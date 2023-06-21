Some cheeses in France have been made for many centuries. Charlemagne is said to have loved brie, the fine soft cheese from the region east of Paris, as did Louis XVI: The king's last wish before he ended up under the guillotine is said to have been a piece of brie. Valençay, a goat cheese from the heart of France, looks like a pyramid that has had the top ripped off. Legend has it that a minister of Napoleon instructed cheesemakers to cut the top off so as not to remind the ruler of his ill-fated Egypt campaign.

Like everything in France, even the texture of cheese is influenced by its distance from the capital. Paris has always been the center of money and the gourmet clientele. Before effective refrigeration techniques were invented, only perishable raw milk products from the immediate vicinity could be sold there, writes author and cheese connoisseur Jean-François Miniac. Places farther than a day's journey by carriage had to make durable hard cheeses, such as Cantal from central France. Some varieties, including camembert, owe their success to the construction of railroads in the 19th century. Later, pasteurization made cheese preservable – thus making it available to all.

Today, around 3,000 cheese factories in France produce more than 1,000 varieties. The palette ranges from the reddish, soft Munster from the Vosges to the firm sheep's milk cheese Ossau-Iraty from the Basque region, from the hard cheese Comté from the Jura to Roquefort blue cheese from the south, with its 32 percent fat content.

Sometimes, cheese can even become an affair of state. When there are trade disputes between Europe and the United States, for example, the U.S. is fond of imposing punitive tariffs on Roquefort to strike at a symbol of France. Domestically, the rules for AOP-labeled camembert are so significant that they were codified by decree in 2008 by then-Prime Minister François Fillon. The cheese consumption at Élysée Palace, the seat of the presidency, is also a source of messaging - demonstrating the incumbent's willingness to make personal sacrifices and his general desire for austerity. When avowed epicures like François Mitterrand and Jacques Chirac were in office, the Élysée is said to have ordered a particularly large amount from the Parisian Fromagerie Barthélemy. The conservative Nicolas Sarkozy, who paid particularly close attention to his figure, cut out the cheese platters. His Socialist successor François Hollande reintroduced it, while Emmanuel Macron, according to the current head of state's entourage, is apparently charting a more centrist course when it comes to cheese consumption.