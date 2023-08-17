The more difficult the times, the more important it is to come together to surmount challenges. When those who are in a stronger position provide support to others who have it harder, everyone wins.

That’s why "We’re Here for Each Other" is the motto of this year’s Social Design Award organized by SPIEGEL WISSEN and DER SPIEGEL in cooperation with the DIY chain BAUHAUS. We are seeking projects in which people set out to help each other – in a neighborhood meeting place, by supporting single parents, by helping marginalized or lonely people find their way back to society or by establishing a new form of networking, to name but a few examples.