A Known Neo-Nazi in the Service of the KGB?

C. was extradited to Germany and has been living for the past several years in Bavaria. Today, he is a member of the board of directors of an association he founded himself, for which he works as a "legal adviser." In the official registry files, he does business under the name "Dr. Dietmar C."

It remains unclear how Dietmar C. might have obtained his academic title – he left written questions from DER SPIEGEL about all the events unanswered. When contacted by telephone, he admitted that he spoke with Masha Gessen, but not, he claimed, about trips to East Germany by the RAF. When asked if he had spoken to Catherine Belton about Putin’s time in Dresden, he replied: "About Putin in Dresden? No." Then about what? "I don't want to say anything about that. Ms. Belton should explain." He also claimed never to have spoken to the journalist Fasbender about the RAF taking trips to East Germany. Dietmar C. claimed to have no recollection of his written authorization for the book passages in question and the permission to mention his name, which DER SPIEGEL has obtained. He also said he didn't want to comment on the question of whether he himself had been with Putin in Dresden. Dietmar C. did, however, attach great importance to one thing: That he "at no time was a member of the RAF."

The supposed Dresden connection between the RAF and the KGB isn’t the only narrative that captured the imagination of biographers, journalists and Putin scholars. The reports range from Putin’s purported secret spy network to a known neo-Nazi whom the KGB man is said to have handled as an informant. There is no evidence for any of these episodes in the Stasi files that have been made public so far.

The titillating stories first began circulating at the beginning of 2000, when Putin had just become Russian president and hordes of reporters went in search of clues about his past. Britain’s Sunday Times reported on a "ring of 15 agents" that Putin had allegedly built. The Sächsische Zeitung newspaper wrote that among the secret inductees was the notorious Dresden-based neo-Nazi Rainer Sonntag, who was shot dead in 1991. And in the German daily Die Welt, one could read about an East German medical doctor on whom Putin's agents allegedly wanted to plant "pornography with young girls" in order to get him to feed false data about "chemical warfare" into a computer network.