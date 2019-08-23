Social Design Award 2019 There's Still Time To Participate in Our Reader Competition!

Just stacking apartments on top of each other in hastily erected new building complexes may create new accommodations, but it is anything but innovative. For the Social Design Award 2019, SPIEGEL ONLINE and SPIEGEL WISSEN, in cooperation with the DIY retail chain BAUHAUS, are looking for the best ideas for making neighborhoods more liveable.

Join us! You have until August 31 to submit your idea. Two prizes will be awarded, each with a purse of 2,500 euros. One winner is to be chosen by the jury and the other will be selected by readers. Starting at the end of September, readers of SPIEGEL ONLINE willl be able to select their favorite idea from a shortlist.

You can find more information and the submission form here.