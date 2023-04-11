Putin's Willing Helper Austrian Seeks to Save Russia's Stalled Car Industry
Siegfried Wolf needs 60 billion rubles. He wants to use this sum, the equivalent of around 800 million euros, to save the Russian automotive industry, with plans to produce 270,000 vehicles locally each year. At least that many.
The Austrian entrepreneur would go on to present that plan in January to none other than Russian President Vladimir Putin. His three-page letter, which DER SPIEGEL has viewed, begins with the words: "Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich!" By that point, almost a year had passed since Putin attacked Ukraine.
"Under today's difficult conditions," Wolf writes in the letter, there is a shortage of high-quality cars in Russia. He writes that his "new investment project to restart production of passenger vehicles" could "solve this problem." Wolf wants to implement it together with GAZ Group, a leading Russian carmaker. To make it happen, he requires the 60 billion rubles he is requesting from Putin, in no uncertain terms. For the project, Wolf wants to use two plants whose production has been suspended since spring 2022, including a factory in Kaluga, southwest of Moscow, which is owned by German carmaker VW.
A "Globally Renowned Investor"
The Austrian entrepreneur boasts in the letter that an "agreement in principle with the top management of Volkswagen" has already been reached, and that by March, at the latest, the decision will "finally be approved by the corporation's supervisory board" before closing it with, "respectfully yours." In the letter, Wolf describes himself as a "globally renowned investor who has done a lot to promote the development of the Russian automotive industry." That actually is a true statement.
Wolf is indeed likely one of the most powerful representatives of the European automotive industry. He sits on the supervisory boards of German car parts supplier Schaeffler and Porsche SE, the billion-dollar holding company of the Porsche and Piëch families, which controls Volkswagen. What made Wolf so valuable to corporations over the years is the fact that he is considered to be a door opener to Russia. Few other business leaders from the German-speaking world have the kind of contacts he does in Russia, with heads of corporations and oligarchs – and with President Vladimir Putin.
For many years, Wolf held various management positions within the empire of oligarch Oleg Deripaska, including as a member of the supervisory board of Russia's GAZ Group until the end of 2022. He still holds around 10 percent of the company's shares. Where things get murky for Wolf is that he is a longtime business partner of former GAZ owner Deripaska, who is now on sanctions lists maintained by the United States and the European Union. But rather than avoiding Russia like most Western companies, Wolf wants to expand his activities in the country.
He almost has one deal in the bag already: Schaeffler's Russian operations. In December, the multinational auto supplier group, based in Herzogenrauch in the German state of Bavaria, selected Wolf's Russian company PromAvtoKonsalt to buy its Russian business. Wolf can complete the acquisition as soon as Russian approval has been provided.
It's a good deal, possibly for Putin as well. According to information obtained by DER SPIEGEL, the Schaeffler plant he is in the process of buying could be used to support production of GAZ's Sadko line of vehicles. The cargo truck is also used by the Russian military to transport troops and equipment.
But Wolf has been having a more difficult time with VW. Contrary to what he suggests in his letter to Putin, the Wolfsburg-based company did not agreed to sell to him. At the beginning of March, VW decided that the plant in Kaluga should go to Avilon, a Russian car dealership operation. A few days later, a court in Nizhny Novgorod seized Volkswagen's assets in Russia at the request of GAZ Group. Was it an act of revenge aimed at making it harder for the company to sell to others?
In any case, Wolf's business practices raise questions: How is a member of multiple supervisory boards in Europe and someone with deep insider connections to German industry able to continue to maintain such close ties to Putin? And whose side is he on, anyway, in the conflict between Volkswagen and Russia's GAZ Group?
A Meteoric Ascent
It is easy to underestimate Siegfried Wolf. With his gentle accent, Wolf, the son of farmers from eastern Styria in Austria, can seem pretty down-to-earth. He comes across like a jovial guy in his sports jacket and baseball cap at the classic car rallies he likes to attend.
But Wolf, who obtained his training as a toolmaker, has a meteoric career ascent behind him. He previously served as CEO of the Austro-Canadian automotive supplier Magna before moving to oligarch Deripaska's empire in 2010, where he held the position of chairman until 2019. The Austrian transformed GAZ into an important partner for international corporations like Volkswagen and Mercedes, providing a global footprint for the company. This also made him a figure of interest for Putin, who has for years attached great importance to Russia having a strong domestic automotive industry. In 2014, Wolf described his relationship with Putin in an interview with Austria's Kleine Zeitung newspaper as "very respectful." The country's Der Standard newspaper reported that Wolf stated that the Russian president was a "very, very, very correct man" after Putin moved to annex the Crimea. Wolf said that Putin's "leadership" is something that he misses "to a great extent" in the EU. In 2016, Putin awarded the well-connected Austrian businessman with the "Order of Friendship," a prestigious Russian award.
Former Magna co-chiefs Donald Walker (left) and Siegfried Wolf (center) and Vladimir Putin during a visit to a Magna plant outside St. Petersburg in 2010
Over the years, though, the Russia connection became increasingly sensitive for Wolf. In 2018, his business partner Deripaska landed on the Americans' sanctions list. Among other allegations lodged by Washington is that the oligarch laundered money for Putin through the GAZ Group. In February, the EU placed a subsidiary of GAZ on its sanctions list that is alleged to have supplied the Russian army with vehicles that are being used in the war in Ukraine. It remains unclear today who, exactly, owns the group. In response to questions submitted by DER SPIEGEL, Deripaska stated that he has since "given up control of the company."
Despite his questionable contacts, Wolf wants to leave no doubts about his political integrity. When contacted for a response in related reported by DER SPIEGEL in March, Wolf condemned "the current Russia-Ukraine war in the strongest possible terms" and said he had "never participated in the production of military equipment" nor has he "earned money from such equipment in any manner." He added that he had "withdrawn from all previous operational activities in Russia." Wolf also stated that he does not work in "any capacity whatsoever" with individuals or companies that are subject to international sanctions.
At the very least, though, his letter to Putin casts considerable doubt on that. In it, Wolf proposes to the Kremlin head that he revive the "legendary Russian Volga brand." The GAZ Group discontinued production of the Soviet-era vehicle range in 2010 due to lack of demand. For the comeback, the Austrian wants to use factory facilities and the know-how of the VW Group, which shut down production at its own plant in Kaluga after the war began and also pulled out of a manufacturing partnership with Russian carmaker GAZ in Nizhny Novgorod.
Can a Half-Dead Russian Auto Industry Be Resuscitated?
Wolf's plan envisioned the resumption of production of cars from VW's Škoda brand at the two plants starting in the second half of 2023. Initially, the Rapid model would be produced in Kaluga, followed by the Octavia, Kodiaq and Karoq models in Nizhny Novgorod, Wolf explains in his letter to Putin. The letter states that the vehicles are to be given a Russian look and "fundamentally redesigned on the outside" to recreate "the characteristic features" of the legendary Volga and Pobeda models.
Wolf likes to think big. Thanks to his initiative, "the needs of Russian consumers for high-quality and reliable vehicles will be met," he writes, and "a total of more than 12,000 high-tech jobs" will also be created. All of this will form "the basis for the further development of an independent and modern automotive industry in the Russian Federation." According to Wolf, the operator of the project will be the Russian company PromAvtoKonsalt, "of which I am the owner." His industrial partner: the GAZ Group, which is the focus of the sanctions authorities.
It's a bold plan. But is it realistic? Can the half-dead Russian auto industry, cut off as it is from international supply chains, really be resuscitated in a largely closed market? Wolf appears to be relying on his international network, likely in the hope that the sanctions against Russia will be eased at some point.
But Volkswagen has taken pains to clearly distance itself from Wolf's initiative. In a statement, the company said its management board has "no knowledge whatsoever" of the letter in question or its "vexing" content. Yes, the company said, Wolf's company PromAvtoKonsalt had been among the prospective buyers, but there had been no commitments from top management to interested parties before the completion of the sales process. "It is thus incomprehensible to us" how others could have suggested that.
Putin, on the other hand, seemed interested. "Given the state of the auto industry, we can support the idea," the president notes on the letter in lively handwriting. He asks his government to attend to the matter and report back to him. For the Kremlin leader, any help in rebuilding the economy comes in handy. Public pressure and comprehensive Western sanctions packages have led to the mass exodus of international automakers from Russia. Mercedes-Benz sold its Russian subsidiary to an investor, and Nissan sold its operations in the country to a state-owned company for 1 euro. Renault also sold off its business for a ruble. These companies' main objective was to just get out of the Russian market.
The result being that, in 2022, car production and new registrations in Russia plummeted by around 60 percent. There are shortages of everything, from parts to skilled workers, and many plants suspended operations months ago.
In that context, Wolf's proposal seemed perfect. The governor of the Nizhny Novgorod region also supported his initiative. "The undeniable advantages of this project lie in the use of a high-quality European base product," the governor wrote to Putin. The redesign of the vehicles' exteriors, he wrote, would help to "avoid sanction risks." He requested that the "project get underway as soon as possible."
In his letter to Putin, Wolf makes very specific suggestions about how the Russian regime could support to him. After all, this is a "large project that has importance for society," he writes. The first item on his wish list: a loan of 60 billion rubles, with a favorable interest rate of 1 percent. The second: A request for the Kremlin to cover at least two-thirds of the salaries at the Kaluga and Nizhny Novgorod plants for the first nine months. Third, he writes that he needs half a billion rubles (around 7 million euros) for research and development in 2023 and 2024.
The problem for the Austrian, with all his ties, is that Volkswagen decided in favor of another buyer at the beginning of March. VW has confirmed that Wolf's company PromAvtoKonsalt was interested in the purchase. "Ultimately, however, another investor better fulfilled the previously defined criteria," the company said. According to an internal document seen by DER SPIEGEL, the choice ultimately fell to Avilon Automotive, a Russian dealership network. The signing of the contract had been scheduled for March 12, and the only thing still missing was the approval of the Russian authorities.
Instead, a court issued an order temporarily seizing all VW Group assets in Russia in mid-March. The GAZ Group, Volkswagen's years-long partner, had sued the company for damages. The company argued that VW withdrew from the partnership in Nizhny Novgorod in the summer of 2022, even though the contract for the production agreement would have run through the end of 2025. The company said this had caused more than 15 billion rubles (around 180 million euros) in damage. And since VW is planning to "withdraw completely from the Russian market in the near future," GAZ claimed, there is a risk that "the largest industrial group and taxpayer in the Nizhny Novgorod region" will be left paying for the damage.
VW said it had been "surprised" by GAZ's demands. After all, the company said, the two corporations had maintained "good business relations over the years," and they ended the partnership "on mutually agreed terms" in mid-2022.
Porsche SE Says It Has "No Knowledge" of Wolf's Letter
Then what role is Siegfried Wolf playing in the dispute? He didn't answer an extensive list of questions submitted by DER SPIEGEL. But he has an obvious conflict of interest: As a member of the supervisory board of VW holding company Porsche SE, he would actually have to be on the side of the Wolfsburg-based Volkswagen. In turn, as a co-owner of GAZ and a would-be car mogul, it also isn't in his interest for the sale to go to Avilon.
The only comment by Porsche SE's management board on the issue of its supervisory board member Wolf and his Russian initiative: "Porsche SE does not have and did not have knowledge of the letter from Mr. Wolf you mentioned." Porsche SE did not answer the question as to whether it still had confidence in supervisory board member Wolf. The GAZ Group, the Kremlin and PromAvtoKonsalt did not answer questions submitted by DER SPIEGEL.
Whatever the final outcome of the conflict, Wolf seems intent on sticking with his plan to revive the Russian automobile industry, even though, as he says, the reason he continues to maintain a 10-percent stake in the GAZ Group is the lack of possibilities for unloading them. He has said that he hasn't received any dividends since the beginning of the war.
Schaeffler Working Together with GAZ in Russia
The central investment vehicle for his would-be empire is the firm PromAvtoKonsalt, or PAK, which Wolf received clearance to purchase from the Russian authorities in November. In December, PAK acquired Schaeffler's Russian business operations – on the condition that Putin still approves the deal and that Wolf integrates the company into his European holding. The aim is for everything to look like a clean solution – and for it all to be compliant with the sanctions regimes.
But PAK is conspicuous for its problematic proximity to GAZ Group, which is under international sanctions. A loan, for example, came from a Russian firm whose Dutch parent corporation is controlled by individuals close to GAZ. Additionally, DER SPIEGEL confirmed that several of PAK's new employees also came from the GAZ Group. Meanwhile, the building in central Moscow in which PAK has an office, located less than 300 meters away from the Kremlin, appears to be linked to longtime GAZ Group owner Deripaska.
Meanwhile, reporting by DER SPIEGEL suggests that automotive supplier Schaeffler is already working together with GAZ in Russia. At the beginning of March, for example, the Russian company invited several Schaeffler and PAK employees to its headquarters in Nizhny Novgorod. Further cooperation was discussed during the all-day workshop with a top-level delegation from GAZ. Schedules were drawn up, tasks distributed, the production of clutch discs and transmission forks was discussed, and investment in an additional production capacity also considered.
In response to a request for comment by DER SPIEGEL, Schaeffler said that the company had not previously been aware of the meeting. However, the company did say that it has taken this as an opportunity to restate "clear instructions": namely that, "discussions about future business with sanctioned companies are not authorized by Schaeffler AG." The conglomerate said that it complies with "all applicable national and international sanctions." Nonetheless, the company said, "there are limits to the enforcement of corporate directives," because the employees of the Russian subsidiary are "increasingly exposed to personal disadvantages if they oppose the wishes of the Russian side."
Indeed, both the VW and Schaeffler cases show that there is no easy and safe withdrawal from Russia for German companies. Those that want to sell require Putin's approval. And his preference goes to business partners who are loyal to the Kremlin.