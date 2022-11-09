The jury lead by Jolante Kugler, an expert in urban development and curator at the Mudac design museum in Lausanne, and Friedrich von Borries, architect and professor for design theory at the University of Fine Arts in Hamburg, said the project shows a lot of social design potential.

As he awarded the prize, von Borries said that even if the idea from Franconia might seem utopian, it is ultimately feasible. "Replacing a highway with a waterway. Having fun swimming rather than increasing exhaust emissions. That’s what the future looks like if you don’t want to repeat the mistakes of the past."

Audience Prize Goes to Environmentalists in Lower Saxony

This year’s audience award will go to Osnabrück. The city is the home of 500 AKA. That’s short for 500 People Active for Climate and Species Protection. Behind the project is the non-profit company Umweltschutz und Lebenshilfe (Environmental Protection and Life Assistance). Around one-third of the votes received went to this project.