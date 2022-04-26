Foto: Víctor Visa / SPIEGEL WISSEN

Social Design Award 2022 Doing Our Part To Save the Climate

Species conservation, biodiversity, climate resilience: SPIEGEL WISSEN magazine is looking for the best projects that aim to protect our planet. Take part in this year's Social Design Award.
By Marianne Wellershoff

The Competition

There isn’t much time left, but there is a lot to do: The average temperature of the Earth’s atmosphere keeps rising, and to stop the heat and prevent a global environmental catastrophe, everyone must do their part. That’s why this year’s Social Design Award is looking for community projects and actions that are committed to climate protection.

In cooperation with

This is the ninth year that SPIEGEL WISSEN magazine, in cooperation with the home improvement retailer BAUHAUS, has organized the competition. Awards are given to the best projects that promote climate protection, biodiversity and nature conservation while at the same time strengthening the community. The motto for this year’s Social Design Award is "Doing Our Part To Save the Climate."

Two prizes will be awarded: One is awarded by the jury, and the other is chosen by the readers of SPIEGEL.de from a shortlist. The awards have a cash of 2,500 euros each. The deadline for entries is August 31, 2022. The winners will be announced on November 8, 2022, in SPIEGEL WISSEN magazine issue 2/2022 and on SPIEGEL.de.

The Jury
Marianne WellershoffManaging Editor of SPIEGEL Wissen

Foto: Torsten Kollmer
Jolanthe Kugleris an author and curator at the Vitra Design Museum in Weil am Rhein and a lecturer at the University of Applied Sciences and Arts Northwestern Switzerland.

Friedrich von Borriesis an artist and professor of design theory at the University of Fine Arts of Hamburg

Foto: Thomas Schweigert
Marcus Wegener Managing Director BAUHAUS Nord

Thorsten DörtingMember of the Editor-in-Chief

