The authors come to the surprising conclusion that the proposals presented are insufficient for "breaking down the rigidities that have been built up over decades." In truth, the paper is a declaration of political bankruptcy. When Sudhof presented her stocktaking to the ministry's personnel representatives last week, attendees got the impression that she didn’t seem to have read the paper very carefully herself.

What is clear is that Lambrecht doesn't want to restructure the ministry or the notorious procurement agency in Koblenz. Instead, she has had a "procurement task force" toil away for months without much success. The group produces good-looking PowerPoint slides seemingly nonstop, but it hasn't solved the procurement agency problem.

The situation is similar when it comes to recruiting new soldiers. Officials decided in 2018 that the force needed to grow from today's 183,000 to 203,000 soldiers by 2031 to address the growing number of tasks. And that figure didn't come out of nowhere. The military derived it from the force's "capability profile," which spells out what the Bundeswehr should be doing and how many soldiers it needs to accomplish those tasks.

If Lambrecht had carefully studied the thick preparation folders provided by the individual departments at the beginning of her time at the Defense Ministry, she probably would have noticed the problem with the 2031 target. Namely that the Bundeswehr isn't growing, it is stagnating. And it has been for years. At the end of 2022, the number was still only just over 183,000.

Few experts at the ministry believe the situation will improve. Time and again, the political leadership within the Defense Ministry has warned that the its 2031 target is too ambitious and thus unattainable.

The Bundeswehr would have to grow by 18,000 soldiers in less than 10 years, while replacing another 20,000 people a year who are ending their service with the force. Each year, it would have to attract around 22,000 new recruits. Given the country's demographic situation, that's basically a "mission impossible."

It may be true that nearly 43,000 people applied to join the Bundeswehr in 2002. That doesn't sound bad at first, but a comparison with the previous year shows that this figure has been falling for a long time. In addition, the Bundeswehr seems unable to find a way to reduce the stubbornly high dropout rate among temporary soldiers and voluntary conscripts. And how many of the applicants are even suitable?

As is the case for many business enterprises, the personnel problem for the armed forces is one of the crucial issues for the future. But so far, Lambrecht has shown no interest in reform or even a realistic adjustment of the personnel target. Instead, the "Stocktaking for a Bundeswehr for the Future" spends almost 14 pages outlining how the "ambitious challenge" could somehow be achieved through many small measures. It would be better to be honest now and to plan a Bundeswehr that can be operational with fewer personnel.