Social Design Award 2023 We’re Here for Each Other!

We have to stick together in hard time. SPIEGEL WISSEN magazine is looking for the best projects that strengthen our cohesiveness.
By Marianne Wellershoff

The Competition

The Ukraine war, inflation and, of course, the climate disaster: There are many things making our lives more difficult at the moment. But it is in precisely these kinds of times that we can achieve the most together. That’s why this year’s Social Design Award is seeking community projects and initiatives that are committed to the idea of fostering a strong community.

Two prizes will be awarded: One is bestowed by the jury, and the other is selected by the readers of SPIEGEL.de from a shortlist. The awards have a cash purse of 2,500 euros each.

The winners of the jury and audience awards will be announced on November 7, 2023, in SPIEGEL WISSEN magazine and on SPIEGEL.de.

You want to enter the Social Design Award 2023?

The Jury
Marianne WellershoffManaging Editor of SPIEGEL Wissen

Foto: Torsten Kollmer
Jolanthe Kugleris an author and curator at the Vitra Design Museum in Weil am Rhein and a lecturer at the University of Applied Sciences and Arts Northwestern Switzerland.

Friedrich von Borriesis an artist and professor of design theory at the University of Fine Arts of Hamburg

Foto: Thomas Schweigert
Marcus Wegener Managing Director BAUHAUS Nord

Thorsten DörtingMember of the Editor-in-Chief

