IV The Fight for Water

An Ethiopian study from 2014 showed that the reservoir will cause problems for Egypt.

When the reservoir fills up, much of the water will remain in Ethiopia. Despite other tributaries, Egypt's Aswan High Dam, thus far the biggest hydroelectric dam in Africa, can expect its output to decrease by 12 percent, a development Egypt has so far been unwilling to accept.

"I swear to God, we will never harm you," Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed promised Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi in Arabic in Cairo a few weeks after his own inauguration. But it didn't help.

Because of Egypt's distrust of Ethiopia's calculations, two French engineering firms are jointly putting together a new recommendation for the three countries on how the reservoir can be filled in a manner that is agreeable to all of the neighboring countries. This has been ongoing since 2016 and an agreement has yet to be reached.

A further problem are the immense costs, which have exploded, primarily as a result of corruption and the incompetence of the Metals and Engineering Corporation (METEC), a state contractor. Construction has stalled for months at a time in recent years because the state-owned company, which is controlled by the military, promised much but delivered little.

Numerous METEC managers have been arrested, and after the state firm lost the contract, Chinese companies jumped in. Simegnew Bekele, the long-time lead engineer who was considered by many Ethiopians to be the project's father, was found dead in his car in the middle of the capital city in late July 2018, with a gunshot wound to the head. The official explanation was suicide.

In April 2019, President Abiy ordered a closer look at the accounts: Some 3 billion euros have already been spent on construction of the dam. The cement work is the closest to being completed, and the government claims that two-thirds of all the work on the dam is finished.

The government found creative ways of raising money for the dam: For several years, Ethiopia withheld a complete month's wages from all public servants -- from soldiers, police officers, teachers and even the engineers toiling on the dam's construction site. It also organized a lottery, extracted a fee for the schooling of children and sold government bonds domestically and internationally.

Now, Ethiopians are supposed to pay again, and this time, it will be even more than before. To finish the wall and its turbines by 2022, the government needs approximately 4 billion euros more from its people.

As much as Ethiopians love their dam, many don't want to pay any more. Even the government's English-language newspaper, The Ethiopian Herald, reported that 48 percent of the population wants the government to continue construction without their money. And that estimate may even be too low.

In politically tumultuous times, however, the government needs the dam as a national symbol, perhaps more than ever. Abiy is currently fighting for Ethiopia's unity. He has cleaned up METEC and reached out to old enemies. But he isn't budging on one issue: The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam will be finished, no matter how much it costs.

When Anteneh, the young engineer, entered the gigantic construction site three years ago for the first time, he could still walk between the two walls from one end to the other. He also lived through the project's stagnation in the years it was managed by METEC. Now, the wall is almost sealed. Four-thousand workers are currently welding, laying cables and pouring cement on the construction site. Later in the day, Anteneh needs to check a hydraulic cylinder that just arrived from Italy.

He doesn't think about the worries of the valley's inhabitants, or the conflict with Egypt or the missing money. He has big plans of his own: