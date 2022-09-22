And what about the conservative opposition Christian Democrats? They obviously enjoy the fact that they can make up ground in the opposition on the issue of fairness. Even if they often sound like a leftist party when they do so. In recent weeks, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), have railed against the gas levy agreed on by the government coalition, warning that it would favor certain energy companies and have consequences for people with normal salaries. Of all people, former Blackrock supervisory board member and current CDU national chair Friedrich Merz spoke of a social imbalance in the country.

At the CDU party conference in Hannover last weekend, the main motion was entitled "A Clear Course for Secure Energy and a Strong Economy." Instead of an expensive gas levy of 2.4 cents per kilowatt hour, the Christian Democrats instead believe that "gas importers at risk of insolvency should be given targeted support if this is necessary for the security of the energy supply." They want relief for people with low incomes and a "price cap" for electricity and gas.

In contrast, there seems to be little room for the far-left Left Party, of all parties, when all the other parties are focused on the issue of fairness. The party is in decline in the polls, and internal disputes are threatening to split the party for good.

But there appears to be one thing that none of the parties are keen to talk about at the moment: privation. Economist Schnitzer believes that many people would also tolerate unpleasant changes for a while – that is, if the parties were to talk about them openly. The only thing that is dangerous is the fear of permanent social decline, she says. Also from a geopolitical perspective.

Countries that are weakened from within quickly end up on the losing side in the systemic competition with authoritarian state capitalism. That, at least, is what Beijing and Moscow are counting on: If Europeans are tearing each other apart in redistribution struggles between rich and poor, it will be difficult for them to offer a unified, strong front. And, at some point, they will run out of the steam they need to get their economies back in shape.

For those in power, says economist Schnitzer, it is important to be able to convey credibly that the crisis will pass. "And that things will pick up again after that." Because one question remains central for people: "Will my kids be better off than me one day?"