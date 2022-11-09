Where the Climate Wins Too Winners of the 2022 Social Design Award Announced
Containing the climate crisis is one of the most pressing issues of our time. But the world is struggling in its effort to keep temperatures from rising out of control. According to a United Nations report, only 23 of the 193 countries that vowed to take more climate action in 2021 actually moved to tighten their measures. That’s far too few for compliance with the Paris Agreement. With every decimal point above the 1.5-degree target, more people, flora and fauna will suffer from extreme heat, water and food shortages.
But not everything has been left idle in combating climate change. That much is evident in the submissions for this year’s Social Design Award. Our motto in 2022 was "Doing Our Part To Save the Climate." The jury reviewed around 170 national and international entries and selected the best 10 for the shortlist, including free lessons for bright school children, forests and flowering meadows planted by volunteers, online databases for sustainability projects and even a highway that is to make way for a green space with a canal.
Replacing a Highway with a Waterway
A proposal to turn a section of A-73 autobahn into a recreational area with a canal won the jury prize. It is going to the Nuremberg-Fürth City Canal Association. The organizers behind the initiative are opposed to the planned expansion of the highway between the two cities in Germany’s Franconia region.
Around 660 million euros have been budgeted for the expansion, money that association founder Theobald Fuchs says could be better invested. He and his fellow campaigners would like to transform the route into an inner-city water landscape with a local recreation area. It would encompass a total of 40 hectares.
An illustration of the Nuremberg-Fürth city canal. To the right is the Jansen Bridge leading to the Nuremberg city center.
Hajo Dietz / Nürnberg Luftbild / Nürnberg-Fürther Stadtkanalverein e.V.
The jury lead by Jolante Kugler, an expert in urban development and curator at the Mudac design museum in Lausanne, and Friedrich von Borries, architect and professor for design theory at the University of Fine Arts in Hamburg, said the project shows a lot of social design potential.
As he awarded the prize, von Borries said that even if the idea from Franconia might seem utopian, it is ultimately feasible. "Replacing a highway with a waterway. Having fun swimming rather than increasing exhaust emissions. That’s what the future looks like if you don’t want to repeat the mistakes of the past."
Audience Prize Goes to Environmentalists in Lower Saxony
This year’s audience award will go to Osnabrück. The city is the home of 500 AKA. That’s short for 500 People Active for Climate and Species Protection. Behind the project is the non-profit company Umweltschutz und Lebenshilfe (Environmental Protection and Life Assistance). Around one-third of the votes received went to this project.
A total of 23 biotope areas covering 72,000 square meters in and around Osnabrück have already been created by 500 AKA, and some 20,000 trees and saplings have been planted. Stone walls have been erected and deadwood hedges have also been created. However, these participatory projects aren’t just about the climate, they’re also aimed at bringing people together. Each day of planting ends with a communal vegan meal.
The planting project from 500 AKA - 500 People Active for Climate and Species Protection
gUG Umweltschutz und Lebenshilfe
Almost a thousand people have taken part so far in the the voluntary project, which has been running since April 2021. The organization’s name may have become obsolete based on the large number of helpers, but the work it does is anything but. There is still a massive amount of carbon dioxide to be taken out of the atmosphere, and not only in Osnabrück and the surrounding area. It’s great that functioning ecological relationships do more than just help protect the climate. For example, up to 5,000 different species benefit from a single meadow orchard.
Special Prize for Architecture Students from Düsseldorf
The Bauhaus special prize has been awarded to "Unterschlupf²" (The Shelter²). The superscript in this case represents the relationship between humans and insects – bees, to be more precise – because the shelter both provides a bench where people can sit and a hotel for bees. Things are getting uncomfortable for the 550 species of wild bees native to Germany. They're losing their habitat. According to the nature conservation association NABU, half are already considered endangered. Nesting sites in urban areas are thus more than welcome.
The bee hotel measures 5 meters by 2.45 meters: People can take a seat on the bench below and nesting holes are drilled in the oak boards.
Mareike de Boer
The seed for the project was planted during a competition for ideas at the GEH8 cultural center in Dresden with "real insect estate" as its theme. What’s special about the bee hotel is the way in which it marries art with nature. Students Mareike de Boer and Julie Linden from the Department of Architecture at the Peter Behrens School of Arts in Düsseldorf chose harmonious colors and shapes as an expression of the equal relationship between insect and human.
In principle, the basic wooden structure can be expanded infinitely. And it is indeed the kind of shared living space this country needs.
Each year, SPIEGEL and SPIEGEL WISSEN, in partnership with the home improvement retailer Bauhaus, bestows the Social Design Award to non-profit projects that help with everyday life, enrich it or impart education and skills. In 2021, we sought ideas that provide support for families. In 2020, we focused on ideas for better social interaction.