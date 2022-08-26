Pleasure Trips from Moscow How Putin's Daughter Traveled Unnoticed to Germany

The myopia of German intelligence is consistent with the larger picture: For many years, hardly anybody in Germany showed much interest in the activities of influential Russians. The real estate they bought and the business deals they engaged in were seen as their own private business. Now, the consequences of that indifference are becoming clear. It is extremely difficult to enforce sanctions on Putin's allies and patrons since officials don't have a clear understanding of their networks.

In any case, Katerina Tikhonova, 35, and her entourage traveled to a favorite destination for wealthy Russians looking for Bavarian hospitality. They apparently booked rooms in the Munich city center and on Tegernsee lake, in the foothills of the Alps south of Munich.