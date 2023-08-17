Kati Szilágyi / DER SPIEGEL
Social Design Award 2023 There’s Still Time – To Be Here for Each Other!
The more difficult the times, the more important it is to come together to surmount challenges. When those who are in a stronger position provide support to others who have it harder, everyone wins.
That’s why "We’re Here for Each Other" is the motto of this year’s Social Design Award organized by SPIEGEL WISSEN and DER SPIEGEL in cooperation with the DIY chain BAUHAUS. We are seeking projects in which people set out to help each other – in a neighborhood meeting place, by supporting single parents, by helping marginalized or lonely people find their way back to society or by establishing a new form of networking, to name but a few examples.
The competition is open to everyone, and the deadline for submissions is August 31, 2023. You can find the conditions for participation and the entry form here .
Readers Vote for Their Favorite Project
A jury prize and an audience prize will then be awarded, both endowed with 2,500 euros. The jury will compile a shortlist of the best projects from the entries, and readers will be able to vote for their favorites starting at the end of September.
The names of the winners of the competition will be published in the new issue of SPIEGEL WISSEN and on SPIEGEL.de on November 7, 2023.