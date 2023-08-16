Smoking Weed By the Book Germany's Awkward Path To Legalizing Cannabis
Anyone who can operate a coffee machine has all the skills required to grow cannabis at home. The device required is called a grow box, a unit about the size of a refrigerator that you can put in your living room. The hemp plants grow inside of it.
The grow box is a mini-farm for pot smokers, a fully automated apparatus for cultivating drugs at the push of a button. While it is still illegal in Germany to grow cannabis at home, for now, the the boxes themselves are already available. They are on display every year at Mary Jane, the hemp fair held each year in Berlin.
It's a Saturday in late June and Waldemar Kods, standing at his booth at the trade fair, opens the door of his grow box. Kods, 34, is from Leimbach in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate, and he has launched a startup for weed smoking needs. When it became clear a year and a half ago that Berlin would soon be legalizing cannabis, he started developing the boxes, working with engineers, electricians and biologists.
"Growing in the boxes is unobtrusive, silent and odorless," Kods says. He deliberately designed the boxes to look from the outside like an IKEA cabinet, knowing full well that not everybody wants it to be obvious that they're growing cannabis at home.
The boxes have ventilation, grow lamps and sensors built in. All you have to do is put seeds and water in containers along with ampules full of nutrients and nature does the rest. Artificial intelligence decides how much air, light and water the cannabis plants need.
After three months, growers can harvest up to 150 grams of grass, Kods says. The current street price for that amount of cannabis is about 1,500 euros. The boxes can be purchased for 1,200 euros. The startup founder is hoping a mass market will materialize. And he's not the only one.
The article you are reading originally appeared in German in issue 33/2023 (August 12th, 2023) of DER SPIEGEL.
Germany is moving toward legalizing cannabis. The country and its agencies want to make the cultivation and possession of marijuana legal. And it could happen as soon as early 2024.
Cigarettes or Hookahs
Cannabis is the generic term for the intoxicating substance derived from hemp. After tobacco and alcohol, cannabis products are the most widely used drugs in the world.
Marijuana refers to the dried buds and leaves of the female cannabis plant. The resin derived from it is called hashish. Most often, the products are smoked, in cigarettes, pipes or bongs.
The best-known active ingredient in cannabis is tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC for short. It makes some people loose and fun, others hungry, and still others anxious, panicky and paranoid. The products derived from cannabis have many names: grass, shit, weed, pot and many others. Joints also have lots of nicknames on the street: spliff, roach and so on.
Cannabis has been classified as an illegal drug in Germany since 1930. Smoking pot itself has never actually been a punishable offense. But obtaining it or possessing it is a legal violation, unless users have a medical condition requiring its use and a prescription from a doctor.
A Turning Point in German Politics
But now, recreational weed smoking without a prescription is to be allowed for the first time, with the federal government intending to introduce "the controlled dispensing of cannabis to adults for the purpose of consumption." Such is the text of the coalition agreement between the center-left Social Democrats, the Greens and the business-friendly Free Democratic Party, forming the current government. This week, the German government plans to hold a cabinet meeting to address the issue, with the law potentially coming up for debate in the federal parliament, the Bundestag, after the summer break.
It seems likely that the coalition's plan will be the most momentous reform in German drug policy ever, a turning point in domestic policy. It has been the subject of panel discussions and TV talk shows for months, and the plans have dominated debates in the Bundestag and election campaigns, especially in Bavaria, where a new state parliament is to be elected in October.
For some, the legalization of cannabis is long overdue. They argue that it is wrong to stigmatize pot smokers, waste the energies of police and prosecutors to track them down or strip them of their driver's licenses just because they got caught with some weed in their pockets. After all, they say, cannabis is no more dangerous than beer.
Others, though, believe legalizing cannabis is akin to playing with fire. They view cannabis as a drug that can have unpredictable consequences for the body and psyche, a gateway drug that children and adolescents would find even easier to access through legalization than it already is.
Progressives vs. Conservatives
Rarely has a proposed law been as polarizing. The rift runs between those who claim to value freedom over everything, those who see the legalization of cannabis as a symbol of social liberalization, an opportunity for Germany to be a little less uptight. Seen in that light, the plans seem to fit nicely with the government's self-proclaimed aim of being a "progress coalition."
On the other side are the more cautious, those who warn of the serious harm that might be done, especially to to young users, those who believe law and order is the best way to reduce drug-related crimes and that bans are the most effective method for protecting the population from the evils of marijuana.
The debate over joints is also a clash of political cultures, progressive versus conservative. At the center of the dispute is the question of how harmful cannabis is. And the answer to that question isn't as simple as both sides claim.
Opinions are divided among the populace when it comes to cannabis, as a Civey survey carried out on behalf of DER SPIEGEL shows. Some 40 percent of Germans take a positive view of the planned legalization, but 45 percent are not supportive of the measure. Supporters tend to be people who vote for the Greens and the Left Party, while those who cast their ballots for the conservative Christian Democrats or the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) parties are most often opposed.
Six cabinet portfolios are involved in laying the groundwork for legalization in Germany: health, interior, justice, agriculture, economics and foreign. Together, they have agreed on several steps toward legalization, with two laws regulating the process.
"We don't want to create a new problem," German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach of the center-left Social Democratic Party said in April when he presented his plan. "We want to help solve one." Lauterbach, who rose to prominence in the country during the coronavirus pandemic, is the face of legalization, and officials in his ministry have been preparing for legalization for months now. In early July, the government published its draft cannabis law, a 163-page document. Right up front, it states: "Consumers will find it easier to use cannabis responsibly under the bill."
An Uncertain Outcome
So far, the plans foresee the formation of associations in Germany known as as cannabis social clubs. They will obtain licenses from the authorities to grow hemp plants and distribute marijuana and hashish to their members. In addition, anyone over the age of 18 will be allowed to grow cannabis plants at home. Consumers will be able to legally carry 25 grams of cannabis on them without fear of punishment.
The second step provides for specialized stores to sell cannabis and products containing THC, but this would only be done in select counties and cities. Sales in stores will initially be limited to five years.
It's also not yet clear that the government coalition's plans will see the light of day. It is possible that Germany's second legislative chamber, the Bundesrat, which represents the 16 federal states, will have a say on the law as well as the European Commission in Brussels. It's possible the European Union law will prohibit some aspects of the reform if not the entire project. Marijuana legalization remains an experiment with an uncertain outcome.
What is certain is that more people are smoking cannabis in Germany today than ever before. The ban currently in place has done nothing to stop cannabis use from spreading far and wide. In a survey conducted by the Institute for Therapy Research in Munich, around 12 percent of people stated in 1995 that they had used cannabis at least once. In 2021, that figure was 40 percent. Four and a half million people smoke pot at least once a year.
A Youth Drug
Alcohol is consumed with a similar frequency across all age groups, but cannabis is a drug of the young. Among 21- to 24-year-olds, one in four smoked pot in 2021. Dealers sell several hundred tons of weed or hashish each year, and annual sales on the street are likely to be as high as 4 billion euros and rising. The drug is a reality – in school yards, roof terraces and at festivals.
So far, politicians have tried to keep young people in particular away from joints by imposing penalties. The black market has been combated with raids while narcotics officers go after the dealers and the growers. Pot smokers were brought before judges and addiction counselors. But most efforts to address the problems failed.
It makes sense for the government to rethink its approach to cannabis. There's a case to be made for changing the current laws. The question, however, is whether the German government is heading in the right direction. Whether plans have the potential to drive even more people into addiction – and the authorities into madness.
Manager Nhung Nguyen at the hemp fair in Berlin: "Everyone wants to come here."Foto: Thomas Victor / DER SPIEGEL
THE HOPE
Walking through the Mary Jane Berlin Cannabis Expo is like traveling in a time machine to a future where weed is already legal.
In the arena in Berlin's Alt-Treptow area, around 300 companies are showcasing their cannabis products. Billboards promise "seeds with high germination rates" and "bio-stimulators for insane plant performance."
At other booths, you see vaporizers for inhaling and cannabis cookies. Thousands of visitors crowd through the aisles, with some lighting up joints. Two rappers perform on a stage. "Legalize weed," they shout.
On a mezzanine under the roof of the arena, Nhung Nguyen takes a seat at a desk. Nguyen is one of the organizers of Mary Jane Berlin, named after one of the street names for cannabis. The trade show has been running since 2016. Back then, Nguyen says, Mary Jane Berlin was still an event for enthusiasts and nerds. But today it is a springboard for companies from all over the world.
"Berlin Is a Safe Space"
"Everyone wants to come here," the manager says. She talks about the Chinese companies with their LED lamps for cannabis cultivation and about the companies from the United States marketing cannabis seeds. Every square meter of the arena is fully booked due to the planned legalization, she says. The markets in Spain and the Netherlands are still more important, but Germany could became the largest one in Europe in just a few month's time.
"Cannabis could become the new beer," Nguyen believes. She thinks it actually will be within the next 10 years.
Outside the arena, people are sitting on the banks of the Spree River rolling joints. Two university students came all the way from Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania a few hours north to attend the event. "Berlin is a safe space," says one of them, adding that people in the capital aren't nearly as skeptical about cannabis as they are where she's from. One says she started smoking pot because of back pain, and now she smokes every day to relax. "I stop during exam periods," she says. "I'm not addicted." And what does she think about legalization? "Finally," she says. "We need to stop stigmatizing grass."
A visitor at the Mary Jane hemp fair in Berlin: "Legalize weed"Foto: Thomas Victor / DER SPIEGEL
It's still not totally clear what the laws will look like in the end. Nonetheless, ideas have been springing up all over the country in recent months for growing hemp, selling weed and improving the drug's image. Legalization opens up new opportunities.
Certified Pot Growers
There are nurseries and vegetable growers who have thus far earned their living from hydrangeas and tomatoes and who now want to free up land for cannabis plants. The North Rhine-Westphalian Chamber of Agriculture hopes to train gardeners and farmers for this purpose, and there is already a suitable title for the new job: professional cannabis cultivator.
Classes are to be held at an educational center in Münster. At the conclusion of the course, participants would have to pass a test on the hemp plant. If they pass, they would become certified hemp cultivators.
There are also plans for similar offerings in Lower Saxony, where state Agriculture Minister Miriam Staudte of the Green Party is proposing converting empty pig stalls into cannabis farms. With falling demand for pork, the Farmers' Association isn't opposed to the idea.
Cannabis has already been permitted for medical treatments since 2017, with uses in patients suffering from migraines or multiple sclerosis, for example. Many pharmaceutical companies that previously produced cannabis products for the sick are now looking to enter the general market. Companies like Cannovum Cannabis AG in Berlin are already listed on the stock exchange. Others are starting out smaller, but in some cases with prominent support.
German rapper Sido recently got into the healing weed business. He owns shares in a startup that is hoping to sell cannabis buds. The cannabis company Four 20 Pharma signed a sponsorship agreement with the SC Paderborn football club in June, and the company's logo will soon appear on the team's jerseys.
Cannabis clubs spokesman Florian Söllner: "We can have everything in place in less than two weeks."Foto: Sonja Och / DER SPIEGEL
THE CLUBS AND SHOPS
It's possible already to visit some of the people who are planning to grow cannabis in the future. In the city of Fürth, for example, in a beer garden on an old factory site. It's a warm July evening and the Cannabis Social Club Nuremburg (CSC for short) has invited its members to its weekly gathering. Around 10 people are in attendance on this particular evening, including IT specialists, university students and artists.
An insurance saleswoman is sitting at one of the beer garden tables. She pulls her cannabis out of a Tupperware container. The man sitting next to her hands her apple-flavored cigarette paper and she starts rolling a joint. The 39-year-old says she's smoking legally, that she has a prescription. And that her marijuana is from the pharmacy. For now. If legalization becomes a reality, she will get it from her club.
CSC Nuremberg was founded in 2016, and today it has more than 150 members - and has the honor of being one of the country's first hemp clubs founded ironically in the hometown of Markus Söder, the Bavarian governor from the Christian Social Union (CSU) party, the more conservative Bavarian sister party of the center-right Christian Democrats. Hardly anyone in Germany is more opposed to cannabis legalization than Söder. On Twitter, he described the reform as "misguided" and added: "Stay away from drugs!"
On the other hand, people like Florian Söllner, the CSC's club spokesman, have been campaigning for legalization for years now. Since the government announced its plans, the club has been preparing in Nuremberg for the day when they will be allowed to plant the first test seeds. "We can have everything in place in less than two weeks," says Söllner.
"The Club Is Our Baby"
The cannabis plants are to be cultivated in a high-tech facility with an irrigation system and lighting controlled by a timer. An ornamental horticulturist who is a member of the CSC will initially take care of the pot farm. They want to hire staff at the minimum wage, a cleaner and someone to handle the paperwork. Söllner and his team are currently trying to find out which fertilizers are best suited for cultivation.
"The club is our baby, we take care of it," says president Antonio Russo. Each cannabis club must appoint a prevention officer and submit a youth protection plan to the authorities, one of the many requirements for associations listed in the draft law. Rules that drive people like Söllner and Russo to the brink of despair. At CSC Nuremberg, they use vocabulary like "bungling" and "harassment." But a world of legalized marijuana is unlikely to be as easy as they perhaps imagined.
Clubs are to be permitted to dispense a maximum of 25 grams of cannabis a day to each member, and a total of 50 grams per month. It is an amount that should be more than sufficient for the average after-work pot smoker. For people between the ages of 18 and 21, the maximum is 30 grams per month, and the cannabis for this age group must have a THC level of no greater than 10 percent. Each package of weed or hashish sold by the clubs must contain labeling stating the harvest date and an expiration date.
Members are not allowed to smoke their joints in the club itself and not in a zone of 200 meters (656 feet) around the entrance to the club. Each club may have a maximum of 500 members. Operators must also equip their pot farms with burglar-proof doors. They are also required to build a fence around it. The government's legislation also requires that they set up their cannabis fields so that children can't see in from the outside.
At times, the bill makes it sound more like the associations are enriching uranium than growing cannabis. Still, the flood of rules apparently isn't holding the pot-smoking community back from organizing into cannabis clubs. The German Hemp Association estimates that there are more than 100 in Germany already. They have been established in almost every major city, from Hanover and Dusseldorf to Stuttgart and Leipzig.
Meanwhile, in city halls, politicians are dealing with the question of whether or not to apply to become a model region. In the cities of Würzburg and Saarbrücken, the majority of council members voted against it, while other cities have voted in favor, including Mainz, Cologne and Frankfurt. In the model regions, cannabis will be available not only in clubs, but also in selected stores. At the Budwerk Cannabis Manufaktur in Hamburg's Bergedorf neighborhood, for example.
Shop owner Reed: "There will be new target groups at the push of a button."Foto: Alexandra Polina / DER SPIEGEL
The shop is run by Robert Reed. "Golden times could be ahead of us," he says. He opened his shop about a year and a half ago. So far, he offers legal cannabis products that contain no more than 0.2 percent THC – bath oils and creams. If Hamburg becomes a model region, then he would also like to sell the kind of cannabis that gets you high.
Reed has already figured out how he's going to rebuild his business. He says he'll probably need a safe for the weed, bars in front of the windows and a separate room where he can show customers the varieties available. But he's also certain: "There will be new target groups at the push of a button." Reed isn't just thinking about younger pot smokers, but also business people, women lawyers and doctors.
Coalition partners Christian Lindner of the FDP, Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the SPD and Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck of the Green Party at the signing of their agreement to form a government in 2021: "We first had to figure out how many grams go into a joint."Foto: Jörg Carstensen / picture alliance
THE POLITICS
Carmen Wegge has a job that few seem to want right now. A 33-year-old parliamentarian from the Social Democrats (SPD), Wegge and a colleague are responsible for the issue of cannabis in her parliamentary group.
At the end of 2021, the beginning of the current legislature period, SPD members doled out tasks and responsibilities. When the question arose of who in the group wanted to head up policy relating to the legalization of cannabis, Wegge was alone in raising her hand. "I was the only one," she says today, "and everyone was a bit happy about that."
Since then, Wegge has been an ambassador for the government's plans. She appears on panels and attends trade fairs and travels to Brussels to meet with the crime unit at the European Commission. On Instagram, she posts "Pot News" and writes: "We're rolling more freedom for you."
It's the end of July, and Wegge is standing on the market square in Landsburg am Lech, a town located near Munich. Wegge is wearing a red blazer and white sneakers, and she has brought granola bars with hemp seeds to hand out to people on the square. Landsberg is part of Wegge's constituency, and in the last federal election, she received only 13.3 percent of the vote here, but things are going rather well for her today.
Wegge holds out an informational flyer to an elderly man, who laughs. "I know what it's all about," he says. He adds that he doesn't consider pot to be a drug. And that he knows a few pot smokers, including some over the age of 60. He says it's good that the government is trying out a new approach in this area. "I think it's going to work," he says. Wegge answers: "I think so too."
Then, two boys, 15 years of age, show an interest in the flyers. "You're too young to use cannabis," Wegge says. "At your age, it can do irreparable damage to your brain." The boys nod. Then one of the boys smiles and says – what about just one joint a day?
Wegge says she doesn't smoke pot, and the fact that she's in favor of legalization has to do with her understanding of personal responsibility. Wegge studied law in Munich. Legalization, she says, is "a justice issue." She talks about emails and letters she has received from desperate people who have lost their jobs or driver's licenses because of pot. Such outcomes are even possible with just trace amounts of THC in the blood, Wegge says. She thinks it's unfair.
"Every person has the right to do harm to themselves," she says. "Criminal law is not there to do prevention work."
A Promise To the Youth
The coalition government's plans have a long history. In 2015, the FDP decided to support the sale of cannabis as a stimulant, with the party's youth wing, Die Jungen Liberalen, applying the requisite pressure. The Green Party then presented drafts for a cannabis control law in 2015 and 2018, and the SPD opened up to the issue in its platforms for the last national parliamentary elections.
Cannabis became a promise to younger people. First-time votes went on to cast their ballots primarily for the Greens and the FDP. The parties likely saw this as a mandate to push through legalization. Or to at least attempt to do so.
In the negotiations to form a coalition government, the three parties quickly reached an agreement without knowing what was in store for them. The Greens, for example, wanted to make the possession of up to 30 grams of cannabis exempt from prosecution, according to one person who was present at the negotiations. Few were able to even judge whether that amount was a little or a lot. "We first had to figure out how many grams go into a joint," she says. They agreed to work out the details later. That's now coming back to haunt them.
Initially, the government had grander plans. In addition to legalizing cannabis, the coalition also wanted to permit cultivation, possession and sales. To ensure that this didn't violate European Union framework decisions, the German government asked Brussels for an assessment. The EU, though, declined to provide a legal opinion prior to passage.
More Complicated than Thought
The answer created considerable uncertainty in Berlin: Are the government's plans compatible with EU treaties or not? The cannabis issue became more complex than initially thought. On top of that, more pressing problems, such as the war in Ukraine, demanded attention.
At the beginning of the legislative period, FDP head Christian Lindner even resorted to stoner jargon: "Weed will be legal in 2023," he said at the time. Today, there are no members of the government cabinet speaking passionately about the project. Legalization has become a losing issue and cannabis is threatening to become the latest policy to create friction within the three-party coalition. It's no secret that Health Minister Lauterbach is himself no fan of legalizing cannabis. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the SPD also isn't particularly enamored of the idea.
SPD politician Wegge says prohibition and criminalization have not reduced drug use. She says it's important to chart a new course.
Wegge is pleased with the bill, which she describes as a "great success." In some places, she says, the draft is still too restrictive. She thinks it's wrong for cannabis clubs to be allowed to grow weed but to not permit their members to smoke on the premises. "We still have to work on that in parliament," she says. She enthuses about the second step of the legalization process, about the model projects that are to be the subject of scientific studies. That, she believes would provide a new factual basis that could make large-scale legalization possible. Germany could then become a model for others.
"In the long term, we want to change the law in Europe so that there are more liberal drug policies everywhere," she says. "It takes someone to make the first move."
A fake joint at the Mary Jane hemp fair in Berlin: "We need to stop stigmatizing grass."Foto: Thomas Victor / DER SPIEGEL
THE MONEY
The government has calculated what legalization could bring into the state's coffers – and also what the plans will cost. The government is hoping to generate revenue through the payroll taxes and social security contributions from the staff employed by cannabis clubs. In the case of the payroll tax, the maximum is to be 600,000 euros a year, and for social security, that figure is a maximum of 1.1 million euros. That's what the draft law states.
But as things stand, the expenses are likely to exceed revenues many times over. The federal government has announced that legalization will be accompanied by prevention programs, social media campaigns warning of the dangers of cannabis and information events in schools, sports clubs and youth centers. The government has budgeted 6 million euros for those activities in 2024.
The government also wants to conduct scientific studies on the cultivation at the cannabis clubs. That is expected to lead to an additional 4 million euros in costs through 2027.
Economist Justus Haucap of the University of Düsseldorf has compared the fiscal effects under different scenarios for the legalization of cannabis. Of the current government model, he says: "The finance minister won't be able to plug any major holes with this revenue." He says the government would save money in other areas, like law enforcement, because police officers, prosecutors and prison would be dealing with fewer pot smokers and dealers in the future. Labor hours would be freed up, which could also ease the burden on the coffers in the long term, the economist believes.
Legalization Light
But Haucap also calculated what full legalization would mean – full liberalization in all counties and cities, with licenses, a cannabis tax and around 26,000 new jobs in the industry. His calculations showed additional government revenues of 3.4 billion euros annually.
That isn't going to happen, though, because the German government has chosen to go with what you could call "legalization light." For the government treasury, legalization is unlikely to mean significant new revenue streams. The same applies to the business world.
Synbiotic is considered the largest publicly traded European cannabis company. At the company's headquarters in Munich, preparations for legalization have been underway since 2015. The company sells dozens of products aimed at the medical market and wellness industry.
In the fall of 2021, Synbiotic CEO Lars Müller was still thrilled by the prospect of legalization. When it became clear that the government was really planning on legalizing cannabis, his company's share price jumped by around 100 percent to around 40 euros at times. Müller estimated the potential for the European cannabis market at more than 4 billion euros annually. The share price has since dropped to 5 euros. Investors on the stock market have lost faith in the cannabis boom for now.
So has Müller. "We're disappointed, as are many others," he says. One of the problems, he says, is that consumers would only be allowed to be members of one club. "The entire range will still be available from the dealer on the street," says Müller.
Synbiotic also has plans to start a few cannabis clubs of its own to get a feel for the market. For the time being, though, there are no plans for major investments.
Visitors at the Mary Jane Berlin expo in 2023: A springboard for companies from around the worldFoto: Thomas Victor / DER SPIEGEL
THE PROMISE
The federal government is promoting cannabis legalization with three big promises.
The first is that there will be fewer addicts. Adolescents will be warned and discouraged from smoking pot through prevention measures.
The second is that there will be fewer criminals. Illegal cannabis is often laced with additives, fluid plastic or sand. If clubs and stores soon begin offering clean weed and hashish, consumers will no longer go to dealers and the market will dry up.
The third is that there will be less work for the authorities. Police officers will no longer have to seize cannabis, and the judiciary will no longer have to prosecute and punish users.
But are these even realistic predictions?
"The Most Faithful Companion"
You can ask drug addicts what they think of the plans. At places like the Salus Clinic, a three-story, white concrete building on the outskirts of Castrop-Rauxel in the Ruhr Valley, where 80 people are receiving treatment for addiction. Two patients share a room, and they can play billiards or even go to the sauna in the building. Often, there is only a handful of patients at the facility who are in the clinic solely for cannabis addiction. Most are trying to get off amphetamines or cocaine. But all have smoked pot at some point in their lives.
It's a Monday afternoon. In a bright room on the first floor, seven young men are sitting in front of soap stones that they are supposed to work on with files in an art therapy class. On average, the clinic's patients are 27 years old and male; they first smoked cannabis when they were 12.
A quick survey of the men working on the soap stones reveals that five are opposed to legalizing cannabis and only one supports the move. One says: "I don't know, it's a tough question."
Addiction doctor Andreas Paal: "Cannabis is our patients' most loyal companion."Foto: Arne Piepke / DER SPIEGEL
Andreas Paal is a psychiatrist and senior physician at the Salus Clinic. Sometimes he asks people during his office hours what substance they would take with them to a deserted island. The most common answer: Pot. "Cannabis is our patients' most faithful companion," says Paul. He doesn't believe his rehab center is going to get any emptier following legalization. On the contrary.
The medical professional knows how dangerous pot can be, especially for younger people. The research available is clear: The consumption of cannabis can have consequences for the development of the brain in adolescents. Most scientists now agree that smoking pot regularly can cause harm in adolescents – damage that remains even if young people stop smoking.
Health Minister Lauterbach recently addressed the problem himself in an interview with the Rheinische Post. "The brain is still changing until the age of 25," he told the newspaper. "People who consume at this age phase are doing themselves particular harm." That coming from the man who wants to legalize cannabis for everyone over the age of 18.
The potential damage caused by cannabis was evaluated in a Capris study, a review that summarized the findings of more than 2,000 research papers on the subject of cannabis. The evaluation indicates that the risk of developing psychosis can double with occasional use and triple with intensive use, depending on the study.
In addition, cannabis also has addictive potential. In that regard, younger people are also at particular risk. According to several studies, around 9 percent of all consumers become addicted. Among adolescents who smoke weed daily for extended periods of time, the number of addicts increased to as much as 50 percent in the long term. There are also studies showing that young pot smokers are more likely to drop out of school.
"Hell"
These are the data and numbers. Behind them are the fates of people like the Hinze family from Berlin. Sabine Hinze, 60, lost her daughter to cannabis addiction over the years. She was speechless about it for a long time, but now she can talk about that period, about the addiction, the lies, the fights and the despair. Her voice only grows shakey now and then as she talks about it by phone.
Self-help organization head Sabine Hinze: "I don't know how many times my daughter called me a bitch back then."Foto: Milos Djuric / DER SPIEGEL
She recalls how her daughter started smoking pot when she was 12. Hinze and her husband didn't know what was happening at first, but then they noticed that their daughter was changing. The reddened eyes, the bad grades at school, the money that disappeared from the wallets of her parents and those of her siblings. "I don't know how many times my daughter called me a bitch back then," Sabine Hinze says.
Hinze sought help from the Youth Welfare Office and had the feeling she wasn't being taken seriously. A bit of pot, what's the big deal? Hinze learned to say "no" to her daughter, to stop giving her money. She arranged for her daughter to go through detox in a hospital and also organized a rehab program for her.
Her daughter went to rehab, but at some point ran away and disappeared for four weeks. That was the worst time for Sabine Hinze. "It was hell," she says today. After the rehab program, the girl was placed in a residential facility, where she slowly got better. Hinze says her daughter is doing well now. "Still, my daughter may be clean after six years, but she will remain an addict for life," she says.
Today, Hinze is the state chair of Elternkreise Berlin-Brandenburg, a self-help organization for mothers and fathers of addicted children. The only thing that can help against cannabis, she says, is public education, especially now that the government is pushing for legalization. She believes that legalization is tantamount to the government committing assault against young people. Of course marijuana will be passed on to young people, she argues, even more so if it is legalized.
The International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) is the drug monitoring body of the United Nations. It is based in Vienna and comprised of experts who monitor and advise governments on their drug policies. The INCB released its annual report in March, which included the consequences of legalizing cannabis for recreational use in various countries. The findings ought to make even die-hard proponents of legalization squirm.
In countries where pot-smoking has been legalized, general consumption appears to have increased, the report states. It found that, on average, there are 30 percent more hospitalizations after cannabis-related accidents. Recreational marijuana has been legal in the state of Colorado since 2014 and in Washington since 2012. The INCB notes that of the fatal traffic accidents there, the percentage of drivers under the influence of cannabis had nearly doubled by 2020.
The situation is similarly concerning when it comes to criminality. According to INCB, illegal structures have not disappeared despite legalization. In Canada, the board notes, such structures continue to control 40 percent of the entire market, almost half in Uruguay and fully 75 percent in California.
When German police discover marijuana users, it is almost always by chance. Officers find drugs in the glove compartment of cars stopped for other reasons, or they find joints on the coffee table in homes raided as part of a larger investigation. In such instances, the police must open a formal investigation for a violation of the country's Narcotic Drugs Act, but already today, almost nothing ever comes from such proceedings.
In North Rhine-Westphalia, for example, investigations are immediately suspended for quantities of up to 10 grams, roughly the amount you would need to roll 30 joints. Larger amounts are also frequently ignored if it is a first, or even second, offense.
On the third offense, violators may face a monetary fine. Oliver Huth from the Association of German Criminal Police Officers does not believe it is accurate to speak of a criminalization of harmless marijuana smokers. "In practice, law enforcement is extremely lenient with consumers."
In police stations around the country, there is significant skepticism when it comes to the current government's legalization plans. One officer who has been investigating the drug milieu for years in a large city in western Germany says: "The black market won't disappear. Nothing will change on that front."
The cannabis clubs, the officer estimates, will face production costs that are twice as high as those for illegal producers. Illicit facilities face no regulations and the electricity needed for the grow lamps is frequently diverted from neighbors. Street marijuana frequently has a THC content of 20 percent. "It's strong," says the officer. The cannabis offered by the clubs, meanwhile, is likely to be far less potent. "In the clubs, the names and addresses of the members will be collected. But if you buy illegally from a dealer, nobody asks for your ID," he says.
Cooks, Teachers and Building Superintendents
That is true. People like Marc don't ask their customers for their papers. Marc's name has been changed for this story; he has agreed to speak about his drug business on the condition of anonymity. Marc has been selling cannabis for more than 20 years, with around 130 grams passing through his hands every month, he says.
Marc lives in a middle-class neighborhood in the Ruhr Valley in western Germany. He invites us into his living room for our interview and serves coffee.
Marc says he buys his supplies from gangs or Lebanese dealers – wherever the quality is good and the price is right. He says he pays around six or seven euros per gram, depending on market conditions and the amount he's buying. His customer base is almost exclusively male: cooks, teachers, building superintendents, construction workers and white-collar professionals. People, says Marc, who aren't interested in buying marijuana on the streets. "My business operates on the basis of trust."
Legalization? Marc shakes his head. A lot of his customers, he says, would never register with a cannabis club, but some of them might consider growing grass at home. A 1,200-euro grow box is likely affordable for many of his customers, Marc believes. He doesn't think the black market will come to an end with legalization, but he does suspect his revenues will fall.
"Hey Man, How's It Going?"
Marc says he earns about 400 euros per month from selling cannabis, a bit of extra cash on top of salary he earns from his normal, legal job.
His mobile phone rings. "Hey man, how's it going?" he says into the phone. Someone wants to buy 200 euros worth of weed, and the two of them make plans to meet up for a walk.
Almost two-thirds of all drug violations in Germany have to do with cannabis, with more than 214,000 such cases in 2022. Indeed, the drug now makes up 4 percent of all criminal violations in the country. The current government plan world remove marijuana from the purview of the Narcotic Drugs Act, and because the new law would allow possession of up to 25 grams of marijuana or hashish, current cases below that mark are likely to be suspended. Those found in possession of more than 25 grams will still face penalties.
Prosecutors and judges in Germany, though, still don't believe that the new law will significantly clear the dockets. One experienced senior prosecutor from North Rhine-Westphalia says he doesn't expect the new law will allow him to shuffle personnel at all, saying that club members won't always stick to the rules, while those who grow at home will produce more than allowed or sell to others.
Just More Complicated
Less work? "We just laugh at such nonsense," the prosecutor says. He then begins paging through an indictment that he wrote not all that long ago against one of hundreds of dealers that he has hauled into court. Not a big fish, particularly, but not a small one either. He lists off the dealer's offenses: "Here 10 kilos of marijuana, here again 10 kilos. Here it was 30 kilos, then 19 and then 27 – and all that within just a few days." A few bags of cocaine come on top of that. "Do you really believe people like that will no longer find people to sell to and will just stop dealing drugs?"
At most, the prosecutor says, organized crime might lose a small share of the market.
The government's current draft law doesn't make it seem as though the state will have less work, just that the work associated with controlling cannabis will be divided up differently. It sounds like a liberalization that will make everything more complicated instead of simpler – which could be especially embarrassing for the FDP, which likes to pose as a party that cuts through red tape.
No Joints in Pedestrian Zones
According to the draft law, adults will be allowed to grow a maximum of three cannabis plants at home and they must ensure that children and teenagers have no access to them. The draft proposes "mechanical or electronic locking devices." Smoking joints within 200 meters of daycare centers and schools is also to be prohibited – and in pedestrian zones between the hours of 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.
From a legal perspective, the question arises as to whether such rules are commensurate. From practical point of view, though: Who is supposed to enforce them all? The Health Ministry believes that the German states should be responsible, and that they should identify the agencies that will monitor compliance. But politicians in Germany's state capitals want clearer instructions from Berlin. Nobody, it seems, is interested in taking responsibility.
It could ultimately fall to the Ordnungsamt – the agency in Germany that is currently responsible for enforcing minor laws and regulations – to make sure, for example, that cannabis clubs sell their products in neutral-looking packages, as the law requires. Gerd Landsberg, head of the German Association of Towns and Municipalities, has examined the draft law and says: "The appetite for more tasks among German municipalities is virtually nil."
Who's in Charge of Enforcement?
During the pandemic, members of the Ordnungsamt spent months patrolling streets and parks to ensure that the population was adhering to the coronavirus measures, many of which made little sense to the public at large. They were frequently insulted and sometimes even attacked for their troubles. Some, says Landsberg, haven't forgotten. Eventually, many of them just started ignoring violations.
Landsberg would like German lawmakers to show a bit more creativity, and he has a couple ideas himself. The state, he says, doesn't necessarily have to be responsible for controlling the cannabis clubs. "TÜV could take care of it as well, he says, referring to the organization in Germany that inspects cars, elevators and all manner of other products in Germany for safety.
CONCLUSION
In 2002, Germany legalized prostitution. The government at the time, led by the SPD like the current one, with the Greens as a junior coalition partner, wanted to boost the rights of those who sold sex for a living. Some of those who are currently examining the possible effects of legalizing cannabis have highlighted the results of the prostitution reform two decades ago: Hardly any of the women profited at all, while pimps are making more money than ever.
Just because a law is well-meaning doesn't mean it is a good law. Indeed, the cannabis law could ultimately face the same fate as the prostitution law: Far from having solved the problems, they have actually grown even larger.
Many experts do not support the law it its current iteration. The kind of semi-legalization that the government is planning won't likely make anybody happy. Indeed, even the marijuana-smokers' lobby is concerned. The German Hemp Association recently published a 13-page statement on the draft law listing several points that "absolutely must be changed." The paper is full of words like "nonsensical," "absurd" and "no-go."
Medical professional Andreas Paal from the addiction therapy center in Castrop-Rauxel says: "German drug policy isn't perfect, but it never will be, and loosening cannabis laws won't help. Perhaps it would be best to leave things as they are."
"Legalization is a catastrophe," says Sabine Hinze, head of self-help group for parents." She believes that the draft law doesn't focus enough on protecting German youth.
The senior public prosecutor says: "The plans seem to me to be a synthesis of bad ideas – a lazy compromise that benefits almost nobody."
The government recently announced that the growing of cannabis must also adhere to the sustainability goals that Berlin has set for itself. But even that is illusory.
One of the government's sustainability goals, for example, is that of promoting climate protection. In an internal paper from the state criminal office in Düsseldorf, the energy needs of growing cannabis has been calculated. According to the document, the police in North Rhine-Westphalia discovers an average of six growing operations per month with an average of 100 grow lamps and an energy consumption equivalent to around 1,800 two-person households. Accordingly, the production of two kilograms of cannabis produces as much CO2 emissions as the average German in an entire year.
Indeed, the Green Party should also be against legalization. When looked at soberly.