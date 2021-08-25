Social Design Award 2021
This Is the Last Chance To Take Part in Our Reader Competition!
Parents and children are always in need of a helping hand, but particularly during pandemic times. That’s why DER SPIEGEL and SPIEGEL WISSEN are looking for the best ideas for strengthening families. Enter your submission by August 31 for a chance to win 2,500 euros!
With full-time jobs, children and the coronavirus pandemic on top of everything else, which has led to daycare and school closures, stress levels for parents are high. A study by the German statutory health insurance provider Techniker Krankenkasse in March 2021 found that 54 percent of people working from home who have at least one child felt strongly or very strongly burdened by the constraints created by the coronavirus pandemic. Respondents without children, on the other hand, didn’t feel more stress.
But even without the pandemic, some parents are unable to cope with the multiple stresses on their own. They need a helping hand from people who volunteer to assist parents and their children. This is why SPIEGEL WISSEN and DER SPIEGEL, in partnership with the home improvement retailer BAUHAUS, are looking for great ideas for strengthening families. You still have until August 31 to submit your project, your idea.
Starting at the end of September, SPIEGEL.de readers will be able to select their favorites from a shortlist selected by the expert jury from the entries submitted. The jury will also select a winner. Both the jury prize and the audience prize are endowed with a 2,500-euro prize.