly likely that they are the same person. K. did not respond to questions from DER SPIEGEL.

Adela K. appears to be one of the agents for whom the Russian state is making considerable efforts. Moscow constructs complete cover identities for top people and sends them to different countries around the world. These men and women are paid handsomely for dedicating their lives to the intelligence services. According to information obtained by DER SPIEGEL, the GRU and SWR secret services maintain a total of up to 70 "illegals," not a huge number.

But other agents, who are significantly more numerous than the "illegals," likewise play an important role in Russia's espionage battle, working for the embassies and consulates of the Russian Federation abroad. Their work may not be as glorified as that of colleagues, but there are many of them. Insiders believe that SWR maintains around 3,000 of these spies, and the GRU up to 1,000. Most are disguised as diplomats. At the beginning of the year, Western intelligence services estimated that more than 150 Russian spies with diplomatic accreditation were still working in Germany alone.

Their informants usually don't know that they are dealing with Russian intelligence agents. Who, after all, would suspect that Pavel Rubtsov, the former deputy head of the trade and economic office at the Russian Embassy in Berlin, is in fact likely a representative of the foreign intelligence service SWR? He has since been expelled from the country.