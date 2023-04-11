Over the years, though, the Russia connection became increasingly sensitive for Wolf. In 2018, his business partner Deripaska landed on the Americans' sanctions list. Among other allegations lodged by Washington is that the oligarch laundered money for Putin through the GAZ Group. In February, the EU placed a subsidiary of GAZ on its sanctions list that is alleged to have supplied the Russian army with vehicles that are being used in the war in Ukraine. It remains unclear today who, exactly, owns the group. In response to questions submitted by DER SPIEGEL, Deripaska stated that he has since "given up control of the company."

Despite his questionable contacts, Wolf wants to leave no doubts about his political integrity. When contacted for a response in related reported by DER SPIEGEL in March, Wolf condemned "the current Russia-Ukraine war in the strongest possible terms" and said he had "never participated in the production of military equipment" nor has he "earned money from such equipment in any manner." He added that he had "withdrawn from all previous operational activities in Russia." Wolf also stated that he does not work in "any capacity whatsoever" with individuals or companies that are subject to international sanctions.

At the very least, though, his letter to Putin casts considerable doubt on that. In it, Wolf proposes to the Kremlin head that he revive the "legendary Russian Volga brand." The GAZ Group discontinued production of the Soviet-era vehicle range in 2010 due to lack of demand. For the comeback, the Austrian wants to use factory facilities and the know-how of the VW Group, which shut down production at its own plant in Kaluga after the war began and also pulled out of a manufacturing partnership with Russian carmaker GAZ in Nizhny Novgorod.

Can a Half-Dead Russian Auto Industry Be Resuscitated?

Wolf's plan envisioned the resumption of production of cars from VW's Škoda brand at the two plants starting in the second half of 2023. Initially, the Rapid model would be produced in Kaluga, followed by the Octavia, Kodiaq and Karoq models in Nizhny Novgorod, Wolf explains in his letter to Putin. The letter states that the vehicles are to be given a Russian look and "fundamentally redesigned on the outside" to recreate "the characteristic features" of the legendary Volga and Pobeda models.

Wolf likes to think big. Thanks to his initiative, "the needs of Russian consumers for high-quality and reliable vehicles will be met," he writes, and "a total of more than 12,000 high-tech jobs" will also be created. All of this will form "the basis for the further development of an independent and modern automotive industry in the Russian Federation." According to Wolf, the operator of the project will be the Russian company PromAvtoKonsalt, "of which I am the owner." His industrial partner: the GAZ Group, which is the focus of the sanctions authorities.

It's a bold plan. But is it realistic? Can the half-dead Russian auto industry, cut off as it is from international supply chains, really be resuscitated in a largely closed market? Wolf appears to be relying on his international network, likely in the hope that the sanctions against Russia will be eased at some point.