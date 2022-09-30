Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson spoke publicly of "detonations" but also insisted she didn’t believe it was an "attack on Sweden." NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg tweeted about "sabotage" after a conversation with Danish Defense Minister Morten Bødskov.

German security authorities believe massive explosive devices were detonated, each with a force of perhaps 500 kilograms of TNT, a conclusion that has been drawn from the seismic data. The strength of the explosive used also suggests that a state is behind the attack, and not some terrorist organization.

European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell responded to this week's events with a somewhat aimless threat. Any deliberate disruption of European energy infrastructure is utterly unacceptable," he said, "and will be met with a robust and united response." But what does that even mean? A response against whom? Robust against what? The situation since Monday has forced European leaders into a kind of political tai chi, shadow boxing against invisible, unknown adversaries.

On Wednesday afternoon, the North Atlantic Council, NATO's central decision-making body, met at alliance headquarters in Brussels. The next day, the Council issued a joint statement stating that all currently available information indicates that the pipelines had been the target of "deliberate, reckless and irresponsible acts of sabotage." In line with the statements from EU foreign policy chief Borrell, it continues: "Any deliberate attack against Allies' critical infrastructure would be met with a united and determined response.”

Did Moscow Open a New Front in Its War? Or Did Washington Kill the Pipeline?

NATO sources say the question of what that response might look like is completely open. "We have a wide range of instruments to choose from," says one high-ranking diplomat. Either way, the source says, the incident in the Baltic Sea will lead to faster progress now on the "hardening" of critical infrastructures agreed to in June 2021. "This will certainly give it greater attention and urgency," the diplomat says. An attack like the one on Nord Stream 2 "fits precisely into the scenarios we have been concerned about."

The seabed has been a theater of operations for militaries for decades. The neural pathways of global trade and the pipelines and cables for energy and communications run along the bottom of the sea. The technical term is critical infrastructure. And even though it is extremely difficult to reach, it is also extremely vulnerable and irreplaceable.

Known in military circles as "seabed warfare," several countries have the operational assets and specialized forces for this hostile underwater world, but they are unevenly distributed. Within the EU, Ireland, Portugal and France are particularly active in this realm, according to an analysis commissioned by the European Parliament in June. The primary concern of the analysis was to address the vulnerability of European submarine cables, which the authors concluded is excessively high.

In February, then-French Defense Minister Florence Parly unveiled a comprehensive new seabed-warfare strategy for the French navy. In addition to protecting French resources, it explicitly addresses underwater transport routes for electricity, oil, gas and data. "France wants to defend its sovereignty, its resources and its infrastructure even in the depths of the ocean," Parly said. The minister referred to similar projects by the Chinese and the British. To strengthen its own capabilities down to a depth of 6,000 meters, the French navy plans to invest primarily in autonomous underwater drones and remote-controlled mini submarines.

Officially, it's always about defense capabilities. A leaked 2008 U.S. Department of Homeland Security document that identified critical infrastructure targets at particular risk around the world listed pipelines such as the Druzhba – the two Nord Stream pipelines didn't yet exist at the time – in addition to key submarine cables and their landing points that they deemed to be worthy of protection.