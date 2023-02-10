Inadequate Precautions

That’s not the only decision made by Erdoğan’s government that is now coming back to haunt it. Huseyin Alan heads the Chamber of Geophysical Engineers of Turkey, and he and his colleagues sent an extensive study to policymakers in 2021 predicting that many cities in the region were at risk of earthquakes, including in Antakya, due to fault lines in the area. But they claim that both the presidential administration in Ankara and the local administrations ignored the results. "We didn't even receive acknowledgement of receipt,” Alan says.

In 1999, a devastating earthquake near İzmit and Gölcük, on the Sea of Marmara, killed more than 17,000 people. When Erdoğan rose to power some three and a half years later, he promised reforms. In fact, though, much remained the same when it came to disaster prevention. The opposition claims that a so-called earthquake tax introduced after 1999 was partially misappropriated.

Speaking to those affected, Erdoğan portrayed Monday’s quake as a stroke of fate, a tragedy against which man is ultimately powerless. In fact, however, experts such as Hüseyin Alan are convinced that the state could have limited the destruction by taking better precautions.

Alan points to Japan, a country also regularly hit by earthquakes, but which suffers far fewer fatalities. Unlike Turkey, Japan has a disaster management authority that emphasizes prevention and not just emergency response. Most importantly, architects and engineers in the country are required to adopt earthquake resistant methods when building.

Experts have criticized the fact that construction companies in Turkey have been flouting regulations for years without any consequences. They use inferior materials and shun more costly steel, which would have provided the buildings with better support. The ground, they claim, often isn't tested for suitability prior to construction.

The eight-story apartment building in Antakya where Ergün's family lived, was built just seven years ago, and Ergün says that when her parents moved in, the construction company in charge assured them that the building could withstand an earthquake. She doesn’t know if the building was ever inspected. In Turkey, the construction companies pay the inspectors. This week, that seven-year-old building collapsed like a house of cards.

The government in Ankara surely knew of the complaints lodged against the construction industry. Opposition parties, after all, have repeatedly raised them in parliament. But like many other Turkish politicians, Erdoğan is reluctant to take on the powerful industry, particularly since it fueled the economic boom in his first years in office with gigantic infrastructure projects. New roads, bridges and hospitals were built all across the country.