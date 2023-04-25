Social Design Award 2023 We’re Here for Each Other!
The Competition
The Ukraine war, inflation and, of course, the climate disaster: There are many things making our lives more difficult at the moment. But it is in precisely these kinds of times that we can achieve the most together. That’s why this year’s Social Design Award is seeking community projects and initiatives that are committed to the idea of fostering a strong community.
In cooperation with
Two prizes will be awarded: One is bestowed by the jury, and the other is selected by the readers of SPIEGEL.de from a shortlist. The awards have a cash purse of 2,500 euros each.
The winners of the jury and audience awards will be announced on November 7, 2023, in SPIEGEL WISSEN magazine and on SPIEGEL.de.
You want to enter the Social Design Award 2023?