But what about outside the party? During the initial years of the AfD, other parties insisted that the firewall was sturdy, even though cracks were showing even then. Is that firewall still holding up? The answer: It is, at the very least, eroding.

Leipzig-based political scientist Steven Hummel, who works for the Rosa Luxemburg Foundation, a think tank affiliated with the Left Party, has identified fully 18 instances from 2019 to the end of 2022 in which the Saxony chapter of the CDU cooperated with the AfD on the municipal level. In most of those cases, the two parties worked together in making committee appointments, but sometimes also on individual issues. In December, for example, the CDU in the Bautzen regional council voted in favor of an AfD proposal to exclude a certain class of refugees – those who have not received asylum but who cannot currently be deported – from welfare support payments.

Normalization of the AfD "Has Definitely Progressed"

There have also been instances of cooperation in other German states as well – in some individual cases even with parties like the Greens, the Left Party and the center-left Social Democrats (SPD). Most frequently, however, it has been conservative parties working together with the AfD – and sometimes even at the state level. In Saxony-Anhalt, the CDU gave its support in 2017 to an AfD proposal in state parliament, and two years later, the two deputy heads of the CDU parliamentary group debated whether to form a coalition with the AfD. Most recently, the CDU passed a law and a proposal in Thuringia with AfD votes, with the FDP also supporting the law.

Anna-Sophie Heinze has published several papers about how other parties approach the AfD. The political scientist from the University of Trier has identified a gradual shift. "The normalization of the AfD has definitely progressed in recent years."

Heinze says that the AfD is still far from being treated as a normal party, but has stabilized as an organization. "The AfD has become extremely adept at breaking taboos," she says. "We are no longer seeing the same waves of outrage that we used to."

What role have conservatives from other parties played in that development?

Political scientist Vicente Valentim from the University of Oxford performed a rather intriguing experiment in an effort to answer that question. He presented study subjects with real statements made either by AfD functionaries or by German center-right politicians – statements that were virtually identical in content and tone. He didn’t provide the names of the politicians who made the statements, but did indicate the party they were from.

Some participants only received statements made by AfD politicians, others only those from center-right politicians. Some received both sets, and still others saw the anti-immigration statements from the AfD next to comments from center-right politicians in support of immigration. Afterwards, study participants were asked whether they would sign a petition opposing immigration from Afghanistan and where they thought public opinion stood on the issue – and whether the statements they had read made a difference in their choices.

The result: "Sometimes, who says something is just as important as what is said," Valentim says. When the extreme right voices its opposition to immigration, for example, it only had an influence on those who were already sympathetic to the extreme right. The statements from the center-right, by contrast, had an effect on broader swaths of society. "Politicians from mainstream parties play a decisive role when it comes to maintaining democratic norms," he says – or undermining those norms. "The study shows that it is dangerous when democratic parties adopt certain positions espoused by the extreme right."

A Loose Relationship with the Truth

Yet it happens all the time. CDU head Friedrich Merz, for example, last September accused Ukrainian refugees of "welfare tourism." In a recent talk show, CDU deputy floor leader Jens Spahn suggested that it was time to consider whether the Geneva Convention on refugees and the European Convention on Human Rights were still appropriate to our times.

Just a few years ago, it would have been unthinkable for senior CDU politicians to utter such positions. Now, apparently, they are not only thinkable, but also sayable.

Leading politicians from the CDU, it’s Bavarian sister party the Christian Social Union (CSU) and the FDP are not under suspicion of harboring significant sympathy for the AfD, and cooperation at the federal level remains inconceivable. Yet prominent voices within the CDU, CSU and FDP do on occasion make use of the shrill tones and loose relationship with the truth that has fueled the AfD’s success.

CDU lawmaker Tilman Kuban, for example, criticized a day-care center in early May for allegedly not paying sufficient heed to Mother’s Day, an allegation that was off the mark. When the broadcasting rights for the popular Native American-based series "Winnetou" changed hands from ARD to ZDF, both of which are public broadcasters in Germany, many conservative politicians and others from the FDP complained about the "cancel culture" in the ARD. CSU head Markus Söder, meanwhile, complained vocally about "gendering mandates" – though there is no law on the books in Germany requiring gendered speech. Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (FDP) expressed outrage that the sexist party song "Layla" had been "officially" banned – which never happened.

And for an entire week, CDU leader Merz said nothing about the nationwide police raids in January targeting the virulently nationalist Reichsbürger network behind Heinrich XIII Prince Reuss, a group which stands accused of having planned to overthrow the German government. He then broke his silence to praise public officials for "displaying severity" in their response to the network, but quickly added that it didn’t represent a danger to German democracy – before then immediately "explicitly" welcoming the searches conducted of homes of climate activists, since they, Merz said, "have also committed serious crimes."

Already six years ago, the right-wing extremist publisher and Höcke confidant Götz Kubitschek spoke at an AfD strategy meeting about how to shift the public debate in Germany to the right. His concept adhered closely to the idea of the so-called Overton window, which involves spreading radical statements until they are acceptable, and acceptable statements until they are popular. It’s a tactical game, in which backbenchers utter specific sentiments to see of they still trigger outrage.