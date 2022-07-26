Russia, Norway and Algeria rely primarily on pipelines to transport their natural gas to the European Union, the United Kingdom and Switzerland. For weeks, the focus has been on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which runs from Russia across the Baltic Sea to Lubmin, Germany, near the city of Greifswald. Russia had throttled gas supplies in June before cutting them altogether on July 11 to allow for routine annual maintenance. Despite concerns that it might not do so, Russia resumed gas deliveries through the Baltic Sea pipeline last week. But how much gas can Germany count on flowing through the pipeline now that repairs are complete? The following graphic shows the hourly deliveries in recent weeks.