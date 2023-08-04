Rising Right The German AfD's Constant Drift Toward Extremism

The AfD has been successful in shifting the German debate by focusing on what the party refers to as "metapolitics," a strategy perhaps best exemplified by the firebrand Björn Höcke, head of the party chapter in the state of Thuringia. The focus isn’t just on pushing debates to the right, but on launching a culture war – a conflict that has also enflamed in parts of Germany’s conservative parties and within the liberal Free Democrats (FDP). A culture war focused on things like gender, the country’s public broadcasters and the rights of the LGBTQ community. It is this focus that has helped the AfD to its current wave of success.

By constantly repeating the unsayable, the party has shifted the goalposts on what is acceptable. Meanwhile, values that used to have positive connotations – like moral rectitude and charity – have been devalued. Germans eager to help those in need or stand up for minorities are regarded by the AfD as naïve ideologues. At the same time, the party has managed to trivialize scandals, such as its party donation irregularities, and play down potential PR problems, like previous connections within the neo-Nazi milieu. Taken together, the AfD has managed to normalize its own extremism.

Höcke and his party allies correctly chose to try out its meta-narratives in Germany’s eastern states. In the former East German states, right-wing extremism has been played down ever since the Berlin Wall fell in 1989, despite electoral successes seen by the neo-Nazi party NPD, despite murders and arson attacks, and despite widespread right-wing extremism among youth in the region. The AfD continues to profit from that environment today.

Furthermore, AfD functionaries – primarily through their outsized presence on social media cannels – have managed to expand the public’s acceptance of conspiracy theories. The party has frequently managed to package such theories in a trenchant slogan, such as claims that Germany is under the control of a dictatorship, that it needs a "Reunification 2.0" or that the Office for the Protection of the Constitution is merely an office for "government protection," pursuing a mission of defending mainstream parties from the AfD.

Such narratives have long since become rooted in the party mainstream, accepted by huge swaths of its followers. They believe the party is engaged in a battle against "the system." Which is why warnings that the AfD is anti-democratic and a danger to the German constitution are ignored by so many.

Last but not least, the party has worked hard to shore up its image as a standard conservative party. "Right-wing extremists? I haven’t yet found any among us," AfD co-chair Alice Weidel recently told the German newsmagazine Stern. Leading party functionaries simply smile and deny the presence of fascists and extremists in their ranks – and revert to their tireless claims that the AfD is nothing but a normal conservative party. These days, Weidel and Chrupalla are fond of emphasizing their pasts in business – she as a former consultant and he as the former owner of a painting company. But the party’s initial profile – as a group of more intellectual critics of the European single currency – has long since vanished, with moderate party members having fled the AfD in droves in recent years.