Social Design Award Good Ideas for Everyone
There are so many things in Germany that wouldn't be possible without the help of volunteers. Giving German lessons to refugees, say, or reading to children. Or coaching volleyball. Or driving around an all-volunteer fire department. It's not entirely clear just how many people in Germany work as volunteers -- different studies come to different conclusions -- but it's somewhere between 15 and 40 million. The newest figures since the wave of refugees arrived in Germany in 2015 will be presented later this year in autumn as part of a new volunteer survey conducted by Germany's Ministry for Family Affairs. But one thing is clear: In a society that is drifting apart and fraying more and more, forces are needed to hold everything together.
"Together We Are Strong." This year's Social Design Award will look at projects, campaigns and ideas that promote community and solidarity. Organized by DER SPIEGEL and SPIEGEL WISSEN in cooperation with the home improvement retailer BAUHAUS, the award will go to the best proposal for better coexistence in our society. First, a jury of experts will create a shortlist that will be published on spiegel.de in early October. Readers will then have the chance to vote for their favorite entry, as will the jury. Both the people's and the jury's favorites will be awarded 2,500 euros ($2,700). The deadline for entries is Aug. 31, 2020.
The Social Design Award is in its seventh year. "How Do We Want To Live?" was the question we asked last year, and the jury decided that "Affordable Palace" answered it best. That entry saw a Munich-based architects come up with a plan to convert Buckingham Palace into public housing. Readers, on the other hand, chose the "Midwife House" in Ghana, which offered shared living spaces for midwives and their families that were tailormade for the hot and humid jungle climate.
BAUHAUS was most impressed with the idea of the "Courtyard Dinner," which enabled neighbors to get to know each other better by cooking together with a self-built, mobile kitchen. The Leipzig-based project was awarded a special prize.
Who can participate in the Social Design Award? Anyone who has a good idea that falls into the category, "Together We Are Strong."
The members of the Social Design Award jury are: Friedrich von Borries, an artist and professor of design theory at the University of Fine Arts Hamburg; Jolanthe Kugler, a curator at the Vitra Design Museum and lecturer at the University of Applied Sciences and Arts Northwestern Switzerland; Thorsten Dörting from DER SPIEGEL; Marianne Wellershoff from SPIEGEL WISSEN; and Marcus Wegener from BAUHAUS.
The winners of this year's Social Design Award will be announced in the 4/2020 issue of SPIEGEL WISSEN, which will be published on Nov. 10, and on spiegel.de.