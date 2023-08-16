Smoking Weed By the Book Germany's Awkward Path To Legalizing Cannabis

In North Rhine-Westphalia, for example, investigations are immediately suspended for quantities of up to 10 grams, roughly the amount you would need to roll 30 joints. Larger amounts are also frequently ignored if it is a first, or even second, offense.

On the third offense, violators may face a monetary fine. Oliver Huth from the Association of German Criminal Police Officers does not believe it is accurate to speak of a criminalization of harmless marijuana smokers. "In practice, law enforcement is extremely lenient with consumers."

In police stations around the country, there is significant skepticism when it comes to the current government's legalization plans. One officer who has been investigating the drug milieu for years in a large city in western Germany says: "The black market won't disappear. Nothing will change on that front."

The cannabis clubs, the officer estimates, will face production costs that are twice as high as those for illegal producers. Illicit facilities face no regulations and the electricity needed for the grow lamps is frequently diverted from neighbors. Street marijuana frequently has a THC content of 20 percent. "It's strong," says the officer. The cannabis offered by the clubs, meanwhile, is likely to be far less potent. "In the clubs, the names and addresses of the members will be collected. But if you buy illegally from a dealer, nobody asks for your ID," he says.

Cooks, Teachers and Building Superintendents

That is true. People like Marc don't ask their customers for their papers. Marc's name has been changed for this story; he has agreed to speak about his drug business on the condition of anonymity. Marc has been selling cannabis for more than 20 years, with around 130 grams passing through his hands every month, he says.

Marc lives in a middle-class neighborhood in the Ruhr Valley in western Germany. He invites us into his living room for our interview and serves coffee.

Marc says he buys his supplies from gangs or Lebanese dealers – wherever the quality is good and the price is right. He says he pays around six or seven euros per gram, depending on market conditions and the amount he's buying. His customer base is almost exclusively male: cooks, teachers, building superintendents, construction workers and white-collar professionals. People, says Marc, who aren't interested in buying marijuana on the streets. "My business operates on the basis of trust."

Legalization? Marc shakes his head. A lot of his customers, he says, would never register with a cannabis club, but some of them might consider growing grass at home. A 1,200-euro grow box is likely affordable for many of his customers, Marc believes. He doesn't think the black market will come to an end with legalization, but he does suspect his revenues will fall.

"Hey Man, How's It Going?"

Marc says he earns about 400 euros per month from selling cannabis, a bit of extra cash on top of salary he earns from his normal, legal job.

His mobile phone rings. "Hey man, how's it going?" he says into the phone. Someone wants to buy 200 euros worth of weed, and the two of them make plans to meet up for a walk.

Almost two-thirds of all drug violations in Germany have to do with cannabis, with more than 214,000 such cases in 2022. Indeed, the drug now makes up 4 percent of all criminal violations in the country. The current government plan world remove marijuana from the purview of the Narcotic Drugs Act, and because the new law would allow possession of up to 25 grams of marijuana or hashish, current cases below that mark are likely to be suspended. Those found in possession of more than 25 grams will still face penalties.

Prosecutors and judges in Germany, though, still don't believe that the new law will significantly clear the dockets. One experienced senior prosecutor from North Rhine-Westphalia says he doesn't expect the new law will allow him to shuffle personnel at all, saying that club members won't always stick to the rules, while those who grow at home will produce more than allowed or sell to others.

Just More Complicated

Less work? "We just laugh at such nonsense," the prosecutor says. He then begins paging through an indictment that he wrote not all that long ago against one of hundreds of dealers that he has hauled into court. Not a big fish, particularly, but not a small one either. He lists off the dealer's offenses: "Here 10 kilos of marijuana, here again 10 kilos. Here it was 30 kilos, then 19 and then 27 – and all that within just a few days." A few bags of cocaine come on top of that. "Do you really believe people like that will no longer find people to sell to and will just stop dealing drugs?"

At most, the prosecutor says, organized crime might lose a small share of the market.

The government's current draft law doesn't make it seem as though the state will have less work, just that the work associated with controlling cannabis will be divided up differently. It sounds like a liberalization that will make everything more complicated instead of simpler – which could be especially embarrassing for the FDP, which likes to pose as a party that cuts through red tape.

No Joints in Pedestrian Zones

According to the draft law, adults will be allowed to grow a maximum of three cannabis plants at home and they must ensure that children and teenagers have no access to them. The draft proposes "mechanical or electronic locking devices." Smoking joints within 200 meters of daycare centers and schools is also to be prohibited – and in pedestrian zones between the hours of 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

From a legal perspective, the question arises as to whether such rules are commensurate. From practical point of view, though: Who is supposed to enforce them all? The Health Ministry believes that the German states should be responsible, and that they should identify the agencies that will monitor compliance. But politicians in Germany's state capitals want clearer instructions from Berlin. Nobody, it seems, is interested in taking responsibility.

It could ultimately fall to the Ordnungsamt – the agency in Germany that is currently responsible for enforcing minor laws and regulations – to make sure, for example, that cannabis clubs sell their products in neutral-looking packages, as the law requires. Gerd Landsberg, head of the German Association of Towns and Municipalities, has examined the draft law and says: "The appetite for more tasks among German municipalities is virtually nil."

Who's in Charge of Enforcement?

During the pandemic, members of the Ordnungsamt spent months patrolling streets and parks to ensure that the population was adhering to the coronavirus measures, many of which made little sense to the public at large. They were frequently insulted and sometimes even attacked for their troubles. Some, says Landsberg, haven't forgotten. Eventually, many of them just started ignoring violations.

Landsberg would like German lawmakers to show a bit more creativity, and he has a couple ideas himself. The state, he says, doesn't necessarily have to be responsible for controlling the cannabis clubs. "TÜV could take care of it as well, he says, referring to the organization in Germany that inspects cars, elevators and all manner of other products in Germany for safety.