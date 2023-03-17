Interview with Yulia Navalnaya "It Is Putin Personally Who Is Keeping Alexei in Prison"

DER SPIEGEL: But he knows about the award, right?

Navalnaya: Yes, his lawyer told him he had won an Oscar. Alexei said: "Come on, it’s not me. It’s a movie about me."

DER SPIEGEL: Let’s get back to your everyday life …

Navalnaya: ... I’m trying to live a normal life. But there’s more to do now, of course. I’m in constant contact with Alexei's lawyers. I’m a member of the board of directors of the Anti-Corruption Foundation. And, of course, I try to take care of the children as usual.

DER SPIEGEL: The reports about Alexei’s state of health have recently caused concern around the world. Is he sick?

Navalnaya: It started in January. It could have been the flu or COVID – they don’t do tests in the (penal) colony. But it was more severe than the usual illness and it lasted longer – for a month or so. Alexei was not given any medical care and was not hospitalized. They sent this man who had been infected to his prison cell to make him even worse.

DER SPIEGEL: A man who suffered from tuberculosis. Do you think that was intentional? Was the intent to infect your husband?

Navalnaya: It happened several times. It is difficult to explain to people from Germany or the United States. How could this happen? But this is the way the Russian prison system works. They treat some people as tools. In Alexei's case, they try to make his conditions unbearable by any means they have.

DER SPIEGEL: How is he doing in the meantime?

Navalnaya: Of course, after the poisoning (in 2020), his health isn’t fine. He says all the time he’s OK. But I know I’m probably the last person he would tell that he’s not OK. So, when he says publicly that he’s not doing great, I know he feels really bad. For instance, during the hunger strike in April 2021. At the time, I felt that the situation was critical.

DER SPIEGEL: Do you believe his life is in imminent danger?

Navalnaya: He spends much of his time in solitary confinement without proper access to health care. In conditions like that, when you have health problems, they don’t get better, they get worse. He has problems with his hands in the morning, one of his legs feels numb, and he has problems with his back. He is constantly in danger because he is in the hands of the people who tried to kill him with poison. So, he’s in big danger every day and it worries me a lot.