Suspicious Activity What Are German Fighter Pilots Doing in China?

British agencies also sounded the alarm last fall. According to a British Defense Ministry announcement, up to 30 former Royal Air Force officers are thought to have provided training to Chinese fighter pilots in the last several years. They received the princely salary of 280,000 euros each for their services. Because the pilots violated no applicable laws, London announced it would be introducing a legal reform.

American investigators believe that the imprisoned pilot Duggan was recruited by the Chinese company Lode Tech, which was founded by businessman Su Bin, the son of an officer in the People’s Liberation Army. Su lived for many years in Canada, where he operated an aviation company with 80 employees. As later became clear, he also spied on behalf of the Chinese state.

Su developed a particularly keen interest in the construction blueprints for the C-17, a transport plane developed by Boeing for the U.S. military. In the summer of 2014, Su was arrested, subsequently confessing that he had spent six years secretly collecting information for China. He had been able to rely on an extensive network of contacts in the aviation industry, making it possible for him to identify particularly interesting engineers and other professionals for his handlers back in China. With the help of phishing emails, hackers employed by the state were then able to find their way into company computer networks. In total, they were able to steal 630,000 pieces of data related to the C-17.

In the summer of 2016, a U.S. court sentence Su Bin to 46 months behind bars, but he was subsequently deported to China just over a year later. The reason for his premature release was a bargaining chip taken by the Chinese: Just a few weeks after Su’s arrest, Chinese officials detained a Canadian couple on suspicions of spying in order to ratchet up the pressure.

The case was covered across the U.S. media, by the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post. And the U.S. placed Su Bin’s company Lode Tech on its sanctions list on August 1, 2014. It was the clearest message yet that this particular company should be avoided. But it was at this time that a trio of former German fighter pilots began doing business with Su and his company.

A "Unique" Decision

Proof can be found in the Panama Papers, the trove of offshore data from the law firm Mossack Fonseca that was originally leaked to the Süddeutsche Zeitung and which DER SPIEGEL has now also obtained. Alexander "Limey" H., the former German Air Force pilot from near Rostock, also makes an appearance in the Panama Papers. According to the documents, in August 2013, he was initially the sole stakeholder of the shell company Phamivity Consult Ltd., based in the Seychelles. On March 8, 2016, an employee of Su Bin’s in Beijing confirmed in writing that Alexander H. was employed by the company as an "aviation consultant contractor." A copy of the German ex-pilot’s passport, issued by an insignificant municipality on the Baltic Sea, was attached to the document.

Among friends and acquaintances, Alexander H. made no great secret of who he was working for. Those who have known him for a long time say they didn’t have a good feeling about "Limey’s" decision to take the job in China.

Normally, retired fighter pilots take jobs with companies in Germany that have ties to the German military, says a former comrade who asked to remain anonymous. As such, he says, Alexander H.’s decision to become a consultant for a foreign power was "unique." He does not, however, believe that Alexander H. has revealed secret information to the Chinese, saying he is a patriot, professional and incorruptible, a man with a talent for organization. He says that he is certain that Alexander H. informed relevant German officials of his plans before taking the new position.

Still, he says, "Limey’s" work for the Chinese was naturally a topic of conversation during his visits back home in Germany. Alexander H., says the former comrade, ensured him that he was only imparting knowledge that could also be found on the internet. "Taking off, landing, flying in formation, basic things," the former comrade says.

How, then, does Alexander H. explain his likely salary of several hundred thousand euros per year? His former comrade says that perhaps a bit of tactical knowledge might be part of it. The Chinese, he says, might be interested in instilling their pilots with a new mentality, and are perhaps hoping that Alexander H. could teach them. Within NATO, he says, the notion of "mission command" is widespread, according to which a pilot has a certain amount of freedom and individual responsibility when it comes to accomplishing the task he or she has been assigned. In China, by contrast, the concept of "command control" – top-down authority – has long held sway. The former comrade says that "Limey" has hinted in their conversations that training pilots to break free of the command control mentality has been a challenge.