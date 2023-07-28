Motassadeq had maintained his innocence right up to the end. He admitted that the assassins had been close friends of his in Hamburg, but that he knew nothing about their terrorist plans. He claimed he had visited the camp in Afghanistan solely for religious reasons. After serving his prison sentence, the German authorities deported Motassadeq to Morocco in 2018.

A Top UN Ombudsman Visits Hamburg

According to sources at U.S. security agencies, an ombudsman for the UN body has been collecting information on Motassadeq in a number of countries since late May. The sources say the senior lawyer visited Hamburg two weeks ago, where he met to speak with representatives of several authorities. The meeting reportedly took place at the Fuhlsbüttel Prison, where Motassadeq served his sentence. The ombudsman is also likely to speak directly to Motassadeq himself as foreseen under the procedural rules of the UN Sanctions Committee. In total, the review can take up to one and a half years.