DER SPIEGEL: Brussels has frozen some 35 billion euros in corona aid because of doubts about rule of law in Poland. Can this dispute still be resolved?

Morawiecki: If the European Commission and two of the most important Western capitals, Paris and Berlin, conclude that we have to stick together in times of war, then yes. Today, completely false arguments are being used against Poland, which is defending the EU's eastern flank.

DER SPIEGEL: What does rule of law have to do with the war?

Morawiecki: I think the accusations against us are absurd. After reunification, the Germans vetted the entire judiciary and prosecutors of the GDR, and only 30 percent were allowed to continue working. In our country, the communist judges remained in office.

DER SPIEGEL: But that was 30 years ago.

Morawiecki: It has, however, left traces in the thinking of today's judges and certain practices, so we wanted to reform our judiciary. I see more of a problem with the rule of law in the European institutions, because they presume to have the right to judge Poland's judicial reform, but they do not have that right under the EU Treaty.

DER SPIEGEL: Do you suspect there are political goals behind the allegations coming from Brussels?

Morawiecki: I have repeatedly tried to explain to many of my colleagues in Europe that our judicial reform does not damage the rule of law in Poland, it restores it. Either they didn't understand, they didn't want to understand, or they are pursuing very different goals than they claim.

DER SPIEGEL: What do you mean by that?

Morawiecki: Poland's importance is growing. We helped enforce the sanctions against Russia, we have established a joint Central Eastern European policy with Romania and Bulgaria in the Visegrád Group. As by far the largest country, we highlight the problems of the region. Poland is a locomotive of development in Europe. We articulate the experiences and interests of the countries that experienced communism. We represent diversity in Europe, and diversity is a value in itself. Maybe our role isn't to everyone's liking.