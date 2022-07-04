NASA Administrator Bill Nelson "You Need Both Russians and Americans to Operate the Space Station"

DER SPIEGEL: You also need to get your giant new lunar rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS), flying successfully. When will it lift off for the first time?

Nelson: We've just completed a crucial test at Kennedy Space Center. With the rocket on the launch pad, we practiced almost every step before liftoff, including fueling with the super-cold propellant. Now we have all the data we need. We're trying to launch in August. But we'll only do that when we're really ready.

DER SPIEGEL: Each launch of the SLS costs several billion dollars. Additionally, you need another rocket to take a lander to the moon. That one is built by SpaceX, Elon Musk's private company, which has a reputation for making launches cheaper. Why not just use the SpaceX rocket, the Starship system, for the entire mission?

Nelson: There's only one rocket that's ready to launch: our SLS. And the Orion space capsule at its tip is also the only vehicle in which the crew can survive the return to Earth. At some point, Elon Musk would like to be able to do the same with his Starship. But we have to deal with the practical here and now.