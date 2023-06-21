The Camembert Crisis Market Goes Soft for French Cheese
It’s stuffy, hot and reeks of sour milk. The neon light is flickering as whey runs from a table onto the tiled floor. Drip, drip, drip. This is what camembert sounds like when it is just a day old.
Hundreds of white cylinders are lined up on the table, giving the cheese its characteristic round shape. "We scoop five layers into each container," says Julie Hagberg, the boss here at the Durand Cheese Factory. "We scoop it by hand!" Six-hundred-fifty raw milk rolls each day. A month later – once the wheels have first been dried at 16 degrees Celsius and Penicillium mold has been added at 13 degrees Celsius, and they have also been salted and turned – they are finally ready to be eaten.
The article you are reading originally appeared in German in issue 25/2023 (June 17th, 2023) of DER SPIEGEL.
The legendary village of 180 inhabitants and home of the cheese: Camembert, FranceFoto: Julien Faure / DER SPIEGEL
Durand is one of only two farms that produce camembert cheese in Camembert. The tiny village is nestled in the verdant hills of Normandy and has about 180 inhabitants. Cows graze under fruit trees around the village, with 70 of them belonging to Hagberg's small cheese factory. At the entrance to the village, a monument commemorates farmer Marie Harel, who died at the end of the 18th century. According to legend, it was she who invented one of the world’s most famous cheeses. In front of the Town Hall, a tattered French flag flaps in the wind.
If you are so inclined, you could see the tattered tricolor as a symbol of what has become of that myth. There is a cheese crisis is brewing in France.
Hagberg slices into a half-ripe wheel of camembert. "We're aiming for a sulfur aroma and a bit of an earthy rind," she says. She wants her cheese to be a high-end gourmet product. To the layperson, the taste is creamy and soft yet producing an intensely piquant sensation on the palate.
A 30-year-old woman with bright, cheerful eyes, Hagberg is an agricultural engineer. Lately, though, she's having a hard time preserving her optimism. She is concerned that the summer of 2023 will again be as hot and dry as the last one - and the one a couple of years ago. That year, there wasn't even enough water for the grass to grow in Normandy, which used to be quite rainy. The cows produced less milk and they had to be fed with hay that had been set aside for the winter.
Agricultural engineer Hagberg on her pasture in Camembert: "People are trying to save money, and we're noticing it in sales."Foto: Julien Faure / DER SPIEGEL
But that is far from the only concern. Inflation has also been painful. "People are trying to save money, and we're noticing it in sales," Hagberg says. "If they haven't already gone vegan."
Many farms are struggling for profitability and for survival, says the association of camembert producers with the AOP seal, which protects agricultural products from certain regions in the European Union. Hagberg is considering downsizing her herd, just as farmers have been doing elsewhere in France for a number of years now - sending their livestock to slaughter prematurely because they can no longer afford to feed them. The crisis is not only affecting handmade camembert, but also large parts of the country's rich assortment of cheeses. And because food is tightly linked to French identity, the crisis also touches on the country's self-image.
It's as if all the mega-trends of the present day have allied against a cultural good. Climate change, the market and society – French cheese seems to be under siege from all sides. Its diversity, history and quality made it the pride of the nation. But today, it is considered to be harmful for the environment, expensive and unhealthy. On the one hand, the industry is suffering from the consequences of the climate crisis – but it is also a contributor to the problem, given that cattle emit greenhouse gases. It is expensive – and it doesn't stand up well to international competition. It stands in contradiction to every diet plan – and is increasingly challenged by vegan substitutes. Abroad, as in France, well-financed startups are working to make dairy cheese obsolete through synthetic laboratory products.
Vincent Chatellier of the National Agricultural Institute (INRAE)
"Our cheese no longer really fits with the times," says Vincent Chatellier of INRAE, the national agricultural institute. Chatellier is a dairy products economist. "Cheese," he says, "exposes a divide between France and the world."
Cheese should actually connect the country with the world. Camembert in particular is linked closely with France: the fullness, the abundance. Former President Charles de Gaulle even saw the opulent range of dairy specialties as a reflection of society. "How do you expect to govern a nation that has 246 types of cheese?" he used to say as a joke, poking fun at the obstinacy and combativeness of his compatriots. Today, hundreds of thousands of these defiant French are taking to the streets to preserve their right to retire at 62. For the right, in other words, to savor life and all that goes with it, including food.
Julie Hagberg sees herself, with her handmade camembert, as a defender of precisely this France. She lifts a round as if it were a trophy. "There's know-how, tradition and enjoyment in here," she says. "We're a hedonistic country!"
Her father is Swedish, hence her last name, and when she once visited her cousins in Sweden, she experienced what she believes food should never be like: "A sausage roll, eaten standing up in three minutes, wham, bam, without sharing the meal. Terrible," she says. If eating is seen merely as the necessary ingestion of nutrients or, even worse, as a potential health risk, "then we can just pack up and go home."
Hagberg showing the production steps of Camembert AOP farm cheese: "There's know-how, tradition and enjoyment in here. We're a hedonistic country!"Foto: Julien Faure / DER SPIEGEL
Camembert while maturing: It is first dried at 16 degrees Celsius before Penicillium mold is added at 13 degrees.Foto: Julien Faure / DER SPIEGEL
Some cheeses in France have been made for many centuries. Charlemagne is said to have loved brie, the fine soft cheese from the region east of Paris, as did Louis XVI: The king's last wish before he ended up under the guillotine is said to have been a piece of brie. Valençay, a goat cheese from the heart of France, looks like a pyramid that has had the top ripped off. Legend has it that a minister of Napoleon instructed cheesemakers to cut the top off so as not to remind the ruler of his ill-fated Egypt campaign.
Like everything in France, even the texture of cheese is influenced by its distance from the capital. Paris has always been the center of money and the gourmet clientele. Before effective refrigeration techniques were invented, only perishable raw milk products from the immediate vicinity could be sold there, writes author and cheese connoisseur Jean-François Miniac. Places farther than a day's journey by carriage had to make durable hard cheeses, such as Cantal from central France. Some varieties, including camembert, owe their success to the construction of railroads in the 19th century. Later, pasteurization made cheese preservable – thus making it available to all.
Today, around 3,000 cheese factories in France produce more than 1,000 varieties. The palette ranges from the reddish, soft Munster from the Vosges to the firm sheep's milk cheese Ossau-Iraty from the Basque region, from the hard cheese Comté from the Jura to Roquefort blue cheese from the south, with its 32 percent fat content.
Sometimes, cheese can even become an affair of state. When there are trade disputes between Europe and the United States, for example, the U.S. is fond of imposing punitive tariffs on Roquefort to strike at a symbol of France. Domestically, the rules for AOP-labeled camembert are so significant that they were codified by decree in 2008 by then-Prime Minister François Fillon. The cheese consumption at Élysée Palace, the seat of the presidency, is also a source of messaging - demonstrating the incumbent's willingness to make personal sacrifices and his general desire for austerity. When avowed epicures like François Mitterrand and Jacques Chirac were in office, the Élysée is said to have ordered a particularly large amount from the Parisian Fromagerie Barthélemy. The conservative Nicolas Sarkozy, who paid particularly close attention to his figure, cut out the cheese platters. His Socialist successor François Hollande reintroduced it, while Emmanuel Macron, according to the current head of state's entourage, is apparently charting a more centrist course when it comes to cheese consumption.
So, how does maximum flavor get into the cheese? "It starts in the pasture," Julie Hagberg says, and trudges into a meadow in rubber boots, wanting to use the cows themselves to demonstrate what is most important: The rules of the AOP label require that herds used for the production of camembert must include 50 percent Normande cattle, recognizable by the dark rings around their eyes. Furthermore, the milk must be produced in the region. "We have 70 percent Normande cows," Hagberg says. They produce less than Holstein cows do, for example, but their milk contains more protein and fat. "It has to be raw milk," she adds, "that's what delivers the flavors." She also says that her girls, as she calls them, spend at least six months of the year, but usually closer to 10, grazing on fresh grass outdoors.
Normande cows in Sainte Honorine la GuillaumeFoto: Julien Faure / DER SPIEGEL
Milk production for the Durand cheese factoryFoto: Julien Faure / DER SPIEGEL
For years, AOP cheesemakers have been waging a legal battle to defend their market against billion-dollar corporations like Lactalis, which do not comply with the strict rules. The dairy multinational from western France also produces Dutch Leerdammer cheese and mozzarella for the Galbani brand. Its Président brand of pasteurized industrial cheese has long since become synonymous with camembert, and it comes complete with sales-boosting label "Made in Normandy."
"There should be room for both," Hagberg says with a sigh. For the original and the copy, of which around 10 times more is produced in France alone. But whether handmade or industrial: French soft cheeses have been experiencing a decline for many years. And this is fueling battles over market share. Each year, around 5 percent of dairy farmers are abandoning the industry. And now inflation is raging.
"The traditional cheesemakers haven't managed to become cheap," says expert Chatellier. "In times when many people have to save money, good cheese is one of the expendable items." And companies like Lactalis are aiming to benefit. "People can afford a box of Président camembert for 1.75 euros, from which you can cut ten portions," says Lactalis CEO Emmanuel Besnier.
A wheel of Julie Hagberg's camembert, by contrast, costs at least six euros.
Cheese exports have likewise stagnated, while foreign imports have increased two and a half times in the last 20 years. One reason for that is that the French today eat more mozzarella than camembert.
"The trend reveals a lot about how the country is changing," Chatellier says. "The French have an increasingly globalized lifestyle. The trend is toward inexpensive, versatile cheese that can go in a sandwich or on a pizza." People can no longer take as long for their meals, at least not at lunchtime. Multi-course meals that included cheese and dessert are passé.
Meanwhile, the global market demands a certain degree of flavor conformity, the opposite of the distinctive French cheeses. Lactalis, for example, makes its Président camembert milder for the U.S. market. "Quality and variety no longer guarantee success," Chatellier says. "We're not producing in line with the global market."
On top of that is the fact that many people are shifting away from cheese, while public health and environmental authorities have been pointing out its negative impact on health and the climate. The European Commission, for example, relies on the Nutriscore grading system to warn of food health hazards and would like to apply it to cheese as well. But almost all French varieties would receive poor marks in this ranking due to salt and fat content. Furthermore, raw milk products of the kind Hagberg makes have an even greater image problem because of the bacterial risk. Hagberg does not dispute the risks, but believes the fears are exaggerated. "Obesity," she says, "is caused by bad foods, not good foods."
Hagberg's fears are of a different nature. Tops on her list is the danger of droughts. It did rain quite a bit this spring, but it wasn't enough to compensate for a winter that was far too dry. And early summer has already been quite warm.
Recurring droughts are making it increasingly difficult to comply with the rules for AOP goods. Recently, the camembert cheese industry association began offering seminars to its 440 members to help them understand the options available for adapting to the warmer, drier climate. Do the rules need to be relaxed? Should they switch to growing cereals from the south to feed the cows, sorghum from Africa, for example? Do the herds have to be reduced in size, meaning even smaller yields?
There is precedent for loosening AOP requirements. In the heatwave summer of 2022, rules were changes for some AOP cheese regions so that cows could be fed with hay from outside their respective areas. The varieties affected included Comté, Cantal and Reblochon. For the first time in the centuries-long history of the Salers, the production of this cheese from the Massif Central was interrupted.
Frédéric Pâques doesn't have all these problems. Instead, he says he has the solution - packed into in a beige pouch the size of a standard sheet of paper.
Pâques, 56, a specialist in synthetic biology, welcomes visitors to a brand-new laboratory that his company, Standing Ovation, has set up in Paris' 14th Arrondissement. The pouch lies in front of him. Inside is a fine powder that looks like flour: casein, artificially produced and containing no animal products whatsoever. Casein is the most important source of protein in dairy products, and the startup founded by Pâques in 2020 aims at producing dairy-free cheese that contains no lactose and is fully vegan. Just as meat can now be bred in a Petri dish, artificially created cheese is no longer science fiction: The future of cheese is fake.
Frédéric Pâques, founder of the French startup Standing Ovation in Paris: "Our goal is to impact nutrition on a global scale."Foto: Julien Faure / DER SPIEGEL
"We will make the best imitations," Pâques says. "Our goal is to impact nutrition on a global scale." Most recently, Pâques raised 12 million euros for his foodtech company, with another round of funding likely to follow.
Between centrifuges and fermentation machines, he presents what he can make from the precious powder: a cheddar imitation, a cream cheese imitation and also a simulated camembert. They look deceptively real. You have to approach quite close to smell them: The aroma is similar to that of the originals, but it is much more subtle. Unfortunately, it's not possible to taste it yet - for legal reasons, Pâques says, because his creation has not yet been approved by any authority. Even at Standing Ovation, only a few of the 23 employees are allowed to taste their own product.
Pâques claims he can imitate any kind of cheese in taste, smell, appearance and nutritional value. "It will be better than the vegan products you can get today that are plant-based," he says. He keeps his recipe a secret. What he does reveal is that a method known as precision fermentation is used to obtain casein, which provides the coagulation and melting, as in conventional cheese production. Other foodtech companies in places like Germany and the United States are also deploying the technology. In the U.S. the market share of vegan cheeses has already reached 15 percent.
Workers at Standing Ovation's laboratory: The company can imitate any kind of cheese in flavor, smell, appearance and nutrition.Foto: Julien Faure / DER SPIEGEL
Imitation cheese from Standing Ovation: "In 10 to 20 years, there will be as much alternative cheese in Western markets as cheese made from milk."Foto: Julien Faure / DER SPIEGEL
"We are at the dawn of an era in which we are reaching the limits of our resources," says Pâques. In his home region, the Cour des Comptes, the country's supreme audit institution is discouraging the promotion of cheese as a French flagship product. In a recent report, it called for a reduction in livestock, saying cattle alone were responsible for 12 percent of the country's carbon dioxide equivalents. Pâques talks about how his grandparents once ran a small dairy farm in the Jura Moutains region, where Comté is made. Now he, the grandson, is hoping to take the world by storm with artificial cheese.
Production will soon commence in the U.S., where Standing Ovation is aiming for market approval in 2024. If everything goes according to plan, the artificial camembert should arrive in Europe in 2026, at prices that rival those of real cheese. "In 10 to 20 years, there will be as much alternative cheese in Western markets as cheese made from milk," the company CEO predicts. All part of his goal of revolutionizing nutrition.
Julie Hagberg, agricultural engineer
Julie Hagberg is standing in the pasture in Camembert, patting the rear of one of her Normande cows. The meadow is still green. In places where it has been grazed, it smells like freshly mowed grass. "You can also find that scent in the cheese," Hagberg says.
Sometimes, not often, she grows disheartened, consumed by a feeling that everything is conspiring against her. "I wonder," she asks, "if people actually appreciate what makes a good cheese?"
She's not trying to save the world. Her focus is on preserving a small slice of France.