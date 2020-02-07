Warning Shot The German Conservatives' Faustian Pact With the Far-Right

German conservatives in the eastern state of Thuringia have drawn scathing criticism for relying on the far-right to get a gubernatorial candidate elected. In a DER SPIEGEL editorial, our author argues that anything short of unequivocal rejection of political extremism is ultimately damaging to liberal democracy.

A DER SPIEGEL Editorial By Dirk Kurbjuweit